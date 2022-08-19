Kitsap Transit gives the boot to many electric scooters on Bremerton fast ferry

BREMERTON — On each end of her fast ferry commute, Emily Warren hops on two wheels. For about a year, the Bremerton resident has trekked to work in Belltown every weekday riding a battery-powered scooter.

"It's been life-changing," said Warren, a sales account manager who carries with her Segway's Ninebot KickScooter MAX. "It's shortened my commute, saved us time, and it reduces traffic congestion. This region doesn't want us relying on cars."

Warren is hardly alone in hopping a scooter to work aboard Kitsap Transit's fast ferry between Bremerton and Seattle.

And that's the problem, according to Kitsap Transit.

The scooters are piling up on the vessels that ply Rich Passage to the point transit officials say it's unsafe. On Monday, the agency is capping the number of scooters on each of its sailings to five, and those that they do welcome aboard can be no longer than 43 inches in length.

"We don't want anyone tripping over these scooters," said Ray Scott, Kitsap Transit's marine services director. "They've just gotten to be too much."

Kitsap Transit gave a week's time for scooter users to comply with the new rules. For those like Tristan Shepersky, a union carpenter who has to make it up Seattle's steep hills to his job site, the news came as a shock.

"My only other option is to pay for an Uber both ways to make this commute," said Shepersky, who shelled out $2,000 for an electric unicycle he hopes will work instead of his current scooter — one that exceeds 43 inches folded.

Warren believes the transit agency is punishing people whose only crime is having found a convenient way to commute, and she implored Kitsap Transit to find a better way than booting the scooters.

"This is how people are commuting now, so I feel like the fast ferry should be accommodating and make some kind of adaptation on the ferry," she said.

Scott said the vessels just don't have the space to do that. There's also a limit of 12 bikes aboard the fast ferries, he said.

Commuting on the Seattle-Bremerton fast ferry is surging beyond pre-pandemic levels, exacerbating the problem. The sailings are increasingly crowded on the 118-passenger vessels. Kitsap Transit can't operate bigger boats on the route — like the ones on the Southworth or Kingston sailings the agency offers to Seattle — because such a vessel would create greater wakes. The route is allowed to operate under strict wake limits to ensure shoreline erosion in Rich Passage does not occur, Scott said.

Adding to the problem is an abysmal past year for the Washington State Ferries, whose Seattle-Bremerton run — one plenty big enough to accommodate scooters of any size — is operating little more than half the sailings it used to before a crippling staffing shortage. Kitsap Transit launched a temporary 4:40 a.m. fast ferry sailing to help compensate for the lack of the state system's runs.

"Maybe if Kitsap Transit wanted to institute this (ban on certain scooters), they could wait for the state ferry to bring back the 4:50 a.m. sailing to alleviate some of the pressure," pointed out Jason Lueck, a Silverdale resident and cement mason who often rides an electric jetson scooter to Seattle for work.

Scott said riders could just take Kitsap Transit's not-as-heavily-traveled routes in Kingston and Southworth or the state ferry at Bremerton. But Warren scoffs at that notion, when the point of the commute is to make it as short as possible.

Warren noted that travelers with hefty suitcases and families with baby strollers can clog up the aisle, too. But Scott said those travelers and families are relatively few and far between. The scooters are "the issue right now," he said.

Come Monday, Warren isn't sure what she'll do. She's measured her own scooter and found it exceeds transit's requirement by just a few inches.

"I don't know if they're gonna turn me away," she said.