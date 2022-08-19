ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, MN

Austin, Minnesota boy a finalist in USA Mullet Championships

By Mark Freie
WCCO News Talk 830
WCCO News Talk 830
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GukLY_0hNUZKMC00

A young Minnesotan needs some help winning the USA Mullet Championships .

Callen Steinbrink, 5, of Austin, Minnesota is in the top 25 of the Kids Mullet Championships.

The online voting period (available here) to vote for Steinbrink ends Friday.

"Four years ago my aunt passed away so I started growing the mullet so that I could donate my hair," Callen's father, Curtis, told WCCO Radio's Vineeta Sawkar during the WCCO Radio Morning News on Friday. "Last year, Callen had seen the attention I was getting in the USA Mullet contest so he decided to start growing his mullet."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mbXaw_0hNUZKMC00
Photo credit USA Mullet Championships

Out of nearly 700 kinds who entered the competition, Callen is one of the finalists. Competitors pay $10 to enter and a portion of the entry fee goes towards various causes.

"It's been pretty crazy," Curtis said. "To see your kid on national TV and then on the radio. He's being seen everywhere."

Curtis added that Callen doesn't quite understand what being in the limelight means.

"He knows the mullet deal, and wants people to vote for him, but he won't know until a couple years from now and realizes that it was something to remember."

Comments / 0

Related
KROC News

26 Amazing Movies That Were Filmed in the State of Minnesota

If you've ever been to Minneapolis or even visited the Mall of America, you have probably walked in the same spot as big-time celebrities! Actually, there are a bunch of towns, parks, cemeteries, lakes, and businesses in Minnesota that have been featured on the big screen. Below is a HUGE list of movies that have been made right here in Minnesota and all the spots where film crews and stars have been.
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

Verizon stores in southern Minnesota targeted by burglars

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - Authorities believe a string of burglaries at Verizon stores in southern Minnesota may be related. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said the store in Stewartville was hit Friday morning just after 4 a.m. when the suspects gained entrance after breaking glass with a large rock. They...
STEWARTVILLE, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Looking For A Different Kind Of Maze Experience? Try This Minnesota Hemp Maze

On cooler days like today, I often find myself thinking about fall. Whether it's spending time with friends and family at an orchard, doing a corn maze (don't forget that the LARGEST corn maze around is just down the road from Saint Cloud in Foley), or simply watching the producers out in the fields as they start to reap what they spent all summer growing. But what if you wanted to try something other than a corn maze? One Minnesota farm in Southern Minnesota is offering a hemp maze and what they call 'Canna-Disc' golf.
ZUMBROTA, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, MN
Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
City
Austin, MN
KROC News

It’s Legal to Turn Left At a Red in Minnesota? Yep!

I think it should be required to take some sort of refresher course every 5 years, let's say, on how to drive. My husband will tell you that sometimes I can overreact while driving (whatever, lol) but seriously, some people could really use that refresher course! And apparently, I need it too because I had no idea you could turn left at a red light in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

Minnesota Frontline Worker pay

The appeals process for Minnesota's Frontline Worker Program started this week after hundreds of thousands applicants were denied. KIMT News 3's Alek LaShomb spoke with one Rochester resident who isn't sure if he'll see the money.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Mystery of the Single Black Socks Found in Rochester

Have you ever noticed while walking around downtown Rochester, MN or driving around that you’ll randomly see a single black sock laying around? Not a pair, just one. And it’s almost always a black sock. What’s up with that? Rochester man Brett Pauley has been wondering the same thing.
ROCHESTER, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Minnesota Man Tries To Take A Bath, Gets Arrested

A Minnesota man was just trying to take a bath, when all of a sudden, he was arrested by police. Wait, what?. Well, as with most things these days, there's MORE to the story. A lot more. And it's all very strange. Because this Minnesota man didn't get arrested for just taking a bath. It's WHERE he was trying to take a bath that got him in trouble.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boy A#Wcco Radio#Usa Mullet
98.1 KHAK

What is the Smallest Town in Iowa?

You know the saying, "if you're driving through this town and blink, you'll miss it." Iowa has a few towns like that but which one do you think is really the smallest? I don't mean smallest as in size either. I mean which town in Iowa has the smallest population?
IOWA STATE
medcitybeat.com

Rochester nonprofit to build fully-accessible indoor park

A Rochester nonprofit serving people with disabilities throughout southeast Minnesota is close to breaking ground on the region’s first fully-accessible indoor recreation center. Southeastern Minnesota Center For Independent Living, Inc. plans to build a nearly 40,000-square-foot indoor park just west of West Circle Drive, at the intersection of Badger...
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

SE Minnesota Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Crash

Cannon Falls, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol says a motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in a crash near Cannon Falls Saturday night. The crash report says 46-year-old Jason Janssen of Cannon Falls was driving a motorcycle west on Highway 19 when he collided with a westbound SUV. The collision occurred about a mile east of Cannon Falls High School around 8 PM.
CANNON FALLS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Hair Care
CBS Minnesota

84-year-old Owatonna man found after going missing Friday

OWATONNA, Minn. -- Authorities in southern Minnesota say an 84-year-old man who went missing Friday was found within hours.Owatonna police sought the public's help finding Glen Schnittger after he went missing after leaving his home to go to the store. Later in the afternoon, officials said that Schnittger was found. No information was given on his condition. Owatonna is located about 70 miles south of Minneapolis. 
OWATONNA, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Lawsuit Over Partially Built SW Rochester Luxury Home Dismissed

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A push by Rochester Township to force the demolition of an unfinished multi-million-dollar home has been dropped for the time being. The Rochester Township Board recently voted to dismiss the legal action against the owners of the property at 2630 Wild Rose Lane Southwest. Township Clerk/Treasurer Randy Staver says the resolution approved by the board indicates the lawsuit was dismissed without prejudice, which means it could be reinstated in the future.
ROCHESTER, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Alcohol-Involved Rollover Crash Injures Driver in Southern MN

Faribault, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Farmington man was injured after his vehicle rolled over in a crash near Faribault Sunday evening. The State Patrol’s crash report says 59-year-old Roger Friede was traveling north on Interstate 35 when his vehicle drifted left into the median and rolled shortly after 6 p.m. He was brought to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
FARIBAULT, MN
New Prague Times

Local pastor, father of six faces devastating diagnosis A benefit for the Loeslie family will be held in Morristown Sept. 24

Members of the community are rallying around a local pastor and his family after he received a devastating diagnosis, which required him to step down from his pastoral work. Pastor Travis Loeslie has served Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Morristown for almost five years, having been installed as pastor of the local congregation in October of 2017. He and his wife, Stephanie, have six children (Benjamin, 13, Marta, 11, Miriam, 9, Samuel, 6, Elijah, 3, and Ingrid, 2) and reside in the parish’s parsonage.
KAAL-TV

SE Pine Island residents asked to shelter in place

(ABC 6 News) - Authorities have set up a roughly two-block perimeter around a residence on Sprie Ct. SE. in Pine Island. ABC 6 has learned there is an armed adult male inside the house who might have some mental health issues. In Pine Island, a shelter in place order means you need to stay inside until given further notice.
PINE ISLAND, MN
fox9.com

25 arrested in federal violent crime crackdown in Twin Cities, Rochester

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - More than two dozen suspects were arrested Thursday in connection to the U.S. Attorney's Office's effort to crackdown on violent crime in the Twin Cities and greater Minnesota. U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger, as well as other federal, state and local officials, held a news conference Friday...
ROCHESTER, MN
WCCO News Talk 830

WCCO News Talk 830

Minneapolis, MN
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Minneapolis.

 https://www.audacy.com/wccoradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy