ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Rockford

By Stacker
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AAoSi_0hNUXEzQ00

Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualifications for barbecue—is a truly American tradition, going back to indigenous cultures and picked up by early Spanish colonizers who also gave it the name the cooking style goes by now: barbacoa. Today, barbecue is a wildly popular staple across the U.S., with many cities and regions boasting their own take (and all claiming to have the best). Because barbecue meat spends hours upon hours cooking, restaurants are a go-to source for many Americans who would rather not spend all day and all night tending to their flames. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Rockford on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

You may also like: Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Rockford, according to Tripadvisor

#3. Smokin’ Coop BBQ Pit

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (125 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2022 Business Route 20 Corner of Beaver Valley Road and US Rt. 20, Belvidere, IL 61008-7100
Read more on Tripadvisor

#2. Smokey Bones Rockford

– Rating: 2.5 / 5 (46 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (2.0/5), Value (2.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 6690 E. State Street, Rockford, IL 61108
Read more on Tripadvisor

#1. Famous Dave’s Bar-B-Que

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (57 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 3303 North Perryville Road, Rockford, IL 61114
Read more on Tripadvisor

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rockrivercurrent.com

Free groceries available in Rockford at Summer Family Markets

ROCKFORD — Families with children younger than 18 are encouraged to shop for free groceries with no registration or documentation needed. Summer Family Markets are a free resource to those in need that offer a prepackaged box of food delivered straight to your car by volunteers. More in Rockford:...
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rockford, IL
Food & Drinks
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Belvidere, IL
Local
Illinois Restaurants
Rockford, IL
Restaurants
Rockford, IL
Sports
City
Rockford, IL
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
Rockford, IL
Lifestyle
WIFR

Rockford sushi restaurant closed for the weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A local sushi restaurant announces they will be closed for the weekend because of a lack of cooks. Marc’s Fusion on 4133 Charles St. in Rockford announced it on their Facebook page Friday. They will be closed Friday August 19 and Saturday August 20. Marc’s...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Chuck E Cheese to re-open after major renovation

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Chuck E. Cheese, the iconic pizza parlor, is set to hold a grand re-opening celebration after completing a major renovation project. Chuck E. Cheese is also celebrating 34 years on Rockford’s Miracle Mile, at 3600 E State Street. The remodel includes 15 new games, and interactive dance floor, large format video […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford’s public pools close Sunday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — As one season begins, another ends. Saturday was not the best day for a swim, but Sunday was better. That was a good thing, as Sunday was the last chance to hit up a Rockford Park District Pool. Both Harkins Aquatic Center and Sand Park Pool will close on Sunday. Alpine […]
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Barbecue#Cooking#Beaver#All Rights Reserved#Food Drink#Spanish#Americans#Italian#Rr
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Curran’s Orchard opens for the season

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Fall is just around the corner, but Saturday marked the start of the season for Curran’s Orchard in Rockford. There was no shortage of fall treats, from apple donuts to cider slushies and more, plus plenty of outdoor activities to enjoy. In fact, one activity could send residents home with a […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

‘Live at Levings’ holds talent show finals

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Another installment of “Live at Levings” took place Sunday night. The talent show finals and concert was held at Levings Park. The talent show finals kicked off the show, with the top three acts taking home cash prizes. The top prize was $1,000. Music and dance acts followed the show, including […]
ROCKFORD, IL
97ZOK

Five of The Most Overrated Pizza Chains in Illinois

Oh for the love of pizza, which pizza chain is your favorite? That's a tough one, and I'm not even sure how to answer that. We have so many great local pizza places in the Rockford area. So let's flip the question, which of the pizza chain restaurants are overrated?...
ROCKFORD, IL
97ZOK

How Safe Is Rockford, Illinois For A First Time Visitor?

On the surface, Rockford seems like a pretty decent city to explore. The fact that we even have to ask how safe this town is makes me very sad. I've lived in Rockford my entire life and don't think I have ever told my out-of-town friends not to visit. More times than not I just say come for the weekend because there's so much more to do and see than during the work week - like City Market!
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WIFR

Car crashes into building on Auburn St. in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police ask the public to avoid the area Monday while they clean-up an accident on Rockford’s west side. Just before 2 p.m. first responders dispatched to what appears to be a single-vehicle crash near Auburn and Evergreen streets. Limited information has been released about the...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Famous musicians from Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford is rocking. Many famous bands and singers have come from the stateline city over the years, but a lot of them might not be known as hometown heroes. Find a list of below of the most famous musicians that have their roots in Rockford. Cheap Trick: Formed in 1973, Cheap […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Curran’s Orchard opens this weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Curran’s Orchard, at 6385 Kilburn Avenue, opens for the Fall season on Saturday. Staff at the apple orchard have been busy all this week, getting the outside activities and food ready for sale. Apple cider donuts, cider slushies, apple and cherry pies, and more are ready for customers to enjoy. There […]
ROCKFORD, IL
97ZOK

Does This Popular Local Bakery Have The Best Donuts In Rockford?

Since I've been writing a ton about food lately, we need to address the best part of dinner... the dessert, of course!. I've talked about pizza, guac, queso, tacos, and burgers recently. What I haven't had you help me debate about were donuts. I know we all gravitate toward a certain donut when we get the craving. I always go for a filled long john or a custard filled donut. Why? They're filling and actually satisfy your taste buds! So, I decided to go on the hunt to find the BEST donuts in the Rockford and surrounding areas.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

22K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy