MLive.com
No matter the season, Zeeland West’s backfield is tough to catch
Zeeland West’s backfield had a big fall last season, helping the Dux average more than 43 points a game. Those Dux had a pretty big spring, too.
MLive.com
20 must-see Kalamazoo-area high school football games for 2022 season
KALAMAZOO, MI – Game week has finally arrived for Michigan’s 2022 high school football season, with the first matchups set to take place around the state on Thursday. The thud of toe hitting leather always sounds a little bit better on the season-opening kickoff, but Thursday is just Day 1 of a nine-week regular season.
MLive.com
Forest Hills Northern football: The two keys to success in 2022
Forest Hills Northern’s football team has plenty of goals this season, but two stand out the most as far as Huskies are concerned. FHN coach Eddie Ostipow said the Huskies were decimated with injuries a year ago when his squad finished 3-6 overall, so staying healthy is a priority.
WWMTCw
Former Detroit Tiger joins the Bronco's coaching staff
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Former Detroit Tiger Daniel Schlereth will take a seat in the dugout of Western Michigan University's baseball team. Former Major League pitcher will be Bronco's new pitching coach, the university announced Monday. "We are very excited to announce the addition of Daniel Schlereth to the Bronco...
MLive.com
Pinconning overview for 2022 high school football season
Walter Mulligan, third year (0-10) Pinconning football team preparing for start of 2022 high school season. The Spartans battled through a unique season, playing without head coach Walter Mulligan for the first six games while he went through cancer treatment. Interim coach Paul Hoisington guided the team to a win over Farwell that snapped the program’s 11-game losing streak. But Pinconning couldn’t build on that success, dropping its final six contests.
MLive.com
‘Ram Tough’ mentality leads veteran Galesburg-Augusta into 2022 football season
GALESBURG, MI – When Chuck Hadley took over the Galesburg-Augusta football program in March 2021, he sat down with his players and let them know they were more than their 1-14 record over the previous two seasons. Then, he congratulated the kids that decided to join the team, despite...
Fox17
Muskegon Public Schools selects new basketball coach for varsity girls team
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon Public Schools (MPS) has selected a new coach to lead its varsity girls basketball team. Bernard Loudermill will return to coach the Lady Reds after doing so between 2003 and 2012, according to MPS. We’re told Loudermill will also be the assistant principal at Muskegon...
MLive.com
10 sophomores set to make a big impact for Decatur football in 2022
DECATUR, MI – Between first-year head coach Scott Burwell and 10 freshmen on the varsity roster, Decatur’s football team had a lot of new faces in 2021. Fortunately for the Raiders, that youth delivered just enough success to reach the playoffs, but the best part of it all?
MLive.com
Teamwork, speed among strengths for Holland Christian football team
Holland Christian’s 2022 football team doesn’t have a roster loaded with the area’s biggest names. That doesn’t mean the Maroons aren’t optimistic about the season, though. The Maroons have plenty of things going for them.
localsportsjournal.com
Muskegon Catholic Central captures boys green division cross country meet on Saturday
MUSKEGON—Muskegon Catholic Central’s boys cross country team took top honors in the Green division at its own invite on Saturday morning. MCC finished with team a score of 22 points followed by Ravenna who placed second with 37 points. Roger Hernandez (Holland Black River) took top honors with...
MLive.com
MLive readers pick football champions for OK Conference champions
If the MLive readers are correct, then there will be some huge surprises coming this high school football season across the Grand Rapids area. MLive posted a series of polls on Aug. 1, asking readers to vote for the teams they think will win the each of the six OK Conference divisions. The polls have been closed and the votes have been tabulated.
MLive.com
New ‘Coach Langs’ ready to lead Climax-Scotts football in 2022
CLIMAX, MI – Not too many high school football teams feature a hall of fame coach as their offensive coordinator, that’s the situation Climax-Scotts finds itself in heading into the 2022 season. After serving as a co-head coach last year alongside his son, Tyler, Kevin Langs stepped down...
MLive.com
Godwin Heights football announces coaching change one week before season opener
Wyoming Godwin Heights is kicking off its season Friday at Muskegon Heights. The Wolverines will have a new coach on the sidelines when they do. Godwin athletic director Brandan Kimble told MLive.com Saturday he has assumed the position of head coach, replacing Syd Harvey at the helm of the program.
WZZM 13
Comstock Park welcomes students back to school while mourning loss of basketball coach
Tyler Edwards was the boys varsity basketball coach for one year. He died suddenly last week.
Rockford, August 20 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Rockford. The East Lansing High School soccer team will have a game with Rockford High School on August 20, 2022, 08:30:00. The East Lansing High School soccer team will have a game with Rockford High School on August 20, 2022, 10:00:00.
MLive.com
The don’t miss, absolutely must-see Grand Rapids football games in 2022
MLive is unveiling its annual list of must-see football games across its regions Monday, Aug. 21. Here’s the Grand Rapids list, but we have tried something new for 2022.
USS Gerald R. Ford sailors visiting 3 Michigan cities
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - U.S. Navy sailors assigned to the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) will be spending a few days in Michigan, engaging in various activities in three cities beginning Aug. 31. The 14 sailors will be in Grand Rapids, Albion and Ann Arbor, from Wednesday, Aug. 31...
Heavy storms roll through W. Michigan
A slow-moving system brought scattered showers and storms Saturday afternoon, resulting in heavy rain, small hail, and gusty winds.
National teacher shortage affecting West Michigan school districts
“This year coming up is going to be tough on a lot of districts because they're not able to find the teachers that they need to fill all those classrooms," CMU's Paula Lancaster said.
Fox17
Beloved Hudsonville bus driver passes away on 1st day of school
HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Students and staff at Hudsonville Public Schools (HPS) are mourning the loss of one of their bus drivers. Randy Tibbe passed away after encountering a medical emergency Monday morning, school officials say. We’re told he was not driving when the incident occurred and that no students...
