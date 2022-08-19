ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, MS

James Smith
3d ago

don't drink or do drugs and drive and ya got nothing to worry about when the police pull ya over and PS do what they tell ya to do period 😏 🤪 🤷 and don't forget no fighting with them either plain and simple period...

WDAM-TV

Body identified after truck slipped into Pearl River in Marion Co.

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The identity of a man whose body was found after a pick-up truck and boat trailer slipped off a ramp into the Pearl River has been released. According to Marion County Chief Coroner Jessie Graham, the man was identified as 64-year-old Dale Broom. The official cause of death is pending investigation.
MARION COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Jones County Sheriff’s Department seeking suspect

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking 42-year-old Frederick Cooley following an incident on Meador Road in the Calhoun community Saturday afternoon. Cooley may have sustained injuries in the incident. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Frederick Cooley is asked to call JCSD at...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Marion Co. driver dies after truck slips into river

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - One man lost his life Saturday morning when a pick-up truck and boat trailer slipped off a ramp into the Pearl River. According to the Tri-County Fire Department Facebook page, firefighters were dispatched to the Pearl River boat ramp at the Mississippi 44 extension following a report that a vehicle had gone down into the river.
MARION COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg police make Sunday arrest

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man is behind bars after police caught him in the middle of a burglary. The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested 46-year-old O’Brian Brown on one count of residential burglary on Sunday, Aug. 21. Brown allegedly broke into an apartment on Mable Street around 7:00...
HATTIESBURG, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Pike Co, MS - Hwy 24 Collision Causes Death of Mary Barrett

Pike Co, MS (August 21, 2022) - A woman died on the afternoon of Thursday, August 19th in a crash on a highway in southwest Mississippi. 79-year-old Mary Barrett, a resident of Liberty, was killed during a three-vehicle accident in Pike County. Troopers reported that a 2004 Chevy Silverado pick-up...
PIKE COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

‘They will stab you in the gut while looking you straight in the eye.’ Mississippi court clerk resigns — adding to long list of resignations at city.

A Mississippi court clerk said he is adding his name to the growing list of employees who have resigned from working in the City of Picayune. Tony Bounds, the city’s Court Clerk, said via social media that he is stepping down from the position, citing a toxic work environment perpetuated by the administration.
PICAYUNE, MS
WDAM-TV

West Marion teacher fired for ‘inappropriate interactions’ with students

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A West Marion high school teacher was fired after allegations of “inappropriate interactions” with students. Marion County Superintendent Michael Day confirmed that the school board terminated the employee on Friday, Aug. 19. He said that the district immediately initiated an investigation upon hearing the allegations and notified local law enforcement as required by law.
MARION COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Runaway teenager from Perry County found safe

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A teenager who was reported as a runaway from Perry County has been found safe. According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, 17-year-old Savannah Marie Tyler was found after following up on a Crimestoppers report that gave them information on her whereabouts. Tyler was...
PERRY COUNTY, MS
WLOX

3-year-old left in hot daycare bus, Picayune daycare worker charged with felony

We are going to see mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Some of the thunderstorms could produce very heavy rain and gusty winds. If we see excessive rainfall over our already saturated areas, we could see some localized flash flooding. If you come to a road covered in water, turn around and find an alternate path. This weekend will be a mixed bag with scattered showers and thunderstorms each day. We will see rain-free hours and some peeks of sunshine here and there. It will be humid, but temps should hover in the 80s thanks to the cloud cover and rain.
PICAYUNE, MS
WJTV 12

Woman killed in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 24 in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) responded to a multi-vehicle crash that killed a 79-year-old woman in Pike County. The crash happened on Thursday, August 18 just before 2:00 p.m. on Highway 24. Troopers said a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 67-year-old John Robinett, of McComb, was traveling west on Highway […]
PIKE COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Two killed in Pearl River County crash

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Two people are dead after a late night wreck in Pearl River County. Around 11:45 p.m. Friday, troopers with Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a car wreck on Highway 11. Authorities said a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling south on Highway 11 when it...
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Columbia police offer parking reminders for football Fridays

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The Columbia Police Department is asking the public to recall and respect parking restrictions as the 2022 high school football season kicks off Friday at Walter Payton Field at Garner Stadium. According to the department’s Facebook page, Branton Avenue beside Garner Stadium is closed. Only residents...
COLUMBIA, MS
WDAM-TV

Jones Co. deputies seeking missing person

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. Jones County deputies are seeking 59-year-old Lewis Guy Thornton, a white male last seen on or around Aug. 9 walking in the Burnt Bridge Road area of Jones County.
JONES COUNTY, MS
mississippifreepress.org

Experts Discuss Whether State Trooper Used Excessive Force on McComb Man, How He Reacted

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety says a state trooper did nothing wrong in a viral video of his arrest of a McComb man on a country road. The state public defender says the officer had no good reason to search the man’s car and prolong the stop. A national violence and policing expert says the man and his brothers overreacted to the officer’s actions—but he understands why they did as Black men due to the history of violent policing in the state and the nation.
MCCOMB, MS
WJTV 12

Florida man arrested in Mississippi for 1996 homicide

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Florida man was arrested in Mississippi in connection to a 1996 homicide that was considered a cold case. Authorities with the Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) in Michigan said deputies found Sharon Hammack dead on October 3, 1996. They determined that she had been sexually assaulted and strangled to […]
HATTIESBURG, MS

