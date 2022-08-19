Read full article on original website
St. Louis Cardinals: Yadier Molina needs to get his priorities straight
For the second time this season, St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina left the team to spend time in Puerto Rico. Shouldn’t he be putting baseball first?. On Saturday, the Cardinals put Yadier Molina on the restricted list for “business matters,” a vague description for an odd situation. Apparently, Molina wanted to attend the potential championship-winning game of the Vaqueros de Bayamon, the Puerto Rican league basketball team he owns. (The team did indeed win the title Saturday night.)
How Little League players motivated Red Sox star Xander Bogaerts
Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts had an eventful trip to play in the Little League Classic. The Boston Red Sox had the opportunity to participate in this year’s Major League Baseball Little League Classic, an event that’s been held annually since 2017 in Williamsport, PA. While the game ended on a sour note when the bullpen crumbled late against the Baltimore Orioles, the experience was a positive one for players who got the chance to perform in front of Little League players who look up to them.
Cardinals: 3 keys to series victory over the streaking Cubs
The St. Louis Cardinals begin a critical series with the Chicago Cubs tonight that will see the two play five games over four days. While the Chicago Cubs have been doing well, so have the St. Louis Cardinals. The Cardinals are on a seven-game winning streak and are now 69-51. The Cubs are in third place in the NL Central, 52-68 but have gone 7-3 over their last 10 games.
Patriots great Julian Edelman has some much-needed inspiration for Red Sox fans
The Boston Red Sox have been struggling to stay afloat this season, and former New England Patriots star Julian Edelman shared encouraging words on the matter. The Boston Red Sox have had quite a difficult season. After making five playoffs and winning two World Series in the past 10 seasons, they’re at the bottom of the AL East standings and fighting for a Wild Card spot against the Baltimore Orioles this season. Former New England Patriots star Julian Edelman shared some encouraging words on the matter.
Raptors rumors: Scottie Barnes is untouchable in Kevin Durant deal
The Toronto Raptors have been likely contenders for landing Kevin Durant, but they’ve refused to include Scottie Barnes in any trade talk. The Toronto Raptors have been likely contenders for landing Kevin Durant, but they’re making it very clear that they won’t trade Scottie Barnes for him. Despite not wanting to trade their young star player, the Raptors are still considered “among the most serious threats,” according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.
Knicks adding new courtside season tickets for $3K apiece
The New York Knicks have some of the most expensive game tickets in the league, and they’re about to get even less affordable. The New York Knicks have some of the most expensive game tickets in the league, with the cheapest seats typically starting over $100. Team owner James Dolan is planning for a new section of ultra-premium courtside seats that are expected to sell for as much as $3K per ticket, according to the New York Post.
