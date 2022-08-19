ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

3 Layoff Stocks That You Might Not Want to Lay Off From Buying Right Now

By Rick Munarriz
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

There have been a lot of surprising companies paring back their payrolls this year. Market darlings that seemed to have clear runways for years of growth have announced layoffs. Rightsizing your workforce is never a good look. It does quite the number on corporate morale, too. However, it doesn't mean that you should "lay off" the stocks.

Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) , Wayfair (NYSE: W) , and Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) have all stunned the market by announcing plans to eliminate personnel. It doesn't mean that the stocks are toast. Shopify, Wayfair, and Netflix are leaders in their respective niches. Let's see why they could be potential buy candidates here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gr5D1_0hNUYmqD00

Image source: Getty Images.

1. Shopify

There was a time when the shares of companies announcing layoffs would move higher, as the market would be relieved to see the top brass take action to get costs under control. Things didn't play out that way when Shopify announced that it would be cutting 10% of its staff late last month, as the stock took a 14% hit that day alone.

Shopify has proven mortal . The stock is now trading 80% below the all-time high it hit just nine months ago. The company's initial pandemic projections that years of heady growth were coming had it invest aggressively in building out its offerings. The deceleration has been rough. Revenue rose a mere 16% in its latest report, well short of analyst expectations. Gross merchandise volume rose a mere 11%.

Business has slowed, and that makes the stock's valuation -- despite trading for just a fifth of its November peak -- a sticking point with some value-minded investors. But Shopify has carved out a lucrative niche in the realm of online commerce. It's empowering merchants, and that's a long-term approach to success.

2. Wayfair

The latest one-time highflier to pull on the recliner handle is Wayfair. The online furniture retailer revealed in a regulatory filing on Friday morning that it's reducing its workforce by 870 employees. It had announced plans to realign investment priorities and manage its operating expense earlier, but now it's real. The layoffs cover 5% of its global workforce and 10% of its corporate team.

Wayfair became one of the market's biggest winners during the early stages of the pandemic, as local showrooms weren't open and folks wanted to hunker down at home with refreshed furnishings. Revenue growth would spike from 35% in 2019 to 55% in 2020, only to post negative revenue growth last year. The company has now rattled off five consecutive quarters of double-digit-percentage declines on the top line.

It's not as devastating as it might seem. Revenue did clock in 15% lower in its latest quarter than it did a year earlier, and 24% below where it was two years ago when the country's initial shutdown sent folks scrambling for e-commerce solutions. However, Wayfair's sales are still 40% higher than they were three years ago.

The slowdown is natural after all of the binge buying of home essentials through early 2021, but when we need new furniture, it's a safe bet that Wayfair will be a top consideration. Adjusting its workforce will help tackle its lack of profitability.

3. Netflix

It's not just the master chefs on some of the cooking shows you see on Netflix doing a lot of cutting these days. Netflix has had at least two rounds of small layoffs in May and June, shortly after stunning investors by reporting a sequential decline in global paid subscribers for the first quarter.

The climate is kinder now. It lost less than half as many subscribers as it initially forecast for the second quarter, and Netflix is projecting a return to sequential subscriber growth for the current quarter. Netflix is also working on new initiatives that include gaming, theatrical releases for high-profile flicks, and rolling out a more economical ad-supported tier. With more than 220 million paid accounts worldwide -- and now growing -- it's easy to believe that the worst is over for the top dog of streaming-service stocks .

Find out why Shopify is one of the 10 best stocks to buy now

Our award-winning analyst team has spent more than a decade beating the market. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now. Shopify is on the list -- but there are nine others you may be overlooking.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 17, 2022

Rick Munarriz has positions in Netflix. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Netflix and Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Wayfair and recommends the following options: long January 2023 $1,140 calls on Shopify and short January 2023 $1,160 calls on Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

2 Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought That You Should Buy Too

Berkshire Hathaway added shares of one company that Buffett especially loves. Buffett also now owns a larger stake in a business many refer to as a "baby Berkshire." You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Layoffs#Netflix Stock#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment
Motley Fool

Why Bed Bath & Beyond Just Collapsed Today

Billionaire investor Ryan Cohen sold out of his entire position in Bed Bath & Beyond. An earlier filing showed he owned 1.6 million out-of-the-money options at prices between $60 and $80 per share. The rally on the news turned to a rout when the hedge fund operator's true intentions were...
ECONOMY
AOL Corp

12 photos showing the sad state of Bed Bath & Beyond

Most retail experts believe Bed Bath & Beyond has one foot in a grave, and a visit to a couple of locations indicate a retailer under severe stress amid elevated discounting and slow-moving inventory. After a failed push in 2021 and most of 2022 into stocking stores with private label...
BOHEMIA, NY
Business Insider

More homebuyers are taking a cue from Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos and buying up real estate to create 'compounds' in their neighborhoods and keep investors out

Some celebrities and wealthy people buy several homes in their neighborhoods to grow their empires. Earlier in the pandemic, the number of homebuyers doing the same thing surged. Many people seek to protect the look of their neighborhoods or make room for friends and family. When Brian Miller noticed that...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Netflix
Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks That Could Soar 35% to 84%, According to Wall Street

Meta Platforms could boost advertising revenue by using AI-powered content recommendations. Moderna has a big opportunity with its omicron coronavirus boosters. Exact Sciences stands to benefit from an upcoming regulatory change. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
210K+
Followers
104K+
Post
99M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy