Erik Ten Hag Considering Playing Lisandro Martinez In New Position For Manchester United Vs. Liverpool

By Rhys James
 3 days ago

Erik Ten Hag is considering playing Lisandro Martinez in a new position for Manchester United vs. Liverpool.

The Red Devils have had a very difficult start to the season despite enjoying a good set of friendly fixtures before the Premier League kicked off. They lost 2-1 at home to Brighton and Hove Albion, then 4-0 to Brentford away last week.

Two of the new signings, Christian Eriksen and Martinez, started in both of the games. However, it was not enough to change United's fortunes from last season and the issues still remain.

According to The Independent , the new boss Ten Hag is considering changing Martinez's position from his usual central defensive role. He was substituted at half-time against Brentford for Raphael Varane. Allegedly, he could play as a defensive midfielder against Liverpool.

The Dutchman is said to be "Utterly stunned" by the start to the season and is looking to change something within the team in order to inspire a change in performance.

Reports say that the club have completed a deal with Real Madrid for midfielder Casemiro but it does not look likely that he will be able to feature in the North-West derby.

United play their rivals on Monday night at Old Trafford. 8pm UK time.

SPORTbible

Is Man United vs Liverpool on TV? Channel and live stream

Liverpool take the short trip over to Manchester tonight to take on the Red Devils, and both teams are looking for their first wins of the new season. Liverpool fans will be disappointed with their sides’ start to the campaign after seeing their team draw 2-2 with newly promoted Fulham and following it up with a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace.
ClutchPoints

Manchester United set to make shocking Cristiano Ronaldo move for Liverpool clash

Manchester United are desperate to pick up at least one point on Monday against Liverpool. Both clubs are off to dreadful starts to the 2022-23 Premier League campaign, having failed to win a single game through their first two matches. With Manchester United in complete disarray, new manager Erik Ten Hag is set to make a stunning lineup change for Monday’s tilt against Liverpool. According to Sky Sports, via The United Stand, Cristiano Ronaldo will shockingly be benched for the crucial game vs. Liverpool, with outcast Anthony Martial set to return to the starting XI.
