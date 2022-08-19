ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bremerton, WA

Kitsap Transit gives the boot to many electric scooters on Bremerton fast ferry

By Josh Farley, Kitsap Sun
Kitsap Sun
Kitsap Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CoFHR_0hNUZUwE00

BREMERTON — On each end of her fast ferry commute, Emily Warren hops on two wheels. For about a year, the Bremerton resident has trekked to work in Belltown every weekday riding a battery-powered scooter.

"It's been life-changing," said Warren, a sales account manager who carries with her Segway's Ninebot KickScooter MAX. "It's shortened my commute, saved us time, and it reduces traffic congestion. This region doesn't want us relying on cars."

Warren is hardly alone in hopping a scooter to work aboard Kitsap Transit's fast ferry between Bremerton and Seattle.

And that's the problem, according to Kitsap Transit.

The scooters are piling up on the vessels that ply Rich Passage to the point transit officials say it's unsafe. On Monday, the agency is capping the number of scooters on each of its sailings to five, and those that they do welcome aboard can be no longer than 43 inches in length.

"We don't want anyone tripping over these scooters," said Ray Scott, Kitsap Transit's marine services director. "They've just gotten to be too much."

Kitsap Transit gave a week's time for scooter users to comply with the new rules. For those like Tristan Shepersky, a union carpenter who has to make it up Seattle's steep hills to his job site, the news came as a shock.

"My only other option is to pay for an Uber both ways to make this commute," said Shepersky, who shelled out $2,000 for an electric unicycle he hopes will work instead of his current scooter — one that exceeds 43 inches folded.

Warren believes the transit agency is punishing people whose only crime is having found a convenient way to commute, and she implored Kitsap Transit to find a better way than booting the scooters.

"This is how people are commuting now, so I feel like the fast ferry should be accommodating and make some kind of adaptation on the ferry," she said.

Scott said the vessels just don't have the space to do that. There's also a limit of 12 bikes aboard the fast ferries, he said.

Commuting on the Seattle-Bremerton fast ferry is surging beyond pre-pandemic levels, exacerbating the problem. The sailings are increasingly crowded on the 118-passenger vessels. Kitsap Transit can't operate bigger boats on the route — like the ones on the Southworth or Kingston sailings the agency offers to Seattle — because such a vessel would create greater wakes. The route is allowed to operate under strict wake limits to ensure shoreline erosion in Rich Passage does not occur, Scott said.

Adding to the problem is an abysmal past year for the Washington State Ferries, whose Seattle-Bremerton run — one plenty big enough to accommodate scooters of any size — is operating little more than half the sailings it used to before a crippling staffing shortage. Kitsap Transit launched a temporary 4:40 a.m. fast ferry sailing to help compensate for the lack of the state system's runs.

"Maybe if Kitsap Transit wanted to institute this (ban on certain scooters), they could wait for the state ferry to bring back the 4:50 a.m. sailing to alleviate some of the pressure," pointed out Jason Lueck, a Silverdale resident and cement mason who often rides an electric jetson scooter to Seattle for work.

Scott said riders could just take Kitsap Transit's not-as-heavily-traveled routes in Kingston and Southworth or the state ferry at Bremerton. But Warren scoffs at that notion, when the point of the commute is to make it as short as possible.

Warren noted that travelers with hefty suitcases and families with baby strollers can clog up the aisle, too. But Scott said those travelers and families are relatively few and far between. The scooters are "the issue right now," he said.

Come Monday, Warren isn't sure what she'll do. She's measured her own scooter and found it exceeds transit's requirement by just a few inches.

"I don't know if they're gonna turn me away," she said.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Jet ski collides with boat near Seward Park

SEATTLE — A boat and a jet ski collided on Lake Washington just outside of Seward Park on Sunday evening. Three women and one man were on the boat and one woman was on the jet ski when they collided, according to the Seattle Fire Department. They were all...
KING 5

Residents react to scheduled West Seattle Bridge reopening

SEATTLE — Some residents of West Seattle are hopeful regarding the scheduled reopening of the West Seattle Bridge, while others are skeptical. Sarah and David Hecht moved to West Seattle during the pandemic with their rescue pup Big Mama. Their weekends are spent exploring with their 4-month-old daughter, Madelyn. They stay close by.
KING 5

HOV lane violations seeing sharp rise in Washington state, says WSP

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Washington State Patrol troopers have seen a significant increase in drivers illegally using high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lanes just this past week, as they caught 170 HOV violators in just a 2.5-hour span in King County. "By the time that HOV violators sees us there's a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Silverdale, WA
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Traffic
Seattle, WA
Cars
City
Bremerton, WA
BoardingArea

Amtrak Coast Starlight Sleeper Car Review: Sacramento to Seattle

All aboard! It’s been years since I’ve taken a long-haul Amtrak trip, and I have to say I’d forgotten how enjoyable rail travel is. Our recent jaunt to Seattle whet my appetite for more. The trip wasn’t without its hiccups, but overall, it matched my previous good experiences. I thought I’d offer up a an Amtrak Coast Starlight sleeper car review (at least for the northern half of the route) since it has been so long since I’ve enjoyed all Amtrak has to offer.
KIRO 7 Seattle

5 injured in hit-and-run boat collision on Lake Washington

SEATTLE — The Seattle Fire Department responded to a report of two boats colliding on Lake Washington Saturday night, according to the SFD. At about 9:30 p.m., water rescue responded to a report of two boats colliding near the 800 block of Lake Washington Boulevard. Seven people from one...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Sound Transit light rail extension faces months-long delay

(The Center Square) – The Sound Transit light rail extension is facing more delays that could extend for multiple months. The Sound Transit Board System Expansion Committee received the news in a report Thursday that detailed the causes for the delay. Issues with mortar pads, rebar placements and track fasteners featured prominently. So did the long-term impacts of the pandemic and a concrete pour strike earlier this year.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Scooters#Ferries#Vehicles#Segway#Kitsap Transit
lonelyplanet.com

The 8 best beaches in Washington State: from idyllic inlets to endless, epic beaches

Washington state is not exactly famous for sunny beaches – it’s more a galoshes-and-rain destination than beach blankets and suntan lotion. But a long stretch of Pacific coastline and a surplus of inlets and bays means there are, in fact, surprisingly excellent beaches here for swimming, shelling, skimboarding, surfing, tide-pooling, beachcombing – and even sea glass if you know where to look.
q13fox.com

Semi driver killed after crashing into bridge columns on I-5 near Tumwater

TUMWATER, Wash. - A semi-truck driver was killed after crashing into the support columns of a bridge Monday morning on Interstate 5 near Tumwater. According to the Washington State Patrol, southbound I-5 was closed just before 8:00 a.m. at milepost 97 near 113th Ave SW. The left lane reopened just...
lynnwoodtimes.com

Shooting at Admiralty Way and Airport Rd in South Everett

EVERETT, Wash., August 21, 2022 – Snohomish County deputies are investigating a shooting near Admiralty Way and Airport Rd in South Everett that occurred approximately 12:43 p.m. today. One male has been transported to hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound. K-9 deputies and drones are scouring the area north of the shooting. According to Lt. Rob Martin 24 veteran of the Sheriff’s Office, it is too early to know the relationship between the victim and the suspect.
EVERETT, WA
rtands.com

A landslide, poor concrete supports, and worker strike push back opening for Sound Transit lines

A variety of factors have forced a group of Sound Transit light rail projects to be delayed, pushing back the opening of the lines. The East Link, Redmond, Lynnwood, and Federal Way extensions are all running late. Perhaps the biggest issue lies on the I-90 floating bridge, where workers are pulling up 4 miles of track because concrete supports were either built to the wrong dimensions or built with poor concrete. Mortar pads, rebar, and track fasteners all have problems. The track is looking at a 2024 opening. The I-90 problems also will place the Redmond extension start time to 2025.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
lonelyplanet.com

The 8 best day trips from Seattle

With everything Seattle has to offer, it can be hard to imagine wanting to get out of the city for even just an hour or two. But it would be a shame to spend a sunny day in museums and craft breweries when there’s such gorgeous scenery to enjoy just a day trip beyond the city limits.
SEATTLE, WA
KGW

Man involved in two Portland shootings arrested in Auburn, Wash.

AUBURN, Wash. — A man was arrested on Friday near Seattle after several 911 calls reporting a driver pointing a weapon at other drivers on Interstate 5 in the Vancouver area, according to Washington State Patrol. WSP said that troopers in the area responded just after 12:00 p.m. to...
Tacoma Daily Index

What became of Tacoma Click?

From about mid-2020, many of us, from elementary school students to those of who could work from home, became more dependent on the internet than any of us could have imagined just a few months before. From Zoom meetings to online schooling or shopping, or binge video streaming, staring at...
TACOMA, WA
cityoflakewood.us

8/19/22 JBLM-North Access Improvement Project Update

A water main break occurred along 112th St SW at the intersection of Farwest Drive on the evening of Friday, July 22. This break lifted the existing asphalt roadway a few inches on 112th between Military and Farwest. This caused long term damage which requires the immediate replacement of the entire asphalt roadway. Lakewood Water District has hired a contractor and that work will begin on Monday, August 22. This will require the closure of 112th from Military to Farwest. Please see the map below for information on how to get around the closure.
LAKEWOOD, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

42 mobile home owners forced to move in Puyallup

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Forty-two mobile homeowners in Puyallup are being forced to move out, so a developer can make way for a new apartment complex. City of Puyallup spokesperson Eric Johnson says 11 families have already relocated. “This is a special situation,” said Johnson. “We have a development coming...
PUYALLUP, WA
Kitsap Sun

Kitsap Sun

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
483K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business, opinion and information across the Kitsap Peninsula brought to you by the Kitsap Sun.

 http://kitsapsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy