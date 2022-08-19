Update: This Missing Adult Alert has been cancelled. Mr. Johnson was found safe. Description: Mr. Johnson is on foot pushing a dolly with totes on it. Mr. Johnson was last seen wearing a red tracksuit. Mr. Johnson has a 3-inch scar on the back of his head near his neck. Mr. Johnson suffers from several medical conditions (PTSD, Paranoia, Schizophrenia and Epilepsy) that requires medications. Mr. Johnson is suicidal and is possibly armed with a knife. Law Enforcement is concerned for Mr. Johnson’s safety. On August 22, 2022 at 1:00 AM, Mr. Virgil N. Johnson walked away from his residence and has failed to return. The incident took place in Pickaway County, OH on Arapaho Drive Unit 2 in the city of Circleville 43113.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH ・ 10 HOURS AGO