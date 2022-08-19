ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Offense is muted in RubberDucks' doubleheader loss to SeaWolves

By Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26r3qa_0hNUZPWb00

SeaWolves 4-1, RubberDucks 1-0

The host SeaWolves swept a doubleheader from the RubberDucks Thursday night in Erie, Pa.

The Ducks took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning of the first game then did not score the next 12 innings. In the pitching battle of the nightcap, the SeaWolves walked it off, scoring on a one-out, pinch-hit single by Daniel Cabrera.

With the lead, Ducks starter Tanner Burns (2-5) gave up a solo home run in the bottom of the second. Burns was touched for three runs in the fourth inning. Randy Labaut followed in the fifth and pitched two scoreless innings striking out two.

Eli Lingos got the start for the RubberDucks in game two and was dominant. After allowing a two-out triple in the first inning and back-to-back singles in the second, Lingos did not allow a runner to reach the rest of his outing. A left-hander, Lingos threw five scoreless innings striking out two. Kyle Marman followed and allowed the one unearned, game-winning run.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Erie, PA
Sports
City
Erie, PA
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tanner Burns
Person
Daniel Cabrera
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Akron Beacon Journal

Akron Beacon Journal

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Akron, OH from Akron Beacon Journal.

 http://beaconjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy