RAVENNA, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Estill County Animal Shelter is in need of volunteers on Saturday to catch up with work the shelter is behind on. Due to limited staff and resources, according to the Clark County Animal Shelter (which is leading the cause), the shelter needs a handful of volunteers to help them catch up on some “intense” work. Volunteers will be broken up into teams to tackle areas that need attention as well as provide training and resources to make things better manageable for the shelter in the future.

ESTILL COUNTY, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO