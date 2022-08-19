ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

More indictments announced against Murdaugh

By Rob Jones
 3 days ago

More indictments have announced against an embroiled former Low Country litigator. Friday, South Carolina AG Alan Wilson announced that a State Grand Jury has issued new indictments against Alex Murdaugh.

The new charges against him include four counts of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses, Money Laundering and two counts of Computer Crimes. Murdaugh Associates Spencer Anwan Roberts and Jerry K. Rivers were also indicted. Roberts faces one count of of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses and one count of Money Laundering. Rivers faces a charge of Obstructing Justice in the case.

That now makes a total of 18 indictments and 90 overall charges against Murdaugh. The FBI and U.S. Attorney's Office are assisting SLED and the South Carolina Attorney General's Office in the investigation.

