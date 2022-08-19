Austin, Minnesota boy a finalist in USA Mullet Championships

A young Minnesotan needs some help winning the USA Mullet Championships .

Callen Steinbrink, 5, of Austin, Minnesota is in the top 25 of the Kids Mullet Championships.

The online voting period (available here) to vote for Steinbrink ends Friday.

"Four years ago my aunt passed away so I started growing the mullet so that I could donate my hair," Callen's father, Curtis, told WCCO Radio's Vineeta Sawkar during the WCCO Radio Morning News on Friday. "Last year, Callen had seen the attention I was getting in the USA Mullet contest so he decided to start growing his mullet."

Photo credit USA Mullet Championships

Out of nearly 700 kinds who entered the competition, Callen is one of the finalists. Competitors pay $10 to enter and a portion of the entry fee goes towards various causes.

"It's been pretty crazy," Curtis said. "To see your kid on national TV and then on the radio. He's being seen everywhere."

Curtis added that Callen doesn't quite understand what being in the limelight means.

"He knows the mullet deal, and wants people to vote for him, but he won't know until a couple years from now and realizes that it was something to remember."