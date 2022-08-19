ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steuben County, IN

Sheriff: Alcohol believed to be a factor in motorcycle crash

By Jeff Wiehe
WANE 15
WANE 15
 3 days ago

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Two people suffered head injuries after being thrown from a motorcycle on State Road 120 in rural Jamestown Township on Thursday night, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies were called to the area of State Road 120 near the Interstate 69 overpass just after 8:30 p.m., according to a sheriff’s department media release.

Upon arrival, deputies found that a blue and white 2010 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide motorcycle driven by 45-year-old Benner L. Merrick had been travelling east on State Road 120 from State Road 127 when Merrick lost control of the motorcycle, possibly due to a tire malfunction.

The motorcycle went down on its side, causing Merrick and his rear seat passenger, 35-year-old Deann J. Bond, to be thrown off, the sheriff’s release said.

Neither Merrick nor Bond were wearing helmets and both were taken to a Fort Wayne hospital in serious condition. The weather was clear and the roadway was dry at the time and investigators believe alcohol may have been a factor in the crash, according to the media release.

The crash remains under investigation.

