WTNH

Bridgeport PD arrest 2 people after crash, shooting

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Bridgeport police arrested two people after a car crash and suspected shooting on Sunday night, which involved a short police chase. Just before midnight on Sunday, Bridgeport emergency crews said they responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Highland Avenue. Once officers arrived on the scene, evidence suggested a multi-vehicle collision had […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

Metro-North Police: two arrested following stabbing on Naugatuck train

NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) – Police are investigating after a person was stabbed on a Metro-North train in Naugatuck Monday afternoon. Authorities said the stabbing was reported around 4 p.m. Police were called to the Metro-North train at the Naugatuck train station. Police say there were two males involved in...
NAUGATUCK, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Crash After Shots Fired

2022-08-21@11:40pm–#Bridgeport CT– Police have Highland Avenue after a report of multiple shots fired in the area. There is a multi-car crash near Washington Avenue but the driver has not been located at this time. A person was found on James at Calhoun Street but it is not known if he was a victim of the shooting. Police are investigating.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Suspect Apprehended In Shots Fired/Crash

2022-08-21@11:43pm–#Bridgeport CT– Last night police received a ShotSpotter activation in the Highland Avenue area along with calls for a multi-car accident. While investigating the incident Police located two people who fled the scene. They were apprehended after a brief chase on person was apprehended and a firearm was recovered.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
#New Jersey#Yale New Haven Hospital#Ct#Honda
Eyewitness News

Man injured in Hamden shooting

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – A man is recovering after a shooting in Hamden Sunday night. Police said the shooting happened on Manila Avenue. It was reported around 11:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg, authorities said. The 35-year-old man...
HAMDEN, CT
Daily Voice

Paterson Detectives Seize Five Guns, Three In One Car

Three young occupants of a car stopped by Paterson detectives were each found toting guns during a three-day period in which city investigators seized five firearms altogether. The seizures began after Detectives Kenneth Kerwin, Suquan Gary, Joseph Aboyoun, and Mustafa Dombayci saw a drug deal go down in the 80...
PATERSON, NJ
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Suspect in Manchester mall shooting appears in court

VIDEO: Suspect in Manchester mall shooting appears in court
MANCHESTER, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Waterbury police hope to fill openings as crime rises

VIDEO: Waterbury police hope to fill openings as crime rises
WATERBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

2 Injured During Fight at Stratford Home

Two people are injured after a fight at a home in Stratford on Saturday. Officers were called to Henry Avenue after getting a report of a dispute between two men. When police arrived, they said they learned a resident had argued with a friend who was at his home allegedly packaging marijuana.
STRATFORD, CT
Daily Voice

22-Year-Old Killed In Fiery Greenburgh Crash

One person was killed during a fiery single-vehicle crash in Westchester County. It took place in the town of Greenburgh around 12:30 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 21 on the Sprain Brook Parkway. Troopers were dispatched to the area of mile marker 7.6 southbound on the Sprain Brook Parkway for a vehicle...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Eyewitness News

Man killed in front of Hartford night club

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A man is dead after a shooting in Hartford late Saturday night, according to police. Authorities said it happened in the area of 768 Maple Avenue. Officers responded around 11:55 p.m. Police say the shooting took place in front of Lambada night club. When officers...
HARTFORD, CT
amherstbulletin.com

Hadley police arrest Connecticut man on drug, firearms charges

HADLEY — A Connecticut man allegedly in possession of illegal drugs and a loaded handgun, along with additional rounds of ammunition, was arrested on a series of charges following a traffic stop on Route 9 early Friday morning, according to Hadley Police. Van Schryver, 40, was taken into custody...
HADLEY, MA

