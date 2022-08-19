Read full article on original website
James Smith
3d ago
don't drink or do drugs and drive and ya got nothing to worry about when the police pull ya over and PS do what they tell ya to do period 😏 🤪 🤷 and don't forget no fighting with them either plain and simple period...
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. Sheriff’s Department still seeking suspect in shooting investigation
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department continues to seek 42-year-old Frederick “Fred” Cooley following a shooting incident on Meador Road near the intersection of Indian Springs Road on Saturday afternoon. According to the sheriff’s department, Cooley reportedly fired a handgun multiple times at...
WDAM-TV
Body identified after truck slipped into Pearl River in Marion Co.
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The identity of a man whose body was found after a pick-up truck and boat trailer slipped off a ramp into the Pearl River has been released. According to Marion County Chief Coroner Jessie Graham, the man was identified as 64-year-old Dale Broom. The official cause of death is pending investigation.
WDAM-TV
Jones County Sheriff’s Department seeking suspect
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking 42-year-old Frederick Cooley following an incident on Meador Road in the Calhoun community Saturday afternoon. Cooley may have sustained injuries in the incident. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Frederick Cooley is asked to call JCSD at...
WLBT
Marion Co. driver dies after truck slips into river
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - One man lost his life Saturday morning when a pick-up truck and boat trailer slipped off a ramp into the Pearl River. According to the Tri-County Fire Department Facebook page, firefighters were dispatched to the Pearl River boat ramp at the Mississippi 44 extension following a report that a vehicle had gone down into the river.
WDAM-TV
WATCH: Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell talks about viral video of McComb traffic stop
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A Mississippi state trooper pulls a man over in McComb. It’s discovered that the man has a suspended driver’s license and there’s evidence he’s been smoking marijuana. He’s arrested. He resists. The situation gets out of control and is captured on...
Northshore cops chase stolen vehicle, arrest felon
Covington Police booked a suspect into the St. Tammany Parish Jail Sunday after a chase Saturday. “A Covington Police Department Officer initiated a traffic stop on a 2016 Ford Pickup Truck for an illegal U-Turn
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg police make Sunday arrest
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man is behind bars after police caught him in the middle of a burglary. The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested 46-year-old O’Brian Brown on one count of residential burglary on Sunday, Aug. 21. Brown allegedly broke into an apartment on Mable Street around 7:00...
Two arrested for murder in shooting at Mississippi music studio
Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a Friday night homicide in Bogue Chitto. Dantez Frith, 22, was arrested Saturday and charged with first-degree murder. Cameron Stewart, 19, was arrested Sunday and also charged with first-degree murder. Both Frith and Stewart are from Pike County. “We want to thank...
bobgermanylaw.com
Pike Co, MS - Hwy 24 Collision Causes Death of Mary Barrett
Pike Co, MS (August 21, 2022) - A woman died on the afternoon of Thursday, August 19th in a crash on a highway in southwest Mississippi. 79-year-old Mary Barrett, a resident of Liberty, was killed during a three-vehicle accident in Pike County. Troopers reported that a 2004 Chevy Silverado pick-up...
‘They will stab you in the gut while looking you straight in the eye.’ Mississippi court clerk resigns — adding to long list of resignations at city.
A Mississippi court clerk said he is adding his name to the growing list of employees who have resigned from working in the City of Picayune. Tony Bounds, the city’s Court Clerk, said via social media that he is stepping down from the position, citing a toxic work environment perpetuated by the administration.
Two people killed when car collides with tree, Mississippi troopers report
Two Mississippi residents were killed Friday when their car left the road and struck a tree, state troopers reported. On Friday, August 19, 2022, at approximately 11:45 pm, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a single vehicle fatal crash on Highway 11 in Pearl River County. A 2005 Chevrolet Silverado...
WDAM-TV
West Marion teacher fired for ‘inappropriate interactions’ with students
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A West Marion high school teacher was fired after allegations of “inappropriate interactions” with students. Marion County Superintendent Michael Day confirmed that the school board terminated the employee on Friday, Aug. 19. He said that the district immediately initiated an investigation upon hearing the allegations and notified local law enforcement as required by law.
WDAM-TV
Runaway teenager from Perry County found safe
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A teenager who was reported as a runaway from Perry County has been found safe. According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, 17-year-old Savannah Marie Tyler was found after following up on a Crimestoppers report that gave them information on her whereabouts. Tyler was...
WLOX
3-year-old left in hot daycare bus, Picayune daycare worker charged with felony
Woman killed in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 24 in Pike County
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) responded to a multi-vehicle crash that killed a 79-year-old woman in Pike County. The crash happened on Thursday, August 18 just before 2:00 p.m. on Highway 24. Troopers said a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 67-year-old John Robinett, of McComb, was traveling west on Highway […]
WDAM-TV
Two killed in Pearl River County crash
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Two people are dead after a late night wreck in Pearl River County. Around 11:45 p.m. Friday, troopers with Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a car wreck on Highway 11. Authorities said a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling south on Highway 11 when it...
WDAM-TV
Columbia police offer parking reminders for football Fridays
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The Columbia Police Department is asking the public to recall and respect parking restrictions as the 2022 high school football season kicks off Friday at Walter Payton Field at Garner Stadium. According to the department’s Facebook page, Branton Avenue beside Garner Stadium is closed. Only residents...
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. deputies seeking missing person
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. Jones County deputies are seeking 59-year-old Lewis Guy Thornton, a white male last seen on or around Aug. 9 walking in the Burnt Bridge Road area of Jones County.
mississippifreepress.org
Experts Discuss Whether State Trooper Used Excessive Force on McComb Man, How He Reacted
The Mississippi Department of Public Safety says a state trooper did nothing wrong in a viral video of his arrest of a McComb man on a country road. The state public defender says the officer had no good reason to search the man’s car and prolong the stop. A national violence and policing expert says the man and his brothers overreacted to the officer’s actions—but he understands why they did as Black men due to the history of violent policing in the state and the nation.
Florida man arrested in Mississippi for 1996 homicide
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Florida man was arrested in Mississippi in connection to a 1996 homicide that was considered a cold case. Authorities with the Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) in Michigan said deputies found Sharon Hammack dead on October 3, 1996. They determined that she had been sexually assaulted and strangled to […]
