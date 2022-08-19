Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Where to Enjoy Sushi Near Salisbury, MDKatie CherrixSalisbury, MD
How to Experience Worcester County, Maryland From a Local's PerspectiveKatie CherrixWorcester County, MD
Camping on Assateague Island? Here's What to ExpectKatie CherrixSnow Hill, MD
Places to Enjoy a Steak Dinner in Salisbury, MDKatie CherrixSalisbury, MD
Your Guide to Take-Out in Ocean City: Chinese, Subs, and So Much MoreKatie CherrixOcean City, MD
Related
WMDT.com
Police asking for public’s help in recent home invasion investigation
SALISBURY, Md. – Police are asking for the public’s help in a home invasion/shooting/attempted murder investigation. On August 8th, Wicomico County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 100 block of Honeysuckle Drive for a report of shots fired in the area. Through the investigation, it was learned that multiple unknown subjects went to the residence in a stolen vehicle and committed a home invasion. During the home invasion, the victim and suspects reportedly exchanged gunfire before the suspects fled in the stolen vehicle.
WMDT.com
Police: Del. elementary school burglarized, investigation underway
FELTON, Del. – Felton Police are asking for the public’s help after a local elementary school was burglarized over the weekend. We’re told on Sunday, two unknown suspects broke into Lake Forest North Elementary School through a window, ransacked the school, and stole a computer. The suspects then fled in an unknown direction.
WMDT.com
Baltimore man arrested on gun charges in Rehoboth Beach
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – A Baltimore man is behind bars on gun and other related charges following a pursuit in Rehoboth Beach. At around 9:30 a.m. Sunday, a Rehoboth Beach Police bicycle patrol officer reportedly attempted to stop a subject, later identified as 32-year-old Deandre Patterson, as the officer suspected he was smoking marijuana in public. Shortly after the officer stopped Patterson, he reportedly fled on foot, leading the officer on a chase.
WBOC
Woman Arrested for Embezzling From Wicomico High School Band Boosters Account
SALISBURY, Md. - A Salisbury woman is facing multiple charges following accusations that she embezzled more than $15,000 from Wicomico High School's Band Boosters account. The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said that on July 13, Wicomico High administrators notified detectives that someone was stealing funds from the school's Band Boosters account.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBOC
Fire Damages Salisbury Townhouse
SALISBURY, Md. - Authorities are investigating a fire that caused thousands of dollars in damage to a Salisbury townhouse. A Salisbury police officer on routine patrol came across the fire shortly after 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19 at the two-story home located at 502 Green Mor Court Unit 1. The...
WMDT.com
Police working to identify graffiti suspect in Rehoboth Beach area
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – Police in Rehoboth Beach are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection to several graffiti incidents in the area. The suspect (pictured above) is wanted in connection to seven separate graffiti incidents that took place between July 25th and August 11th. Police have been actively investigating the incidents and have been able to obtain photos from surveillance videos taken around the time of the incidents.
WGMD Radio
High School Band Booster Treasurer Charged With Theft
The Treasurer of the Wicomico High School Band Boosters has been charged with stealing more than $15,000 from the account to pay for personal items and a variety of personal bills. According to the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office, school administrators notified the Criminal Investigation Division about the missing funds last...
People
'People Magazine Investigates': How a Couple's Ocean City Getaway Ended in a Tragic Double Murder
In 2002, 32-year-old Joshua Ford and 51-year-old Martha "Geney" Crutchley set out on a romantic weekend getaway in Ocean City, Md. They traveled to the resort town in Maryland from Fairfax, Va., for Memorial Day weekend, so they were expected home early the following week. After the holiday weekend ended, friends and family grew concerned when Ford and Crutchley didn't show up for work or return phone calls. They were then declared missing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Band Mom Stole $15,000 From High School Booster Club
SALISBURY, MD – A band mom has been arrested and charged for stealing $15,000 from...
Cape Gazette
Police investigating two-car crash in Rehoboth
Delaware State Police are investigating following a two-car crash Aug. 21 in Rehoboth. The crash happened about 12 a.m. at the intersection of Shuttle and Country Club roads, officials said. Emergency responders found one vehicle on its side, but no one was inside, officials said. Three people was transported to...
clayconews.com
Driver and Vehicle sought in Fatal Hit And Run on U.S. 13 in Wicomico County, Maryland
SALISBURY, MD (August 20, 2022) – The Maryland State Police is reporting that MSP Troopers are searching for a commercial vehicle and operator believed to be involved in a fatal hit and run crash early Tuesday morning in Wicomico County. The victim is identified as Colin Henny Lin, 29,...
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Identify Frankford Man Killed In Selbyville Accident Thursday
Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died during a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on August 18, 2022, in Selbyville as Edwin Marzariegos-Coronado, 28, of Frankford, Delaware. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Selbyville area on Thursday...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Charles County Sheriff’s Office Assist Calvert County Sheriff’s Office in Armed Barricade Situation
On August 19 at 9:47 p.m., members of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services Team (EST) responded to Calvert County to assist the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office with a man who was armed with a gun and barricaded inside a room in his house. During negotiations, the suspect fired shots at the Calvert County […]
Bay Net
Calvert Woman Scammed Out Of Thousands By A Fake Attorney
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Calvert County State’s Attorney Robert Harvey reports that on August 18, 2022, a local resident was the victim of a terrible scam. She received a phone call from two unknown males alleging to be her grandson and his attorney stating that they needed money to post bail.
WMDT.com
Dover man arrested for raping juvenile
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police have charged a man for raping a minor child. We’re told on Monday, detectives were contacted by a member of the victim’s family after the child reportedly disclosed the incident to them. An interview with the victim determined that the suspect, identified as 33-year-old Norman Merritt, had performed sexual acts on the child on at least two occasions between December 2021 and July 2022.
WMDT.com
Milton man arrested following reported assault
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – A Milton man is behind bars following an assault investigation that began last week. At around 9:45 p.m. Friday, troopers responded to a residence in Tru-Vale Acres for a reported assault. It was learned that the male victim was standing in his driveway loading items into his vehicle when he was approached by the suspect, later identified as 29-year-old Frederick Young. Young reportedly hit the victim in the head while holding a firearm and stole the victim’s cell phone. Police say Young then threatened two of the victim’s neighbors with the handgun.
Police Blotter: Milton Man Charged for Assault
MILTON, DE – Delaware State Police have arrested 29-year-old Frederick Young of Milton, DE for...
WMDT.com
City of Salisbury eyes improving benefits for volunteer firefighters
SALISBURY, Md. – The City of Salisbury is moving toward improving its benefits for volunteer firefighters. Currently, the city uses a Length Of Service Award Program (LOSAP). Retiring as an active volunteer member, personnel can expect to get a monthly check based on how many years of service they provided.
Large police presence in Dunkirk
Dunkirk, MD- This morning, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office posted on their Facebook page about a large police presence in the area and there was no cause for public concern or any safety issues. The Southern Maryland Chronicle reached out to Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Kristen Leitch for more information. Ms. Leitch […]
WMDT.com
Watermelon Contest held at Sharptown Carnival
SHARPTOWN, Md. – Check out the Watermelon Eating Contest at the Sharptown Carnival, hosted by the one and only Watermelon Queen. Congrats to Josh from Harrington on winning the contest. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
Comments / 3