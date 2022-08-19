ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudsonville, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive.com

20 must-see Kalamazoo-area high school football games for 2022 season

KALAMAZOO, MI – Game week has finally arrived for Michigan’s 2022 high school football season, with the first matchups set to take place around the state on Thursday. The thud of toe hitting leather always sounds a little bit better on the season-opening kickoff, but Thursday is just Day 1 of a nine-week regular season.
PORTAGE, MI
MLive.com

Forest Hills Northern football: The two keys to success in 2022

Forest Hills Northern’s football team has plenty of goals this season, but two stand out the most as far as Huskies are concerned. FHN coach Eddie Ostipow said the Huskies were decimated with injuries a year ago when his squad finished 3-6 overall, so staying healthy is a priority.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Former Detroit Tiger joins the Bronco's coaching staff

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Former Detroit Tiger Daniel Schlereth will take a seat in the dugout of Western Michigan University's baseball team. Former Major League pitcher will be Bronco's new pitching coach, the university announced Monday. "We are very excited to announce the addition of Daniel Schlereth to the Bronco...
KALAMAZOO, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hudsonville, MI
Sports
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
City
Hudsonville, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Education
Hudsonville, MI
Education
City
Chelsea, MI
Hudsonville, MI
Football
MLive.com

Pinconning overview for 2022 high school football season

Walter Mulligan, third year (0-10) Pinconning football team preparing for start of 2022 high school season. The Spartans battled through a unique season, playing without head coach Walter Mulligan for the first six games while he went through cancer treatment. Interim coach Paul Hoisington guided the team to a win over Farwell that snapped the program’s 11-game losing streak. But Pinconning couldn’t build on that success, dropping its final six contests.
SPARTA, MI
MLive.com

10 sophomores set to make a big impact for Decatur football in 2022

DECATUR, MI – Between first-year head coach Scott Burwell and 10 freshmen on the varsity roster, Decatur’s football team had a lot of new faces in 2021. Fortunately for the Raiders, that youth delivered just enough success to reach the playoffs, but the best part of it all?
DECATUR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Record Breaking#Starting Over#Football Team#Ford Field#American Football#Highschoolsports#Division
MLive.com

MLive readers pick football champions for OK Conference champions

If the MLive readers are correct, then there will be some huge surprises coming this high school football season across the Grand Rapids area. MLive posted a series of polls on Aug. 1, asking readers to vote for the teams they think will win the each of the six OK Conference divisions. The polls have been closed and the votes have been tabulated.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive.com

New ‘Coach Langs’ ready to lead Climax-Scotts football in 2022

CLIMAX, MI – Not too many high school football teams feature a hall of fame coach as their offensive coordinator, that’s the situation Climax-Scotts finds itself in heading into the 2022 season. After serving as a co-head coach last year alongside his son, Tyler, Kevin Langs stepped down...
CLIMAX, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Fox17

Beloved Hudsonville bus driver passes away on 1st day of school

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Students and staff at Hudsonville Public Schools (HPS) are mourning the loss of one of their bus drivers. Randy Tibbe passed away after encountering a medical emergency Monday morning, school officials say. We’re told he was not driving when the incident occurred and that no students...
HUDSONVILLE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy