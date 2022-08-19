ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski County, KY

Comments / 4

Related
wymt.com

Woman reported missing in Laurel County later found, arrested

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - ***UPDATE***. Laurel County Dispatch confirmed Beverly Couch was arrested Sunday afternoon. Couch was previously reported missing on the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. She was charged with Criminal Trespassing and Disorderly Conduct. ***ORIGINAL STORY***. Officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office are looking...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

RCSO seeking public’s help in Eli watercraft thefts

The Russell County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying a pickup truck in regard to the theft of at least three boats and two jet skis in the Eli community last week. The truck is a Cummins diesel, charcoal gray in color with a matching...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Russell Springs man arrested Sunday morning

A Russell Springs man was arrested Sunday morning by the Russell County Sheriff’s Office. According to jail records, 33-year-old Cody Dix was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property under $10,000; no motorcycle operators license, no insurance, and no registration plates. Dix was arrested by Deputy Dustin Bunch and...
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nancy, KY
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Pulaski County, KY
Crime & Safety
County
Pulaski County, KY
lakercountry.com

Russell Springs man arrested on menacing, other charges

A Russell Springs man was arrested late Wednesday night on several charges, including assault on a police officer, according to jail records. Mark Jonczy, age 62, was arrested by Deputy Ronnie Golden with the Russell County Sheriff’s Office on charges of menacing, resisting arrest, and third degree assault on a police officer.
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
wnky.com

Two arrested after police pursuit ends in Adair County

GLASGOW, Ky. – The Glasgow Police Department has arrested two people on drug related charges after a vehicle pursuit. On Thursday, Aug. 18, authorities stated an officer observed a vehicle on Park Avenue speeding and driving recklessly through a neighborhood. The officer attempted to complete a traffic stop, however, the vehicle refused to stop and traveled down New Salem Road before turning onto Beaver Creek Road and coming to an abrupt stop, according to authorities.
GLASGOW, KY
wdrb.com

3 Kentucky State Police troopers indicted for excessive force, cover up in man's arrest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two more Kentucky State Police troopers face charges after an FBI investigation into excessive force and a cover up. The charges stem from the arrest of Bradley Hamblin, who was badly bruised when he was booked on arson charges in Whitley County. He was also charged with fleeing and resisting arrest, but the fleeing charge was dropped and he pleaded guilty to the resisting charge just four days after his arrest.
z93country.com

Man Arrested after theft of a Mower

According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron a Wayne County man has been arrested for being in possession of a stolen Scag zero-turn lawn mower worth over $10,000.00. On August 17, 2022, Deputy Jerry Coffey was following up on information he had obtained about possible location of the stolen zero-turn lawn mower which was stolen in Wayne County. While in the area of Cowan and Hull Subdivision Road he observed a pickup truck hauling the stolen zero-turn mower. Deputy Coffey conducted a traffic stop on the truck on Sexton Black Cemetery Road. After confirming this was the stolen mower Deputy Coffey seized the mower and charged the driver Derek Lyons of Monticello, Ky. for receiving stolen property (over $10,000.00). Lyons was lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center.
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
lakercountry.com

Russell Springs woman indicted in Wayne County

A Russell Springs woman was indicted by a Wayne County grand jury this week. According to Z93 in Monticello, Chelsey Andrew of Russell Springs was indicted for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and a traffic violation. Andrew was one of 26 indicted on charges from the Wayne County...
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Free legal assistance available for Kentucky flood survivors

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Free legal assistance is available to survivors in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Whitley counties who were affected by Eastern Kentucky flooding. Survivors facing disaster-related issues who cannot afford an attorney may call the KBA Young Lawyers Section...
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

Estill Co. Animal Shelter in need of volunteers

RAVENNA, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Estill County Animal Shelter is in need of volunteers on Saturday to catch up with work the shelter is behind on. Due to limited staff and resources, according to the Clark County Animal Shelter (which is leading the cause), the shelter needs a handful of volunteers to help them catch up on some “intense” work. Volunteers will be broken up into teams to tackle areas that need attention as well as provide training and resources to make things better manageable for the shelter in the future.
ESTILL COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wdrb.com

Kentucky animal shelter struggling to house all its surrendered pets

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Employees of a Kentucky animal shelter said it can't keep up with the number of surrendered pets. At least two people looking to drop off animals at the Lincoln County Animal Shelter were recently turned away. The 43 kennels are full, and most of the pets were surrendered by their owners.
lanereport.com

Somerset-Pulaski County tourism has another banner year

SOMERSET, Ky. — It’s another one for the record books: Somerset-Pulaski County has once again posted a banner year in tourism revenue, generating $137.8 million in 2021 — $11 million higher than the previous record set in 2019. According to figures released last week by the Kentucky...
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
foxlexington.com

Boyle Co., Tates Creek grab wins in Ft. Harrod Bowl

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Fort Harrod Bowl gives four local high school football teams a chance to get out on the gridiron and get their seasons started the right way. One day after most teams started on Friday night, these teams face off in Saturday ballgames. Boyle...
BOYLE COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy