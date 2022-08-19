Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: Babb suffers ‘setback,’ set to miss time with preseason injuryThe LanternColumbus, OH
5 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
4 Places To Get Great Pizza in OhioIsla ChiuOberlin, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
4 Places To Get Great Indian Food in OhioIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Related
unioncountydailydigital.com
Teachers At Columbus Schools Vote Overwhelmingly To Strike
COLUMBUS – The largest public school district in the State of Ohio will not be opening his doors for the fall semester as scheduled Wednesday as the Columbus Education Association (CEA), the union that represents about 4,500 teachers who work at the Columbus City Schools, voted overwhelmingly to go on strike Sunday night. The CEA reported that 94 percent of those members who voted were in favor of the strike.
Columbus City Schools parents preparing after strike vote
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Now that the teachers’ union has declared a strike, Columbus City Schools’ parents are preparing themselves for what it means for their families. It’s a moment many expected and were waiting on the Columbus Education Association’s vote Sunday. Parents said they’ve been frustrated by the negotiation process, hearing about 22 bargaining […]
Teachers at Ohio's largest school district vote to strike just before start of school year
Teachers at Ohio's largest school district voted Sunday to go on strike for better learning and teaching conditions, just days before school is scheduled to start, according to the teachers' union.
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – ODNR Looking for Volunteers to Help Keep Deer Creek Trails Beautiful
MOUNT STERLING, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is looking for people with a passion for conservation to help with trail improvements. Deer Creek State Park is inviting people to volunteer for a series of trail revitalization events. “We are committed to providing excellent recreation and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus teachers set to vote on strike Sunday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Education Association (CEA), the union representing Columbus City Schools teachers and other personnel, is poised to vote on a potential strike Sunday evening. The vote will come during a membership meeting after another marathon negotiation session between the union and the district Thursday that ended without a contract agreement. […]
unioncountydailydigital.com
Union County Weekly Construction Update
MARYSVILLE – The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Union County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. U.S. 33 eastbound and westbound between U.S. 42 and Post Rd. will have various nightly lane restrictions (7 p.m. – 5 a.m.) starting Sunday, August 21 through Wednesday, August 24.
themountvernongrapevine.com
Endangered Missing Adult Alert for Virgil Johnson
Update: This Missing Adult Alert has been cancelled. Mr. Johnson was found safe. Description: Mr. Johnson is on foot pushing a dolly with totes on it. Mr. Johnson was last seen wearing a red tracksuit. Mr. Johnson has a 3-inch scar on the back of his head near his neck. Mr. Johnson suffers from several medical conditions (PTSD, Paranoia, Schizophrenia and Epilepsy) that requires medications. Mr. Johnson is suicidal and is possibly armed with a knife. Law Enforcement is concerned for Mr. Johnson’s safety. On August 22, 2022 at 1:00 AM, Mr. Virgil N. Johnson walked away from his residence and has failed to return. The incident took place in Pickaway County, OH on Arapaho Drive Unit 2 in the city of Circleville 43113.
Galion police chief placed on leave
GALION, Ohio (WCMH) – The Galion Police Department’s chief has been placed on administrative leave, according to city officials. Chief Marc Rodriguez was placed on administrative leave beginning on Wednesday, said Matt Echelberry, Communications Director for the City of Galion. The city confirmed it placed Rodriguez on leave “pending a fact-finding effort,” but did not […]
RELATED PEOPLE
unioncountydailydigital.com
Fate Of Hope Center Hangs In The Balance
A controversial ordinance will have a third reading and a final vote by the Marysville City Council at its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers, 209 S. Main St. The ordinance will amend section 1121.16 of the city code which allows the city the...
cwcolumbus.com
Brothers die in Knox County shootout with law enforcement
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two brothers died after firing shots at law enforcement from a compound Saturday in Knox County, the sheriff said. The incident caused a shelter-in-place advisory for residents as heavily armed law enforcement in armored vehicles attempted to bring an end to the situation. The Knox...
WSAZ
Child hospitalized after dog bite
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A 12-year old boy is recovering in a Columbus hospital after being bitten by a dog. Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood tells WSAZ.com the incident happened Friday evening while the child was at a friend’s house in the Rutland area. Sheriff Wood said the...
Police: Missing 79-year-old Galion man found in Tennessee
GALION, Ohio — A 79-year-old man who was reported missing from Crawford County has been found. The Galion Police Department said Herbert Bucher, who has dementia, was last seen near Wilmington in Clinton County around 9:30 a.m. In an update Monday, police said Bucher was safely by Murfreesboro Police...
IN THIS ARTICLE
With mask policy lifted, Columbus businesses adjust
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – More than two years into the COVID-19 pandemic and many people are still wondering when they should or shouldn’t wear a mask. On Friday, the Columbus and Franklin County health departments lifted the indoor mask advisory issued in July now that the number of cases is starting to decline. When it […]
cwcolumbus.com
2 suspects fatally shot in Knox County law enforcement response
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A shelter-in-place advisory was lifted after two suspects were fatally shot by law enforcement Saturday in Knox County. Earlier, residents in the area of Monroe Mills Road and Gilchrest Road between Harding and Danville-Amity were asked to shelter in place after a "shots fired" incident that started around 11:30 p.m. Friday.
Sheriff's Office: Shelter in place advisory lifted after shots fired from inside Knox County home
KNOX COUNTY, Ohio — A shelter in place advisory has been lifted for residents in Knox County after shots were fired from inside a home on Saturday morning. Captain Jay Shaffer with the Knox County Sheriff's Office said at least two people were firing shots from inside a home. Negotiations are ongoing between the people inside the home and law enforcement officers. No injuries have been reported so far.
Power being restored in central Ohio after Sunday storms
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 700 customers are without power in central and southern Ohio as the restoration continues after strong thunderstorms moved through the region Sunday. AEP, the power company which provides power for most of the region, is reporting 716 customers without power as of 8:30 a.m. 279 of those outages are […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sciotopost.com
Update: Woman in Stolen Damaged Smoking Car Leaves Scene of Crash in Pickaway County
PICKAWAY – A single-vehicle crash occured on Saturday and witnesses watched the driver leave the scene with a smoking damaged car. Several people who witnessed the crash called 911. According to Law enforcement at approximately 12:20 pm a vehicle traveling North on Matville Rd left the roadway and struck...
peakofohio.com
Bellefontaine Police make two felony drug arrests
The Bellefontaine Police Department recently made two felony drug arrests. On Thursday afternoon, just before 5:30, officers were on patrol in the area of West Brown Avenue and North Main Street. They observed Betty Dolan, 27, at large, walking through an alley. Authorities stopped Dolan and informed her there was...
$389,671 in missing money returned at Ohio State Fair
The Division of Unclaimed Funds participates in the Ohio State Fair every year, setting up shop in the Department of Commerce booth to help reunite Ohioans with their lost or forgotten money.
sciotopost.com
Breaking: Crash on US-23 in Pickaway County
Pickaway – Emergency squads are being called around 4:20 pm on Saturday to a 2-vehicle crash on US-23 Southbound in the area of Little Walnut. According to early reports, the crash occurred at the intersection of Little Walnut and US-23 between two vehicles. Harrison fire has been requested to the scene.
Comments / 0