FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
MLive.com
MLive readers pick football champions for OK Conference champions
If the MLive readers are correct, then there will be some huge surprises coming this high school football season across the Grand Rapids area. MLive posted a series of polls on Aug. 1, asking readers to vote for the teams they think will win the each of the six OK Conference divisions. The polls have been closed and the votes have been tabulated.
‘Ram Tough’ mentality leads veteran Galesburg-Augusta into 2022 football season
GALESBURG, MI – When Chuck Hadley took over the Galesburg-Augusta football program in March 2021, he sat down with his players and let them know they were more than their 1-14 record over the previous two seasons. Then, he congratulated the kids that decided to join the team, despite...
20 must-see Kalamazoo-area high school football games for 2022 season
KALAMAZOO, MI – Game week has finally arrived for Michigan’s 2022 high school football season, with the first matchups set to take place around the state on Thursday. The thud of toe hitting leather always sounds a little bit better on the season-opening kickoff, but Thursday is just Day 1 of a nine-week regular season.
No matter the season, Zeeland West’s backfield is tough to catch
Zeeland West’s backfield had a big fall last season, helping the Dux average more than 43 points a game. Those Dux had a pretty big spring, too.
Forest Hills Northern football: The two keys to success in 2022
Forest Hills Northern’s football team has plenty of goals this season, but two stand out the most as far as Huskies are concerned. FHN coach Eddie Ostipow said the Huskies were decimated with injuries a year ago when his squad finished 3-6 overall, so staying healthy is a priority.
Saugatuck football: Trailblazers have a backfield to watch in 2022
Jefferson McCluskey is confident that he and the boys up front are going to have a blast paving the way for Saugatuck’s backfield this season. McCluskey, a senior, has returned to play center, so he is going to help anchor Saugatuck’s offensive line. He said the Trailblazers’ backfield will be one of Saugatuck’s strengths in the weeks to come.
10 sophomores set to make a big impact for Decatur football in 2022
DECATUR, MI – Between first-year head coach Scott Burwell and 10 freshmen on the varsity roster, Decatur’s football team had a lot of new faces in 2021. Fortunately for the Raiders, that youth delivered just enough success to reach the playoffs, but the best part of it all?
Teamwork, speed among strengths for Holland Christian football team
Holland Christian’s 2022 football team doesn’t have a roster loaded with the area’s biggest names. That doesn’t mean the Maroons aren’t optimistic about the season, though. The Maroons have plenty of things going for them.
New ‘Coach Langs’ ready to lead Climax-Scotts football in 2022
CLIMAX, MI – Not too many high school football teams feature a hall of fame coach as their offensive coordinator, that’s the situation Climax-Scotts finds itself in heading into the 2022 season. After serving as a co-head coach last year alongside his son, Tyler, Kevin Langs stepped down...
Hanover-Horton getting up to speed with new coach
HANOVER -- David Messer is stepping into his new role as head coach at Hanover-Horton and bringing in a new offense. On offense, the Comets are trying to use their speed to spread things out in a pistol look. It is still a learning process for the Comets, but slowly and steadily they are learning the new system.
The don’t miss, absolutely must-see Grand Rapids football games in 2022
MLive is unveiling its annual list of must-see football games across its regions Monday, Aug. 21. Here’s the Grand Rapids list, but we have tried something new for 2022.
Godwin Heights football announces coaching change one week before season opener
Wyoming Godwin Heights is kicking off its season Friday at Muskegon Heights. The Wolverines will have a new coach on the sidelines when they do. Godwin athletic director Brandan Kimble told MLive.com Saturday he has assumed the position of head coach, replacing Syd Harvey at the helm of the program.
