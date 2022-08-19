Read full article on original website
David Dubois
1d ago
who cares how the poor tiger feels just keep him caged up for your own pleasure WHO IS TRAPBOY NEVER HEARD OF THIS GUY I GUESS ITS ANOTHER RICH DADDYS BOY
2
Beto calls Abbott "the inflation governor."Ash JurbergTexas State
Flash Floods Leave Some Stranded in North TexasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Meet the Black business owners making an impact in the DFW area: Afro Soca Marketplace Event RoundupJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Storms Delay Hundreds of Flights at DFW and Love Field AirportsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Rain at DFW Airport Becomes Second Highest Recorded in 24 HoursLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Tiger cub seized during warrant arrest of Dallas rapper Trapboy Freddy, police say
Dallas rapper Trapboy Freddy was arrested on a federal gun possession warrant Wednesday at his home -- where police said a tiger cub was seized.
HipHopDX.com
Chris Brown Reacts To Dallas Airport Shooting Suspect Claiming She's His Wife
Dallas, TX – Chris Brown is trying to figure out why he has so many stalkers these days. C Breezy took to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday (July 26) to address the creepy individuals messing with his personal life. “I don’t know what’s in my fucking music, but I...
hotnewhiphop.com
Chrisean Rock Arrested After Blueface Fight, Blueface's Mom Reacts
The feuds and fistfights between L.A. rapper Blueface and his girlfriend Chrisean Rock continue to escalate. Blueface recently took to Instagram to claim that Rock is now in police custody for their altercation in an Arizona lounge, occasionally stating "Free Rock!" throughout the clip. "We ain't never make the same...
TMZ.com
Rapper JayDaYoungan Ambushed By 5 Gunmen In Shooting Death, Father Says
Popular Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan was fatally ambushed by 5 gunmen ... according to his father, who was there when his son was gunned down. The slain rapper's dad, Kenyatta Scott, tells TMZ ... he and JayDaYoungan were sitting in the front yard of their Louisiana home Wednesday evening when a black truck pulled up and 3 people hopped out with guns.
Huge Crocodile Swims by Onlookers With Man's Body in Its Jaws: Police
Police said the reptile was over 11 feet long, and attacked the man after he entered the lagoon, which has rules against swimming in it.
Kodak Black’s Drug Trafficking Arrest Footage Surfaces – Watch
The police footage from Kodak Black's recent South Florida arrest has surfaced online. On Sunday (July 31), YouTube channel Thin Blue Line uploaded video from Kodak Black's arrest in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. on July 15. In the video, Yak's orange-and-blue Dodge Durango is pulled over by officers for expired tags and illegal tint. Video shows the Florida rapper standing next to a police cruiser speaking with officers. He tells them he just got back from Detroit, where he recently performed.
Second man charged in murder of Dallas woman
A second man is locked up in Dallas where a woman was gunned down at a Red Bird apartment complex last month. On July 16th, Tamehah McDade was killed in a gunbattle at Mandalay Palms
A New Orleans police officer Lil Wayne referred to as 'Uncle Bob' is dead. The rapper spent his career praising him after he saved his life.
Robert Hoobler was found dead on Friday in his home in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana. Hoobler saved Lil Wayne's life after the rapper attempted to commit suicide at the age of 12. Lil Wayne called Hoobler "Uncle Bob" and offered to financially support him in 2019.
T’yanna Wallace, Daughter of Biggie Smalls, Posts $1.5M Bond For Boyfriend In Assault Case
T’yanna Wallace, daughter of rap legend, Biggie Smalls, has posted a $1.5 million dollar bond for Tyshawn Baldwin, her longtime boyfriend and the father of her daughter Thailah. According to Fox News, Wallace put her Queens, NY home, which she purchased for $1.2 million dollars in 2019, up as...
TMZ.com
Scott Disick's Lamborghini Flipped on It's Side in Crash Photos
7:49 PM PT -- We've now obtained photos of Scott's banged up Lamborghini ... and he's lucky he made it out with only minor injuries. It appears Disick, who was driving in The Oaks gated community, smashed into a stone mailbox, possibly the reason the vehicle flipped. Scott Disick was...
2 More Plead Guilty In Murder-For-Hire Plot Of ‘Sweetie Pies’ Star Andre Montgomery, Tim Norman Vows To Fight
It’s hard to imagine that former reality star Tim Norman won’t soon be facing a life-long reality behind bars now that he’s the last defendant who’s still claiming innocence in the 2016 murder of Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s star Andre
Rihanna’s Feeling ‘Anxious’ Ahead Of A$AP Rocky’s Hearing For Deadly Weapons Charge
Rihanna is doing her best to “remain calm” ahead of A$AP Rocky‘s upcoming court date. The 33-year-old rapper, who was arrested April 20 in Los Angeles, and charged with assault with a deadly weapon, has his first court hearing over the allegations on August 17. As HollywoodLife previously reported, he could face up to 14 years in jail if convicted, and sources say the “scary situation” has Rihanna, 34, feeling anxious. “She’s doing her best to remain calm ahead of Rocky’s hearing later this month. But it would be difficult for anybody in her position not to feel stressed with everything going on.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Chrisean Rock Says Blueface Officially Asked Her To Be His Girlfriend
Chrisean Rock and Blueface have always had a hectic relationship. From their social media arguments to their public appearances, the two have managed to stay relevant on the internet. After their recent back and forth though, according to Rock, it seems that they have finally made things official. Just last...
HipHopDX.com
NBA YoungBoy's Alleged $60M Deal Leaves Kodak Black Reassessing His Own Label Contract
Kodak Black wants to renegotiate his label contract with Atlantic Records after catching wind of NBA YoungBoy’s reported $60 million deal. The Baton Rouge rapper’s Never Broke Again imprint floated the lucrative figure while promoting his upcoming album The Last Slimeto on Instagram ahead of its August 5 release.
NBA・
Lil Wayne Mourns The Officer Who Saved His Life At 12 Years Old
Lil Wayne is grieving the passing of Robert Hoobler, the former New Orleans cop who saved his life following a suicide attempt with a gun at 12 years old. The 65-year-old’s body was found in his Old Jefferson home on Friday (July 22). After Lil Wayne got wind of the news, he took his mourning to Instagram to share his sentiments about the hero of his life.
Wanted man caught by police after huge teddy bear spotted 'breathing'
A wanted man was caught by police after they spotted a huge teddy bear seemingly breathing. Joshua Dobson, from Rochdale, Greater Manchester, had been wanted by cops since May, when he stole a car before fuelling up without paying. Last month, officers went to the 18-year-old's address to arrest him...
Popculture
Rapper Arrested in Texas for Second Time This Year
Rapper Hotboy Wes was arrested last Saturday night for the second time in 2022 according to KWTX. The up-and-coming artist was charged with possession of marijuana on the night of Saturday, July 23 and paid $3,000 in bond to be released the following day. This came after a much more serious arrest back in January, when Hotboy Wes was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service.
Disturbing Video Footage Of Hit-&-Run RELEASED As Notorious B.I.G.'s Daughter Posts Driver BF's $1 Million Bond
Graphic video footage shows the moment Tyshawn Baldwin — boyfriend of Notorious B.I.G.'s daughter T'yanna Wallace — struck a mother and her 2-year-old daughter while trying to evade arrest during a hit-and-run incident, Radar can confirm.Witnesses can be heard screaming and rushing to help as the chaos was unfolding in Queens, New York, on August 10, moments after Baldwin, 28, initially had complied with the officers' request to see his license and registration.RadarOnline.com has learned that Baldwin was stopped by police after parking his 2021 Durango SRT Hellcat in a busy intersection. His loud exhaust and dark tinted windows were...
HipHopDX.com
Quando Rondo Was Intended Target In Fatal Los Angeles Shooting Police Say
West Hollywood, CA – Quando Rondo was reportedly the intended target in the fatal shooting that took place in Los Angeles on Friday (August 19) around 5:30 p.m. local time. According to Fox 11 News, investigators have determined the three suspects missed Quando Rondo and instead, killed a 23-year-old riding in his black Cadillac Escalade.
