I can't believe that
3d ago
hopefully that's the last nail in the coffin for him. Braves need to let him go, they'll lose a ton of money but the cancer will be gone!!
9
Scott Herrin
3d ago
I hate it for the guy I really liked his abilities but I guess his criminal ways will get the best of him. He will be cut with the young stars that the Braves have brought up.
6
Rainh2o
3d ago
Time for the Braves to move on from this guy! Batting a low 214 as the DH is not going to get us back to the World Series.
8
