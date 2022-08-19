Read full article on original website
Bridgeport PD arrest 2 people after crash, shooting
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Bridgeport police arrested two people after a car crash and suspected shooting on Sunday night, which involved a short police chase. Just before midnight on Sunday, Bridgeport emergency crews said they responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Highland Avenue. Once officers arrived on the scene, evidence suggested a multi-vehicle collision had […]
Eyewitness News
Metro-North Police: two arrested following stabbing on Naugatuck train
NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) – Police are investigating after a person was stabbed on a Metro-North train in Naugatuck Monday afternoon. Authorities said the stabbing was reported around 4 p.m. Police were called to the Metro-North train at the Naugatuck train station. Police say there were two males involved in...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Crash After Shots Fired
2022-08-21@11:40pm–#Bridgeport CT– Police have Highland Avenue after a report of multiple shots fired in the area. There is a multi-car crash near Washington Avenue but the driver has not been located at this time. A person was found on James at Calhoun Street but it is not known if he was a victim of the shooting. Police are investigating.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Suspect Apprehended In Shots Fired/Crash
2022-08-21@11:43pm–#Bridgeport CT– Last night police received a ShotSpotter activation in the Highland Avenue area along with calls for a multi-car accident. While investigating the incident Police located two people who fled the scene. They were apprehended after a brief chase on person was apprehended and a firearm was recovered.
Eyewitness News
Man injured in Hamden shooting
HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – A man is recovering after a shooting in Hamden Sunday night. Police said the shooting happened on Manila Avenue. It was reported around 11:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg, authorities said. The 35-year-old man...
Sources: Child seriously hurt in Medford crash; driver arrested for DWI
The westbound side of the LIE has reopened at Exit 64 following the crash.
Police investigating murder on Longhill Street in Springfield
Police are investigating a murder on Longhill Street in Springfield that happened early Saturday morning.
Paterson Detectives Seize Five Guns, Three In One Car
Three young occupants of a car stopped by Paterson detectives were each found toting guns during a three-day period in which city investigators seized five firearms altogether. The seizures began after Detectives Kenneth Kerwin, Suquan Gary, Joseph Aboyoun, and Mustafa Dombayci saw a drug deal go down in the 80...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Suspect in Manchester mall shooting appears in court
Authorities identify 4-year-old Bronx victim in fatal pedestrian struck incident
A 4-year-old boy from the Bronx has died after police say he was hit by a car in Queens Saturday night.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Waterbury police hope to fill openings as crime rises
Two men killed in boat crash identified in Stonington, Connecticut
State environmental officials have identified the two men killed in a boat accident off the Connecticut coast over the weekend.
NBC Connecticut
2 Injured During Fight at Stratford Home
Two people are injured after a fight at a home in Stratford on Saturday. Officers were called to Henry Avenue after getting a report of a dispute between two men. When police arrived, they said they learned a resident had argued with a friend who was at his home allegedly packaging marijuana.
News 12
Police: Man cut with knife in fight over marijuana at Stratford home
Two people were injured after a fight over marijuana at a home in Stratford. It happened on Saturday on Henry Avenue. Police say they received a report of a dispute between two men. When the police arrived, they say they learned a resident had argued with a friend who was...
Eyewitness News
Man accused of shooting security guard at Buckland Hills Mall faces judge
MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A man accused of shooting a security guard at the Buckland Hills mall in Manchester faced a judge Monday. Richard LaPlante, 30, of Windsor, also known to police as “Rico,” turned himself in to police on Saturday night. LaPlante was identified by Manchester police...
22-Year-Old Killed In Fiery Greenburgh Crash
One person was killed during a fiery single-vehicle crash in Westchester County. It took place in the town of Greenburgh around 12:30 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 21 on the Sprain Brook Parkway. Troopers were dispatched to the area of mile marker 7.6 southbound on the Sprain Brook Parkway for a vehicle...
Man Driving Drunk With Kids In SUV Crashes Into 3 Vehicles In Franklin Square, Police Say
A man is facing charges after police said he drove while intoxicated with a woman and two teenagers in the vehicle and crashed into three parked vehicles on Long Island. Ramon Oliveras, age 46, of Fresh Meadows, Queens, was arrested following the crash in Franklin Square at 1:40 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21, the Nassau County Police Department said.
State police: 2 killed in single-vehicle crash Sunday on New Jersey Turnpike
State police say two people were killed following a vehicle crash Sunday on the New Jersey Turnpike.
Eyewitness News
Man killed in front of Hartford night club
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A man is dead after a shooting in Hartford late Saturday night, according to police. Authorities said it happened in the area of 768 Maple Avenue. Officers responded around 11:55 p.m. Police say the shooting took place in front of Lambada night club. When officers...
amherstbulletin.com
Hadley police arrest Connecticut man on drug, firearms charges
HADLEY — A Connecticut man allegedly in possession of illegal drugs and a loaded handgun, along with additional rounds of ammunition, was arrested on a series of charges following a traffic stop on Route 9 early Friday morning, according to Hadley Police. Van Schryver, 40, was taken into custody...
