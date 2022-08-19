Offense is muted in RubberDucks' doubleheader loss to SeaWolves

SeaWolves 4-1, RubberDucks 1-0

The host SeaWolves swept a doubleheader from the RubberDucks Thursday night in Erie, Pa.

The Ducks took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning of the first game then did not score the next 12 innings. In the pitching battle of the nightcap, the SeaWolves walked it off, scoring on a one-out, pinch-hit single by Daniel Cabrera.

With the lead, Ducks starter Tanner Burns (2-5) gave up a solo home run in the bottom of the second. Burns was touched for three runs in the fourth inning. Randy Labaut followed in the fifth and pitched two scoreless innings striking out two.

Eli Lingos got the start for the RubberDucks in game two and was dominant. After allowing a two-out triple in the first inning and back-to-back singles in the second, Lingos did not allow a runner to reach the rest of his outing. A left-hander, Lingos threw five scoreless innings striking out two. Kyle Marman followed and allowed the one unearned, game-winning run.