A Carroll man accused of stealing more than $3,000 from his employer over the course of two months filed a guilty plea in Carroll County District Court last week. Thirty-three-year-old Cody Jonathan Wolfe was initially charged with second-degree theft and Iowa Lottery fraud, both class D felonies, after a Carroll Police Department investigation determined Wolfe had voided transactions between Feb. 1 and April 21 and pocketed customers’ payments. Authorities say he stole nearly $3,500 over the time he was employed at Sparky’s One Stop in the 1500 block of Plaza Drive. Wolfe was also seen on video surveillance stealing multiple lottery tickets during his shift. In accordance with a plea agreement reached with prosecutors, he pled guilty to the single theft charge and is scheduled for sentencing on Sept. 22. A class D felony in Iowa carries a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison and $7,500 in fines. The remaining charges would be dismissed after sentencing.

CARROLL, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO