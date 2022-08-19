No injuries were reported in a Friday afternoon accident in Carroll involving a Carroll County ambulance. According to the Carroll Police Department, the crash occurred at approximately 12:02 p.m. near the 3rd and Maple Streets intersection. Their investigation determined a 2016 Ford medic rig, driven by 31-year-old Scott Stork of Breda, was traveling eastbound on 3rd Street. Authorities say a northbound 2012 Mitsubishi Eclipse, operated by 18-year-old Makalei Kofron of Carroll, failed to yield from the Maple Street stop sign and was struck in the intersection on the driver’s side. The Kofron vehicle was disabled in the crash, but fortunately, no injuries were reported. Damage to the ambulance was estimated at $2,000, while the Mitsubishi sustained approximately $5,000 in damage. Kofron was cited for failure to obey a stop sign.

CARROLL, IA ・ 8 HOURS AGO