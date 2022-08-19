ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deer Park, NY

4 arrested after being rescued from fiery, rollover crash on LI

By Wcbs 880 Newsroom
WCBS News Radio 880
WCBS News Radio 880
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N9dEw_0hNUZIak00

DEER PARK, N.Y. (WCBS 880) -- Four people were arrested on weapons and other charges after they were rescued from a fiery, rollover crash on Long Island early Thursday, police said.

The four people were in a BMW that police officers spotted speeding and swerving on Route 231, near Commack Road, in North Babylon shortly before 1 a.m.

Officers tried to pull the vehicle over, but the driver took off, and police discontinued the traffic stop.

A short time later, the BMW’s driver lost control of the vehicle while traveling northbound on Commack Road and crossed over the southbound lane at Burlington Avenue in Deer Park, police said.

The vehicle struck a tree, overturned and burst into flames.

Officers pulled the driver and his three passengers from the vehicle. All four were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Good Samaritan Hospital in West Islip.

"The engine block of the vehicle was on fire and the officers still went inside to pull the passengers out of the car," Suffolk Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison said at a press conference Thursday. "That right there is bravery."

Live ammunition inside the vehicle exploded moments after officers pulled the driver from the flaming vehicle, according to police.

Police said a fanny pack containing a loaded .40 caliber handgun was located inside the car.

The alleged driver, Eric Johnson, 22, of Medford, was arrested on charges of criminal possession of a weapon and criminal contempt. He was also issued multiple traffic violations.

Johnson’s three passengers, who are in their teens and early 20s, face various charges, including criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm, criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal contempt.

Three of them were scheduled to be arraigned Friday, while the fourth was admitted to a hospital and was set to be arraigned at a later date.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
longisland.com

Man Arrested for DWI Following Crash That Seriously Injured Child

Suffolk County Police today arrested a Brooklyn man for driving while intoxicated following a two-vehicle crash that seriously injured a 9-year-old boy. Travis Dickson was driving a 2018 BMW westbound on the Long Island Expressway when his vehicle rear-ended a 2019 Toyota Corolla at approximately 1:50 a.m. A passenger in...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Medford, NY
Crime & Safety
North Babylon, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Medford, NY
Deer Park, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Deer Park, NY
City
West Islip, NY
City
North Babylon, NY
longisland.com

4-Year-Old Killed When Struck by a Car in His Driveway

Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that fatally injured a child in the driveway of his home in Huntington Station on Saturday. Briceida Moreira De Moreira was driving a 2006 Lexus RX 330 to 8 3rd Ave., when the vehicle struck 4-year-old Rasool Guevara...
HUNTINGTON, NY
WTNH

Bridgeport PD arrest 2 people after crash, shooting

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Bridgeport police arrested two people after a car crash and suspected shooting on Sunday night, which involved a short police chase. Just before midnight on Sunday, Bridgeport emergency crews said they responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Highland Avenue. Once officers arrived on the scene, evidence suggested a multi-vehicle collision had […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rodney Harrison
NBC New York

Long Island Traffic Stop Foils Machete-Carrying Suspect's Kidnapping Attempt

What started as an apparent routine traffic stop uncovered a machete-wielding man's robbery and kidnapping attempt on Long Island, police said. Police conducting an investigation Saturday at the Edgewood Motel in Jericho witnessed a red Ford pickup truck leave the parking lot with four occupants inside. About 1.5 miles from...
WESTBURY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rollover#Traffic Violations#Long Island#Traffic Accident#Li#Good Samaritan Hospital
NBC New York

Two 4-Year-Old NY Boys Dead in Separate Saturday Crashes

A pair of deadly traffic deaths claimed the lives of two 4-year-old boys on Long Island and Queens on Saturday, authorities investigating the deaths said. The first tragedy struck around 11:30 a.m. out in Suffolk County, where police said a boy was struck and killed in the driveway of his Huntington Station home.
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
News 12

Police: Body of man pulled from waters of Long Beach

The Homicide Squad and Long Beach Police are investigating after a man was pulled from the water Saturday. Police say someone was walking by when they saw a man in Reynolds Channel around 1 p.m. First responders arrived and brought the victim to shore. He was later pronounced dead at...
LONG BEACH, NY
WGAU

Cat rescued after attacker threw it into Long Island Bay

SUFFOLK COUNTY, N.Y. — Humane investigators have charged a Long Island man with animal cruelty after he allegedly assaulted a man and threw a cat into the water. In a news release, the Suffolk County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said that Christopher Garufi assaulted the cat’s owner outside of The Schooner Inn in Ocean Bay Park.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Man Found Dead in Reynolds Channel in Long Beach

The Homicide Squad and the Long Beach Police Department are investigating a Fatal Aided that occurred on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 1:05 pm in Long Beach. According to Detectives, a passerby observed a male in the Reynolds Channel. Long Beach Police Department, Long Beach Fire Department and Nassau County Marine Bureau responded and located the victim and brought him to shore.
LONG BEACH, NY
PIX11

3 pedestrians in critical condition after Queens car crash: NYPD

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (PIX11) — Three pedestrians were seriously injured after being hit by a drunken driver in Queens early Saturday morning, police said. The driver, who jumped the curb and crashed the car into the pole, hit the victims, ages 25, 28 and 32, at around 4:30 a.m. along 86th Street near Northern Boulevard, […]
QUEENS, NY
WCBS News Radio 880

WCBS News Radio 880

New York City, NY
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/wcbs880

Comments / 0

Community Policy