theperrynews.com
West Des Moines woman charged with assault, drunk driving
A West Des Moines woman was arrested Sunday after she allegedly assaulted her partner and drove drunk. Victoria Ann Eagen, 34, of 726 82nd St., West Des Moines, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness and second-offense OWI. The incident began about 4:45 a.m. Sunday in...
theperrynews.com
Adel man arrested in Redfield after trying to ditch dope in river
An Adel man was arrested on Dallas County warrants early Saturday while fishing at the Redfield dam, and he earned a fresh drug charge in the process. Sean Michael Teske, 51, of 17 River Vista Dr., Adel, was charged with third or subsequent offense possession of a controlled substance and interference with official acts and on two warrants for failure to appear.
Creston Police Report One Arrest
(Creston) Creston Police report the arrest of 54-year-old Bertha Mayes of Creston at the Union County Law Enforcement Center on a Union County warrant for 4th – degree theft. Authorities released her after she posted the $1,000 bond.
1380kcim.com
No Injuries Reported In Ambulance/Car Crash Friday In Carroll
No injuries were reported in a Friday afternoon accident in Carroll involving a Carroll County ambulance. According to the Carroll Police Department, the crash occurred at approximately 12:02 p.m. near the 3rd and Maple Streets intersection. Their investigation determined a 2016 Ford medic rig, driven by 31-year-old Scott Stork of Breda, was traveling eastbound on 3rd Street. Authorities say a northbound 2012 Mitsubishi Eclipse, operated by 18-year-old Makalei Kofron of Carroll, failed to yield from the Maple Street stop sign and was struck in the intersection on the driver’s side. The Kofron vehicle was disabled in the crash, but fortunately, no injuries were reported. Damage to the ambulance was estimated at $2,000, while the Mitsubishi sustained approximately $5,000 in damage. Kofron was cited for failure to obey a stop sign.
KCCI.com
Teen hurt in car-versus-pedestrian crash in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are investigating a car versus pedestrian crash on Monday. The crash was reported in the 2200 block of Ingersoll Avenue. Police say a teenager suffered injuries to his legs. He was alert and talking. The teen was able to stand up and get onto...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Long Road Closure Recently Began In Dallas County
A road closure that will last the next couple of months recently began and will have Dallas County motorists taking a different route. The Secondary Roads Department announced a road closure recently began and will last until 5 p.m. October 14th and crews will be replacing culverts at various locations along County Road R30. Due to this work the road will be fully closed at the location crews are working on but access will be maintained for property owners within the project limits during the construction.
kniakrls.com
Few Incidents for Marion County Sheriff’s Office During Nationals
The Knoxville Nationals went off without a hitch for the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Sandholt tells KNIA/KRLS News, “It was great for the relationships we built there at the track with the race fans with the racers and the teams has really paid off for us with very few incidents. I could count on one hand the number of incidents we had to address. For bringing that number of fans, and our residents of Marion County in for the races, it went super.”
KCCI.com
Police: Man falling from third floor of Court Avenue building under investigation
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say a man fell from the third floor of a building on Court Avenue around 1:45 Saturday morning. Police say he fell from the interior stairwell of the Court Center building and landed on the concrete. He was taken to the hospital...
KCCI.com
Arrest made in Friday night Des Moines shooting that left one dead
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have arrested a man following a fatal shooting on Friday in Des Moines. Police arrested 42-year-old Andrew Jarome Harris. Harris is being accused of shooting and killing a 39-year-old man in the Drake neighborhood late Friday night. Harris has been charged with...
KCCI.com
Motorcyclist dies after crash on Hickman Road in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A motorcyclist is dead following an early morning crash in Des Moines. It happened around 2:30 Sunday morning at the intersection of Prospect and Hickman roads near Prospect Park. Des Moines police say when first responders arrived they found a 57-year-old man dead at the...
KIMT
Woman sentenced for payroll check fraud in Floyd County
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A central Iowa woman is sentenced for check fraud in Floyd County. Naomi Marie Williams, 20 of West Des Moines, pleaded guilty to one count of forgery. Law enforcement says Williams used a forged signature to cash a payroll check from the Dairy Queen in Charles City on October 5, 2020. Court documents state Williams also made that forged check available to multiple other people to cash for themselves.
theperrynews.com
One block of Lucinda Street closed for sewer work till Wednesday
Lucinda Street from 13th Street to 14th Street will be partially closed through Wednesday, Aug. 24 for a sewer line replacement, the Perry City Hall announced Monday. The Perry Public Works Department crew will attempt to keep one lane open for through traffic, but the road might be completely closed at times during the project.
theperrynews.com
Adel Police Report August 8-14
Johneene Renee Sexton, 57, of 1316 Orchard St., Adel, was arrested for interference with official acts. An officer responded to a scam report in the 400 block of N. 11th Street. August 10, 2022. A two-vehicle accident was reported at the intersection of S. 11th and Prairie streets. Damages were...
1380kcim.com
Carroll Man Pleads Guilty To Stealing Over $3,000 From Employer
A Carroll man accused of stealing more than $3,000 from his employer over the course of two months filed a guilty plea in Carroll County District Court last week. Thirty-three-year-old Cody Jonathan Wolfe was initially charged with second-degree theft and Iowa Lottery fraud, both class D felonies, after a Carroll Police Department investigation determined Wolfe had voided transactions between Feb. 1 and April 21 and pocketed customers’ payments. Authorities say he stole nearly $3,500 over the time he was employed at Sparky’s One Stop in the 1500 block of Plaza Drive. Wolfe was also seen on video surveillance stealing multiple lottery tickets during his shift. In accordance with a plea agreement reached with prosecutors, he pled guilty to the single theft charge and is scheduled for sentencing on Sept. 22. A class D felony in Iowa carries a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison and $7,500 in fines. The remaining charges would be dismissed after sentencing.
KCCI.com
West Des Moines man charged with murder after turning himself in to Polk County authorities
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A day afterturning himself into law enforcement, the Polk County Sheriff's Office charged 38-year-old Courtney Shane Smith with first-degree murder. Smith is charged in connection with the death of 51-year-old Scott Crane. Investigators found 51-year-old Crane dead on Aug. 6. Crane suffered a gunshot wound....
kniakrls.com
Operation Save Lives Continues in Marion County
Operation “Save Lives” continues in Marion County. Marion County Sheriff Jason Sandholt tells KNIA/KRLS News that Marion County was third in traffic deaths in Iowa in 2021, and his office and other agencies are increasing their efforts at traffic enforcement in an attempt to bring those numbers down.
KCCI.com
Man in critical condition after being hit by a car in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is in the hospital after being hit by a car late Friday night. It happened around 10 p.m. at the intersection of East 16th Street and Grand Avenue. Des Moines police say the 39-year-old man is in critical condition. The crash remains under...
Worker run over by equipment at I-80 bridge construction site
JASPER COUNTY, Iowa – A worker was injured Thursday morning after being run over by a piece of equipment at a bridge construction site on I-80. It happened just before 10:00 a.m. near the 176-mile marker of westbound I-80, just east of the North Skunk River, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said. Construction workers were […]
‘Homemade explosive device’ found at Iowa mobile home park
The Story County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to stay away from a Story City mobile home park after a homemade explosive device was found there Thursday morning.
kmaland.com
Severe thunderstorm warning for Cass, Union and Adams counties until 5:30 p.m.
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN DES MOINES HAS ISSUED A. * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... SOUTHEASTERN CASS COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN IOWA... WESTERN UNION COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL IOWA... EASTERN ADAMS COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN IOWA... SOUTHWESTERN ADAIR COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN IOWA... * UNTIL 530 PM CDT. * AT 440 PM CDT,...
