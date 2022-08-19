ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry, IA

Comments / 0

Related
theperrynews.com

Dallas County Sheriff’s Report August 22

To view a log of the calls for service, click here. A juvenile driver was traveling on U Avenue near 270th Street when the driver lost control of the vehicle in attempting to make a turn. The vehicle entered the ditch and struck a utility pole. No injuries were reported. Damage was estimated at $5,000.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
theperrynews.com

West Des Moines woman charged with assault, drunk driving

A West Des Moines woman was arrested Sunday after she allegedly assaulted her partner and drove drunk. Victoria Ann Eagen, 34, of 726 82nd St., West Des Moines, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness and second-offense OWI. The incident began about 4:45 a.m. Sunday in...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Adel man arrested in Redfield after trying to ditch dope in river

An Adel man was arrested on Dallas County warrants early Saturday while fishing at the Redfield dam, and he earned a fresh drug charge in the process. Sean Michael Teske, 51, of 17 River Vista Dr., Adel, was charged with third or subsequent offense possession of a controlled substance and interference with official acts and on two warrants for failure to appear.
ADEL, IA
KCCI.com

Teen hurt in car-versus-pedestrian crash in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are investigating a car versus pedestrian crash on Monday. The crash was reported in the 2200 block of Ingersoll Avenue. Police say a teenager suffered injuries to his legs. He was alert and talking. The teen was able to stand up and get onto...
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Perry, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Perry, IA
City
Boone, IA
1380kcim.com

No Injuries Reported In Ambulance/Car Crash Friday In Carroll

No injuries were reported in a Friday afternoon accident in Carroll involving a Carroll County ambulance. According to the Carroll Police Department, the crash occurred at approximately 12:02 p.m. near the 3rd and Maple Streets intersection. Their investigation determined a 2016 Ford medic rig, driven by 31-year-old Scott Stork of Breda, was traveling eastbound on 3rd Street. Authorities say a northbound 2012 Mitsubishi Eclipse, operated by 18-year-old Makalei Kofron of Carroll, failed to yield from the Maple Street stop sign and was struck in the intersection on the driver’s side. The Kofron vehicle was disabled in the crash, but fortunately, no injuries were reported. Damage to the ambulance was estimated at $2,000, while the Mitsubishi sustained approximately $5,000 in damage. Kofron was cited for failure to obey a stop sign.
CARROLL, IA
WHO 13

Arrest made in Des Moines shooting that left one dead

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department has arrested a man for the shooting that killed one person late Friday night. Andrew Jarome Harris, 42, was charged with First Degree Murder. The Des Moines Police Department and the Des Moines Fire Department responded to a report of a shooting at 10:46 p.m. in […]
DES MOINES, IA
KIMT

Woman sentenced for payroll check fraud in Floyd County

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A central Iowa woman is sentenced for check fraud in Floyd County. Naomi Marie Williams, 20 of West Des Moines, pleaded guilty to one count of forgery. Law enforcement says Williams used a forged signature to cash a payroll check from the Dairy Queen in Charles City on October 5, 2020. Court documents state Williams also made that forged check available to multiple other people to cash for themselves.
FLOYD COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Perry Police Report#W Fourth St Perry
stormlakeradio.com

Incident at Manson Grain Elevator Under Investigation

An incident at the Manson branch of the Pro Cooperative grain elevator is under investigation. Pro Coop's vice president of operations says the incident occurred this past Thursday, but hasn't specified the nature of the incident, or if there were any injuries. The Manson location didn't receive any grain on Friday, according to Pro Cooperative's website and Facebook page. The company will reportedly share more information once the investigation is complete.
MANSON, IA
KCCI.com

Motorcyclist dies after crash on Hickman Road in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A motorcyclist is dead following an early morning crash in Des Moines. It happened around 2:30 Sunday morning at the intersection of Prospect and Hickman roads near Prospect Park. Des Moines police say when first responders arrived they found a 57-year-old man dead at the...
DES MOINES, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Long Road Closure Recently Began In Dallas County

A road closure that will last the next couple of months recently began and will have Dallas County motorists taking a different route. The Secondary Roads Department announced a road closure recently began and will last until 5 p.m. October 14th and crews will be replacing culverts at various locations along County Road R30. Due to this work the road will be fully closed at the location crews are working on but access will be maintained for property owners within the project limits during the construction.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
theperrynews.com

Latino Festival ¡Viva Perry! to celebrate diversity Saturday

Hispanics United for Perry (HUP) will host its annual Latino Festival ¡Viva Perry! on Saturday, Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. This year’s festival will be held in Pattee Park at the bandshell area located on the west side of the park. Food vendors and other...
PERRY, IA
KCCI.com

Fire breaks out at an Iowa State Fair food vendor

DES MOINES, Iowa — A cooker caught fire at a food vendor at the Iowa State Fair on Sunday. KCCI viewer Abby Beyer shared video footage with the station, showing heavy smoke from a distance. It was located at the Turkey Leg Stand, near the Anne and Bill Riley...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Storm causes car-stopping flooding on portion of Hickman Road

DES MOINES, Iowa — Friday's storm in Des Moines brought about hail and heavy rain, the latter causing some flooding on a portion of Hickman Road. Where 24th Street meets Hickman Road is where a deep pond of water emerged on Friday afternoon. Some people knew better than going through it, like Andrew Williams who was on his way home in his work truck.
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Worker run over by equipment at I-80 bridge construction site

JASPER COUNTY, Iowa – A worker was injured Thursday morning after being run over by a piece of equipment at a bridge construction site on I-80. It happened just before 10:00 a.m. near the 176-mile marker of westbound I-80, just east of the North Skunk River, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said. Construction workers were […]
JASPER COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Food Bank of Iowa cleaning up after freezer floods overnight

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Food Bank of Iowa is cleaning up after its freezer flooded overnight. The CEO says a cracked sprinkler head released water. Des Moines firefighters did not find a fire in the freezer. The good news is all the frozen food was kept safe. The...
DES MOINES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy