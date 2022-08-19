Cities where people in Rockford are getting new jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas , and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from Rockford, IL found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows . Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from Rockford, IL in the first quarter of 2021.

#25. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Started a new job in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL from Rockford, IL in Q1 2021: 10

— 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Rockford, IL from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL in Q1 2021: 2

— #175 (tie) most common destination from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Net job flow: 8 to Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

#24. Danville, IL

– Started a new job in Danville, IL from Rockford, IL in Q1 2021: 10

— 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Rockford, IL from Danville, IL in Q1 2021: 10

— #10 (tie) most common destination from Danville, IL

– Net job flow: 0 to Rockford, IL

#23. Carbondale-Marion, IL

– Started a new job in Carbondale-Marion, IL from Rockford, IL in Q1 2021: 11

— 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Rockford, IL from Carbondale-Marion, IL in Q1 2021: 22

— #12 most common destination from Carbondale-Marion, IL

– Net job flow: 11 to Rockford, IL

#22. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

– Started a new job in Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL from Rockford, IL in Q1 2021: 11

— 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Rockford, IL from Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL in Q1 2021: 2

— #183 (tie) most common destination from Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

– Net job flow: 9 to Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

#21. Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Started a new job in Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN from Rockford, IL in Q1 2021: 11

— 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Rockford, IL from Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN in Q1 2021: 5

— #151 (tie) most common destination from Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Net job flow: 6 to Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

#20. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Started a new job in Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO from Rockford, IL in Q1 2021: 11

— 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Rockford, IL from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO in Q1 2021: 7

— #172 (tie) most common destination from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Net job flow: 4 to Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

#19. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

– Started a new job in Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX from Rockford, IL in Q1 2021: 12

— 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Rockford, IL from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX in Q1 2021: 5

— #200 (tie) most common destination from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

– Net job flow: 7 to Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

#18. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Started a new job in Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN from Rockford, IL in Q1 2021: 12

— 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Rockford, IL from Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN in Q1 2021: 10

— #100 (tie) most common destination from Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Net job flow: 2 to Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

#17. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Started a new job in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA from Rockford, IL in Q1 2021: 13

— 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Rockford, IL from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA in Q1 2021: 6

— #179 most common destination from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Net job flow: 7 to Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

#16. Decatur, IL

– Started a new job in Decatur, IL from Rockford, IL in Q1 2021: 14

— 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Rockford, IL from Decatur, IL in Q1 2021: 11

— #8 most common destination from Decatur, IL

– Net job flow: 3 to Decatur, IL

#15. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI

– Started a new job in Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI from Rockford, IL in Q1 2021: 14

— 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Rockford, IL from Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI in Q1 2021: 6

— #96 (tie) most common destination from Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI

– Net job flow: 8 to Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI

#14. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

– Started a new job in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA from Rockford, IL in Q1 2021: 18

— 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Rockford, IL from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA in Q1 2021: 8

— #174 most common destination from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

– Net job flow: 10 to Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

#13. Kankakee, IL

– Started a new job in Kankakee, IL from Rockford, IL in Q1 2021: 20

— 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Rockford, IL from Kankakee, IL in Q1 2021: 21

— #8 (tie) most common destination from Kankakee, IL

– Net job flow: 1 to Rockford, IL

#12. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Started a new job in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX from Rockford, IL in Q1 2021: 24

— 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Rockford, IL from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX in Q1 2021: 11

— #183 most common destination from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Net job flow: 13 to Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

#11. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

– Started a new job in Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ from Rockford, IL in Q1 2021: 27

— 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Rockford, IL from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ in Q1 2021: 8

— #126 (tie) most common destination from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

– Net job flow: 19 to Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

#10. Champaign-Urbana, IL

– Started a new job in Champaign-Urbana, IL from Rockford, IL in Q1 2021: 27

— 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Rockford, IL from Champaign-Urbana, IL in Q1 2021: 37

— #9 most common destination from Champaign-Urbana, IL

– Net job flow: 10 to Rockford, IL

#9. Springfield, IL

– Started a new job in Springfield, IL from Rockford, IL in Q1 2021: 41

— 1.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Rockford, IL from Springfield, IL in Q1 2021: 32

— #9 most common destination from Springfield, IL

– Net job flow: 9 to Springfield, IL

#8. Bloomington, IL

– Started a new job in Bloomington, IL from Rockford, IL in Q1 2021: 47

— 1.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Rockford, IL from Bloomington, IL in Q1 2021: 35

— #7 most common destination from Bloomington, IL

– Net job flow: 12 to Bloomington, IL

#7. Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL

– Started a new job in Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL from Rockford, IL in Q1 2021: 59

— 1.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Rockford, IL from Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL in Q1 2021: 45

— #10 most common destination from Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL

– Net job flow: 14 to Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL

#6. Madison, WI

– Started a new job in Madison, WI from Rockford, IL in Q1 2021: 62

— 1.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Rockford, IL from Madison, WI in Q1 2021: 40

— #15 most common destination from Madison, WI

– Net job flow: 22 to Madison, WI

#5. Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI

– Started a new job in Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI from Rockford, IL in Q1 2021: 74

— 2.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Rockford, IL from Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI in Q1 2021: 78

— #15 most common destination from Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI

– Net job flow: 4 to Rockford, IL

#4. Peoria, IL

– Started a new job in Peoria, IL from Rockford, IL in Q1 2021: 97

— 3.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Rockford, IL from Peoria, IL in Q1 2021: 91

— #7 most common destination from Peoria, IL

– Net job flow: 6 to Peoria, IL

#3. St. Louis, MO-IL

– Started a new job in St. Louis, MO-IL from Rockford, IL in Q1 2021: 112

— 3.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Rockford, IL from St. Louis, MO-IL in Q1 2021: 89

— #21 most common destination from St. Louis, MO-IL

– Net job flow: 23 to St. Louis, MO-IL

#2. Janesville-Beloit, WI

– Started a new job in Janesville-Beloit, WI from Rockford, IL in Q1 2021: 188

— 5.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Rockford, IL from Janesville-Beloit, WI in Q1 2021: 146

— #4 most common destination from Janesville-Beloit, WI

– Net job flow: 42 to Janesville-Beloit, WI

#1. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

– Started a new job in Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI from Rockford, IL in Q1 2021: 2,031

— 61.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Rockford, IL from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI in Q1 2021: 1,870

— #2 most common destination from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

– Net job flow: 161 to Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

