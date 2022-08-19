ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

MLive.com

MLive readers pick football champions for OK Conference champions

If the MLive readers are correct, then there will be some huge surprises coming this high school football season across the Grand Rapids area. MLive posted a series of polls on Aug. 1, asking readers to vote for the teams they think will win the each of the six OK Conference divisions. The polls have been closed and the votes have been tabulated.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive.com

20 must-see Kalamazoo-area high school football games for 2022 season

KALAMAZOO, MI – Game week has finally arrived for Michigan’s 2022 high school football season, with the first matchups set to take place around the state on Thursday. The thud of toe hitting leather always sounds a little bit better on the season-opening kickoff, but Thursday is just Day 1 of a nine-week regular season.
PORTAGE, MI
MLive.com

Forest Hills Northern football: The two keys to success in 2022

Forest Hills Northern’s football team has plenty of goals this season, but two stand out the most as far as Huskies are concerned. FHN coach Eddie Ostipow said the Huskies were decimated with injuries a year ago when his squad finished 3-6 overall, so staying healthy is a priority.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive.com

Saugatuck football: Trailblazers have a backfield to watch in 2022

Jefferson McCluskey is confident that he and the boys up front are going to have a blast paving the way for Saugatuck’s backfield this season. McCluskey, a senior, has returned to play center, so he is going to help anchor Saugatuck’s offensive line. He said the Trailblazers’ backfield will be one of Saugatuck’s strengths in the weeks to come.
SAUGATUCK, MI
MLive.com

10 sophomores set to make a big impact for Decatur football in 2022

DECATUR, MI – Between first-year head coach Scott Burwell and 10 freshmen on the varsity roster, Decatur’s football team had a lot of new faces in 2021. Fortunately for the Raiders, that youth delivered just enough success to reach the playoffs, but the best part of it all?
DECATUR, MI
MLive.com

New ‘Coach Langs’ ready to lead Climax-Scotts football in 2022

CLIMAX, MI – Not too many high school football teams feature a hall of fame coach as their offensive coordinator, that’s the situation Climax-Scotts finds itself in heading into the 2022 season. After serving as a co-head coach last year alongside his son, Tyler, Kevin Langs stepped down...
CLIMAX, MI
MLive.com

Hanover-Horton getting up to speed with new coach

HANOVER -- David Messer is stepping into his new role as head coach at Hanover-Horton and bringing in a new offense. On offense, the Comets are trying to use their speed to spread things out in a pistol look. It is still a learning process for the Comets, but slowly and steadily they are learning the new system.
HANOVER, MI

