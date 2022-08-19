ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio SUPCO rules on sealing charges for defendants

By Patty Coller
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oAz7I_0hNUY7vn00

(WKBN) – The Ohio Supreme Court ruled Friday that all charges in an indictment, even those that were dismissed, cannot be sealed until all charges are eligible to be concealed.

The decision reversed an Eight District Court of Appeals ruling in the case of a man, identified as G.K., who was indicted for rape along with another man, George Moses, in Cuyahoga County. The victim was a cognitively impaired relative of Moses.

Both men were also charged with gross sexual imposition and kidnapping.

Moses pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 60 years in prison.

According to G.K.’s attorney, prosecutors agreed to a plea deal with G.K. after it was discovered that he had not assaulted the woman. He pleaded guilty to obstructing justice and all other charges were dismissed. He was sentenced to community control.

Five years later, G.K. asked the court to seal the dismissed charges and he was initially granted his request on an appeal, even though the local prosecutor fought against it. However, the Ohio Supreme Court ruled that the Eight District Court of Appeals erred in siding with the prosecutor saying the plain language of Ohio statute governing the sealing of records does not permit sealing dismissed charges until all records in a criminal case are eligible to be sealed.

In addition, G.K. has a prior criminal record that prevented him from having the obstructing justice conviction sealed as well.

The judges were unanimous in the decision, however, Justice Maureen O’Conner wrote a concurring opinion highlighting the barrier that the nonconviction-sealing stature imposes on a defendant who was falsely charged, and then those charges are ultimately dismissed.

Changes to an Ohio stature must be addressed through the Ohio General Assembly.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 1

Related
mahoningmatters.com

As gun violence rises, Warren and other Ohio communities look for solutions

Kendra Byrd was born and raised on Warren’s East Side. Gun violence hit close to home for her in 2009 when her nephew was shot and killed. His murder has not been solved. Byrd, who teaches at Warren G. Harding High School, is concerned that gun violence in her city has increased over the past several years.
CLEVELAND, OH
wvxu.org

Commentary: Ohio GOP leaders simply don't care what you think

After months and months of this redistricting fiasco, one thing is clear — the Republican leadership in the Ohio Statehouse treats Ohio voters like dirt, like mud to scrape off the bottom of their shoes. The only thing that matters to them is what they want. Here, dear Ohio...
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

2 men in killed in Ohio officer-involved shooting after standoff

MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (AP) — Law enforcement in Ohio shot and killed two men following a nine-hour standoff over the weekend, authorities said. Knox County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of shots fired at about 11:30 p.m. Friday, and authorities asked residents to shelter in place during the standoff. Officials said negotiators were trying […]
KNOX COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Cuyahoga County, OH
Crime & Safety
County
Cuyahoga County, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Ohio Capital Journal

Democratic House nominee in Ohio drawn out of district by a few feet, must withdraw from race

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.   Despite her property being in the district, a Democratic nominee for […] The post Democratic House nominee in Ohio drawn out of district by a few feet, must withdraw from race appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio’s largest school district goes on strike

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Teachers in Ohio’s largest school district on Monday will be walking picket lines after voting to go on strike, two days before classes are scheduled to resume. More than 94% of the Columbus Education Association members voted to reject the school board’s final offer late Sunday, the Ohio Education Association said. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Moses
WTRF- 7News

Ohio 8-year-old wins 3rd place in mullet competition

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A central Ohio 8-year-old won 3rd place in the 2022 USA Mullet Championships, Kid’s Division. With a total of 4,058 votes, William Dale Ramsey, of Pataskala, claimed the third spot on the leaderboard in the national competition, beating nearly two dozen other contenders. The local tween, who goes by Dale, is thrilled […]
PATASKALA, OH
WKYC

'TimkenSteel you FAILED to protect my nephew': Family protests in Canton after Joseph Ferrall dies weeks after July explosion at Faircrest plant

CANTON, Ohio — “TimkenSteel you FAILED to protect my nephew.”. That was the message on one sign displayed early Monday morning as family and friends stood outside TimkenSteel in Canton to protest just days after 34-year-old Joseph Ferrall died from his injuries in a July 26 explosion at the company’s Faircrest plant.
CANTON, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Cuyahoga Falls slaying draws murder indictment

The U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force on Friday arrested an Akron man charged in connection to the May shooting death of a 23-year-old man at a Forest Glen Drive home. Deair R. Johnson, 28, was indicted Wednesday, Aug. 17, on six felonies, including three counts of murder, each with a firearm specification, and felonious assault and improperly discharging a firearm at a home or in a school zone.
CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defendants#Politics Courts#Violent Crime#Politics State#Politics Federal#Ohio Supco#The Ohio Supreme Court
columbusunderground.com

Ohio GOP Wants More Tax Breaks for Natural Gas Corporations

Two state House Republicans proposed legislation to give some natural gas pipeline developers state-funded tax breaks and interest-free loans, while allowing them to add a surcharge to ratepayers’ monthly bills. Reps. Jay Edwards, of Nelsonville, and Jon Cross, of Kenton, proposed House Bill 685 to aid communities that they...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Counties with the most super commuters in Ohio

There are more than 283 million vehicles on the road in the United States, and many of those cars, trucks, vans, and motorcycles are used to ferry people to and from their homes and jobs during their daily commutes. A small but growing number of people are walking and biking to work, particularly in compact college towns. […]
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

Driver charged after Akron police discover over 1,800 grams of marijuana

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said officers discovered over 1,800 grams of marijuana during a car search Sunday evening. According to police, officers pulled a car over around 6 p.m. for an equipment violation and smelled weed as they approached. Two bags of marijuana could be seen in plain...
AKRON, OH
wosu.org

Ohio Republican lawmaker wants safety protection orders, other gun reforms

An Ohio Republican state senator is proposing a five-point plan to change gun laws that includes a court-ordered gun seizure mechanism, a co-signer requirement for gun buyers under 21-years-old, and money to increase the number of mental health workers and expansion of regional mental health centers. Sen. Matt Dolan (R-Chagrin...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Chronicle-Telegram

Cinder block assault plea puts Bellevue man on probation

A Bellevue man who attacked an Elyria man with a cinder block while the two were drinking recently pleaded guilty to felony assault charges and was sentenced to probation. Chad Gonzales, 39, was sentenced to three years of probation by Lorain County Common Pleas Judge Christopher Rothgery in June. He was ordered to pay all court costs, court-appointed attorney costs and probation supervision fees and was warned that he could be sentenced to 17 months in prison if he violates his probation, according to court records.
columbusfreepress.com

Is 988 a joke in this town and Ohio?

Mental health, suicides and addiction were serious problems before the pandemic, and the fallout threw gas on a raging fire. Thankfully, the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services (OhioMHAS), with help from the federal government, rolled out ‘988’ back in July, a nationwide suicide and crisis lifeline. Ohioans in all 88 counties can now call or text 988 for free 24/7 crisis support.
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

OSHP keeping drivers sober with new campaign

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is in the midst of a Driver Sober Or Get Pulled Over campaign. Troopers will focus on getting impaired drivers off of the roads. Last year, nearly 14 thousand crashes happened in Ohio–All caused by drunk or drugged driving. The Result? Seven hundred twenty deaths […]
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

56K+
Followers
7K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy