Deceased man discovered in parking lot of Peoria Kohl's store has been identified

By Leslie Renken, Journal Star
 3 days ago

PEORIA – The body of a man discovered in a U-Haul van outside the Peoria Kohl’s store Aug. 18 has been identified as Zachary T. Rohman of South Westmoreland Avenue in Peoria.

The 32-year-old man may have been dead for three to four days before being discovered, said Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood. It was clear when Rohman was found that he was beyond resuscitation, said Harwood.

“The body was found in the front compartment, the driver’s compartment,” Harwood said. “I think a shopper discovered him and then notified the authorities."

An autopsy, which was conducted Friday, was inconclusive, although toxicology results are pending. There were no signs of trauma and foul play is not suspected.

The van was in a parking spot near the store, which is located at 4100 W. Willow Knolls Drive.

Betty Fitch
3d ago

omg I was at Kohl's. Parked in handicapped so I didn't notice anything. prayers for this man and his family

