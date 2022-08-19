ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Nothing Bundt Cakes to give away free cake for 25th anniversary

By Tatiana Battle
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45qCJf_0hNUWZoa00

PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – In the words of the late Marie Antoinette, let them eat cake! Nothing Bundt Cakes is giving away a Confetti Bundtlet to the first 250 people who enter its Midland and Odessa bakeries in celebration of the bakery’s 25th birthday on September 1st.

This promotion is going on all over North America at Nothing Bundt Cakes locations. In a recent news release, customers can also join in on all the birthday fun through an online contest where one lucky customer will win a $25,000 birthday party planned by a celebrity party planning company.

Also, the 25 runner-ups will each receive a $100 Nothing Bundt Cakes gift card.

To enter the contest, customers can submit a photo from their favorite birthday memory, sharing what they enjoyed about it and describing what winning the party would mean to them. For complete rules to enter the contest, click here.

The news release says that entries will be accepted starting September 1st through September 25th, and winners will be announced in October on the contest website.

“At Nothing Bundt Cakes, bringing joy is at the heart of everything we do,” said Nothing Bundt Cakes Chief Marketing Officer Angie Eckelkamp.

“Our bakery-wide 25 th birthday Confetti Bundtlet giveaway and $25,000 party contest is our way of thanking our guests for letting us be a part of their joyous moments over the years.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Who Else Thinks This Popular Brunch Spot Would Be Great In Midland-Odessa?

I noticed that our neighbors up north are getting a new brunch place and I got to thinking...that is something, in my opinion, we don't have enough of. Lubbock is getting a Snooze an A.M. Eatery and I am here for it! Anytime our family is in a city that has a Snooze, they already know momma has to eat there at least once during our visit. Did you see the picture of my favorite thing to order at Snooze? Enough said.
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Basin Bites: Big E’s Xpress makes eating food fun

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – You can learn a lot about this food truck simply from it’s name. Big E’s Xpress serves up big dishes with big flavor. Erica Garcia opened up the food truck right before the pandemic, and despite all the obstacles that come with owning your own business, she says it’s all been […]
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Get Ready 432! New Sports Tavern Coming To Downtown Odessa

Downtown Odessa is looking better and better every year. So many businesses and new restaurants have made downtown their home making it even more appealing than before for natives and out-of-towners. Bring all the new eateries, hotels, and new business, it is exactly what we need. You will be happy to know that construction is currently underway on a new restaurant and bar!
ODESSA, TX
KBAT 99.9

The Perfect Midland Odessa Labor Day Weekend Dinner

One of the things being an only child of a cook in the US Air Force did--was allow me to learn so much from my Dad when it comes to cooking. Admittedly, there were a LOT of dishes he'd make when I was a kid growing up in Chicago that I'd turn my nose up at and wouldn't be very excited to try (things like spaghetti with all kinds of extras thrown into the sauce like *gasp* mushrooms, onions, etc) or side dishes he'd serve like lima beans or peas... or heaven forbid asparagus!
MIDLAND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
Midland, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Sports
Midland, TX
Sports
State
Texas State
Odessa, TX
Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Odessa, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Midland, TX
Restaurants
Local
Texas Restaurants
Odessa, TX
Restaurants
City
Midland, TX
Midland, TX
Food & Drinks
Odessa, TX
Lifestyle
ABC Big 2 News

Local author to host storytime at Music City Mall

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – West Texas’ very own children’s book author, Rosie Talley will host the next storytime at Music City Mall at 2 pm on Saturday, September 3rd. Kids can meet at the Carousel Stage to hear the story of “Linus The Troll”. This event is free and open to the public. Talley’s children’s […]
ODESSA, TX
B93

Now Open! New HTeaO Odessa Location Is Having Grand Opening!

Perfect timing! It's still HOT in the Permian Basin and we can all use a refreshing COLD drink! And, Odessa, it's HERE and now open! The newest HTeaO for the Permian Basin is having its Grand Opening!. HTeaO AT 3018 KERMIT HWY IN ODESSA IS NOW OPEN!. Odessa has already...
ABC Big 2 News

Car show at Odessa College benefits local students

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Lots of car enthusiasts and foodies attended the first car show of its kind at Odessa College on Saturday. Donations supported Sewell Auto Tech Scholarships. Sewell donated a Ford Ranger for the program that gives local students the opportunity to learn how to work on vehicles. Car owners also won prizes […]
ODESSA, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marie Antoinette
ABC Big 2 News

“PUNNY” Campaign launched by Big Brothers Big Sisters to find more volunteers

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Fruit and vegetables are good for children. Mentors are, too. So, with approximately 100 children on the waiting list, Big Brothers Big Sisters launched a “punny” campaign pairing fruits and vegetables with its need for more volunteers. “The number of children enrolled in our program has almost returned to pre-pandemic levels,” […]
ODESSA, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Ask Midland Odessa : My Wife Told Her Bestie SHE LOVED IT When I Was Out Of Town?

Buzz Question - So, the other week I was out of town for 1 week due to work. When I got back I overheard my WIFE and her bestie talking...MY WIFE was asked How DID you like being alone for that week HE was gone and she said SHE LOVED IT! Actually, I wish he do it more often? WHAT THE HECK? Like I don't get butthurt easy but DANG! Should I just ignore it as she needed some time away from me?
MIDLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Birthday Cakes#Bakery#Restaurant Info#Birthday Party#Food Drink#Kmid#Nexstar Media Inc
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa mom overcomes adversity, cooks up success

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa single mom Yvette Hernandez has come a long way and overcome some major obstacles. She says she went from being addicted to drugs to now running a successful food truck and growing catering business. And she says none of it would have been possible without a family that refused to […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

H-E-B to host one day career fair across Texas

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – As the state’s largest private employer, H-E-B will host a one-day hiring event geared to help fill full and part-time positions at the store level. H-E-B will provide on-site interviews at career fairs held at every H-E-B, Central Market and Mi Tienda store in Texas. Date, Time & Application Info: Tuesday, August 23 from 10 […]
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Midland History: What Was at the Intersection of Midland Drive and Illinois?

Anybody that is new to town, here is the history of the intersection of Midland Drive and Illinois Ave. Where the Goodwill and School on the northeast corner are located, the building originally was built for a Safeway grocery store which later became a Furr's grocery store when Furr's bought out all of the Safeway locations in this area in the late 80s. After the closing of Furr's that is when they split it in half and turned it into the school and Goodwill.
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Midland businesses open to proposed new downtown hotel

MIDLAND, Texas — A new hotel could be checking into downtown Midland, and they will be sharing the city with some neighbors. One neighbor could be Seth Streun, Midland native and owner of Lo. St. Books. "Just seeing all this life coming to downtown is really cool, and all...
MIDLAND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
ABC Big 2 News

UTPB athletics opens Amazon storefront for apparel

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – UTPB announced the opening of its Amazon storefront for sports apparel. The selection currently offers T-Shirts and sweatshirts for the entire family. “We are extremely excited to offer UT Permian Basin fans an Amazon storefront to purchase Falcon apparel,” said Director of Athletics Todd Dooley. “We believe in creating a second-to-none fan […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Big Spring Guardian program enters 5th year

BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Morgan Fossett is a Big Spring mom whose son is a student at the Kentwood Early Learning Center. A big sign outside that preschool informs potential intruders that some educators are armed. Morgan says she had mixed feelings at first, but after Uvalde and other mass shootings, she supports the […]
BIG SPRING, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

How Old Do Kids In Texas Have To Be To Legally Do These Four Things?

School is officially back in session for Midland, Odessa, and most surrounding cities. Moms and dads everywhere are more than likely breathing a huge sigh of relief. Finding a sitter during the summer months is no joke but now what about after school? Who will watch your littles for a couple of hours until you call it quits at the office at 5? Can you just leave them home alone for that amount of time? Is it even legal?
TEXAS STATE
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy