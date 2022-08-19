Read full article on original website
theperrynews.com
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report August 22
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. A juvenile driver was traveling on U Avenue near 270th Street when the driver lost control of the vehicle in attempting to make a turn. The vehicle entered the ditch and struck a utility pole. No injuries were reported. Damage was estimated at $5,000.
theperrynews.com
West Des Moines woman charged with assault, drunk driving
A West Des Moines woman was arrested Sunday after she allegedly assaulted her partner and drove drunk. Victoria Ann Eagen, 34, of 726 82nd St., West Des Moines, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness and second-offense OWI. The incident began about 4:45 a.m. Sunday in...
theperrynews.com
Adel man arrested in Redfield after trying to ditch dope in river
An Adel man was arrested on Dallas County warrants early Saturday while fishing at the Redfield dam, and he earned a fresh drug charge in the process. Sean Michael Teske, 51, of 17 River Vista Dr., Adel, was charged with third or subsequent offense possession of a controlled substance and interference with official acts and on two warrants for failure to appear.
KCCI.com
Teen hurt in car-versus-pedestrian crash in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are investigating a car versus pedestrian crash on Monday. The crash was reported in the 2200 block of Ingersoll Avenue. Police say a teenager suffered injuries to his legs. He was alert and talking. The teen was able to stand up and get onto...
1380kcim.com
No Injuries Reported In Ambulance/Car Crash Friday In Carroll
No injuries were reported in a Friday afternoon accident in Carroll involving a Carroll County ambulance. According to the Carroll Police Department, the crash occurred at approximately 12:02 p.m. near the 3rd and Maple Streets intersection. Their investigation determined a 2016 Ford medic rig, driven by 31-year-old Scott Stork of Breda, was traveling eastbound on 3rd Street. Authorities say a northbound 2012 Mitsubishi Eclipse, operated by 18-year-old Makalei Kofron of Carroll, failed to yield from the Maple Street stop sign and was struck in the intersection on the driver’s side. The Kofron vehicle was disabled in the crash, but fortunately, no injuries were reported. Damage to the ambulance was estimated at $2,000, while the Mitsubishi sustained approximately $5,000 in damage. Kofron was cited for failure to obey a stop sign.
Arrest made in Des Moines shooting that left one dead
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department has arrested a man for the shooting that killed one person late Friday night. Andrew Jarome Harris, 42, was charged with First Degree Murder. The Des Moines Police Department and the Des Moines Fire Department responded to a report of a shooting at 10:46 p.m. in […]
KCCI.com
Police: Man falling from third floor of Court Avenue building under investigation
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say a man fell from the third floor of a building on Court Avenue around 1:45 Saturday morning. Police say he fell from the interior stairwell of the Court Center building and landed on the concrete. He was taken to the hospital...
KIMT
Woman sentenced for payroll check fraud in Floyd County
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A central Iowa woman is sentenced for check fraud in Floyd County. Naomi Marie Williams, 20 of West Des Moines, pleaded guilty to one count of forgery. Law enforcement says Williams used a forged signature to cash a payroll check from the Dairy Queen in Charles City on October 5, 2020. Court documents state Williams also made that forged check available to multiple other people to cash for themselves.
stormlakeradio.com
Incident at Manson Grain Elevator Under Investigation
An incident at the Manson branch of the Pro Cooperative grain elevator is under investigation. Pro Coop's vice president of operations says the incident occurred this past Thursday, but hasn't specified the nature of the incident, or if there were any injuries. The Manson location didn't receive any grain on Friday, according to Pro Cooperative's website and Facebook page. The company will reportedly share more information once the investigation is complete.
KCCI.com
Motorcyclist dies after crash on Hickman Road in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A motorcyclist is dead following an early morning crash in Des Moines. It happened around 2:30 Sunday morning at the intersection of Prospect and Hickman roads near Prospect Park. Des Moines police say when first responders arrived they found a 57-year-old man dead at the...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Long Road Closure Recently Began In Dallas County
A road closure that will last the next couple of months recently began and will have Dallas County motorists taking a different route. The Secondary Roads Department announced a road closure recently began and will last until 5 p.m. October 14th and crews will be replacing culverts at various locations along County Road R30. Due to this work the road will be fully closed at the location crews are working on but access will be maintained for property owners within the project limits during the construction.
KCCI.com
Sheriff: Construction worker run over by machine near Interstate 80 in Iowa
JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — A construction worker is in the hospital after having been run over by a machine along Interstate 80 on Thursday, according to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office. The worker was injured at about 9:52 a.m. near mile marker 176. The worker was reported to be...
theperrynews.com
Latino Festival ¡Viva Perry! to celebrate diversity Saturday
Hispanics United for Perry (HUP) will host its annual Latino Festival ¡Viva Perry! on Saturday, Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. This year’s festival will be held in Pattee Park at the bandshell area located on the west side of the park. Food vendors and other...
KCCI.com
Fire breaks out at an Iowa State Fair food vendor
DES MOINES, Iowa — A cooker caught fire at a food vendor at the Iowa State Fair on Sunday. KCCI viewer Abby Beyer shared video footage with the station, showing heavy smoke from a distance. It was located at the Turkey Leg Stand, near the Anne and Bill Riley...
KCCI.com
KCCI Archive: This Iowa couple had their wedding at the state fair in 1989
DES MOINES, Iowa — An Iowa couple that met at the state fair decided to have their special day in Des Moines. "We met here, and figured there couldn't have been a better place," the groom said. Watch as this couple ties the knot at the Iowa State Fair.
KCCI.com
Storm causes car-stopping flooding on portion of Hickman Road
DES MOINES, Iowa — Friday's storm in Des Moines brought about hail and heavy rain, the latter causing some flooding on a portion of Hickman Road. Where 24th Street meets Hickman Road is where a deep pond of water emerged on Friday afternoon. Some people knew better than going through it, like Andrew Williams who was on his way home in his work truck.
Worker run over by equipment at I-80 bridge construction site
JASPER COUNTY, Iowa – A worker was injured Thursday morning after being run over by a piece of equipment at a bridge construction site on I-80. It happened just before 10:00 a.m. near the 176-mile marker of westbound I-80, just east of the North Skunk River, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said. Construction workers were […]
KCCI.com
Man in critical condition after being hit by a car in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is in the hospital after being hit by a car late Friday night. It happened around 10 p.m. at the intersection of East 16th Street and Grand Avenue. Des Moines police say the 39-year-old man is in critical condition. The crash remains under...
KCCI.com
Storm damage reported in Des Moines metro following hail storm
DES MOINES, Iowa — Large hail busted up property throughout the Des Moines metro Friday as storms rolled through the area. Hail reportedly damaged the roof at Valley High School in West Des Moines, flooding the school's gymnasium. Hail as large as 2 to 3 inches in diameter was reported.
KCCI.com
Food Bank of Iowa cleaning up after freezer floods overnight
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Food Bank of Iowa is cleaning up after its freezer flooded overnight. The CEO says a cracked sprinkler head released water. Des Moines firefighters did not find a fire in the freezer. The good news is all the frozen food was kept safe. The...
