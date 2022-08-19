REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – A Milton man is behind bars following an assault investigation that began last week. At around 9:45 p.m. Friday, troopers responded to a residence in Tru-Vale Acres for a reported assault. It was learned that the male victim was standing in his driveway loading items into his vehicle when he was approached by the suspect, later identified as 29-year-old Frederick Young. Young reportedly hit the victim in the head while holding a firearm and stole the victim’s cell phone. Police say Young then threatened two of the victim’s neighbors with the handgun.

