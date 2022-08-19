Read full article on original website
wymt.com
Woman reported missing in Laurel County later found, arrested
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - ***UPDATE***. Laurel County Dispatch confirmed Beverly Couch was arrested Sunday afternoon. Couch was previously reported missing on the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. She was charged with Criminal Trespassing and Disorderly Conduct. ***ORIGINAL STORY***. Officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office are looking...
lakercountry.com
RCSO seeking public’s help in Eli watercraft thefts
The Russell County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying a pickup truck in regard to the theft of at least three boats and two jet skis in the Eli community last week. The truck is a Cummins diesel, charcoal gray in color with a matching...
lakercountry.com
Russell Springs man arrested Sunday morning
A Russell Springs man was arrested Sunday morning by the Russell County Sheriff’s Office. According to jail records, 33-year-old Cody Dix was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property under $10,000; no motorcycle operators license, no insurance, and no registration plates. Dix was arrested by Deputy Dustin Bunch and...
clayconews.com
Man Wanted on Warrants of Arrest found with Methamphetamine, Taken into Custody at Safety Checkpoint in Laurel County, Kentucky
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Drew Wilson arrested Albert Paul Chandler age 59 of Hopkins Cemetery Road, London early Friday morning August 19, 2022 at approximately 2:29 AM. The arrest occurred on KY 229 at the intersection of KY 1189 approximately...
lakercountry.com
Russell Springs man arrested on menacing, other charges
A Russell Springs man was arrested late Wednesday night on several charges, including assault on a police officer, according to jail records. Mark Jonczy, age 62, was arrested by Deputy Ronnie Golden with the Russell County Sheriff’s Office on charges of menacing, resisting arrest, and third degree assault on a police officer.
wnky.com
Two arrested after police pursuit ends in Adair County
GLASGOW, Ky. – The Glasgow Police Department has arrested two people on drug related charges after a vehicle pursuit. On Thursday, Aug. 18, authorities stated an officer observed a vehicle on Park Avenue speeding and driving recklessly through a neighborhood. The officer attempted to complete a traffic stop, however, the vehicle refused to stop and traveled down New Salem Road before turning onto Beaver Creek Road and coming to an abrupt stop, according to authorities.
wdrb.com
3 Kentucky State Police troopers indicted for excessive force, cover up in man's arrest
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two more Kentucky State Police troopers face charges after an FBI investigation into excessive force and a cover up. The charges stem from the arrest of Bradley Hamblin, who was badly bruised when he was booked on arson charges in Whitley County. He was also charged with fleeing and resisting arrest, but the fleeing charge was dropped and he pleaded guilty to the resisting charge just four days after his arrest.
z93country.com
Man Arrested after theft of a Mower
According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron a Wayne County man has been arrested for being in possession of a stolen Scag zero-turn lawn mower worth over $10,000.00. On August 17, 2022, Deputy Jerry Coffey was following up on information he had obtained about possible location of the stolen zero-turn lawn mower which was stolen in Wayne County. While in the area of Cowan and Hull Subdivision Road he observed a pickup truck hauling the stolen zero-turn mower. Deputy Coffey conducted a traffic stop on the truck on Sexton Black Cemetery Road. After confirming this was the stolen mower Deputy Coffey seized the mower and charged the driver Derek Lyons of Monticello, Ky. for receiving stolen property (over $10,000.00). Lyons was lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center.
lakercountry.com
Russell Springs woman indicted in Wayne County
A Russell Springs woman was indicted by a Wayne County grand jury this week. According to Z93 in Monticello, Chelsey Andrew of Russell Springs was indicted for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and a traffic violation. Andrew was one of 26 indicted on charges from the Wayne County...
935wain.com
Kentucky State Police Investigates Two-Vehicle Fatal Collision In McCreary County
Whitley City, KY. (August 17, 2022)- Kentucky State Police Post 11, London responded to a two-vehicle fatal collision that occurred just after 1:15 pm on August 17, 2022. The accident occurred on KY 92 West at Oscar Bell Road in McCreary County. Through preliminary investigation, officers determined a 2007 Yamaha...
WTVQ
Free legal assistance available for Kentucky flood survivors
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Free legal assistance is available to survivors in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Whitley counties who were affected by Eastern Kentucky flooding. Survivors facing disaster-related issues who cannot afford an attorney may call the KBA Young Lawyers Section...
WTVQ
Estill Co. Animal Shelter in need of volunteers
RAVENNA, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Estill County Animal Shelter is in need of volunteers on Saturday to catch up with work the shelter is behind on. Due to limited staff and resources, according to the Clark County Animal Shelter (which is leading the cause), the shelter needs a handful of volunteers to help them catch up on some “intense” work. Volunteers will be broken up into teams to tackle areas that need attention as well as provide training and resources to make things better manageable for the shelter in the future.
wdrb.com
Kentucky animal shelter struggling to house all its surrendered pets
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Employees of a Kentucky animal shelter said it can't keep up with the number of surrendered pets. At least two people looking to drop off animals at the Lincoln County Animal Shelter were recently turned away. The 43 kennels are full, and most of the pets were surrendered by their owners.
wdrb.com
Debris removal from waterways to begin in eastern Kentucky counties hit by flooding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews will start clearing debris from waterways in eastern Kentucky counties hit by flooding earlier this month. Gov. Andy Beshear said Friday that most of the debris left from the flooding ended up in area creeks and streams. Larger materials that pose "potential hazards" to bridges...
WTVF
Kentucky Boy Scout unlocks entertainment for senior living community by creating busy boards
RICHMOND, Ky. — Unlocking entertainment and fastening focus was a newly named goal for a Kentucky Eagle Scout when he created busy boards for residents at Dominion Senior Living. Curtis Relich, a proud member of Boy Scouts Troop 73, came up with the idea of the busy boards last...
Somerset World War II Veteran turning 100
A Somerset man is nearing the century mark and as you can imagine he has many stories to share.
Taylor County is one of the few Kentucky school districts in compliance with S.R.O. law
CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. — Many of Kentucky's public school systems in the WHAS11 viewing area are short on School Resource Officers, a requirement by law. However, there are some districts starting this school year off with plenty of S.R.O.'s. Taylor County Schools is comprised of five public schools, and three...
3 plead guilty in Laurel County murder
Three individuals accused in the murder of 32-year-old Jeremy Caldwell of Manchester have all entered guilty pleas.
lanereport.com
Somerset-Pulaski County tourism has another banner year
SOMERSET, Ky. — It’s another one for the record books: Somerset-Pulaski County has once again posted a banner year in tourism revenue, generating $137.8 million in 2021 — $11 million higher than the previous record set in 2019. According to figures released last week by the Kentucky...
foxlexington.com
Boyle Co., Tates Creek grab wins in Ft. Harrod Bowl
HARRODSBURG, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Fort Harrod Bowl gives four local high school football teams a chance to get out on the gridiron and get their seasons started the right way. One day after most teams started on Friday night, these teams face off in Saturday ballgames. Boyle...
