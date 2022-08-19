ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Ruthie Teegarden
3d ago

I don’t trust Biden negotiating anything with anybody… especially Iran!!!

Bob Smith
3d ago

Sounds like Obama sending a plane load of MONEY to get what he wants !!!

David Cane
3d ago

Eliminate the theocratic Iranian regime, and you eliminate the danger to the Iranian people and the region.

After Fear of it Failing, Iran Finishes 16-Month Long Negotiation, Finally Sends Response to EU on Nuclear Weapons Deal

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and AEOI Head Salehi in Bushehr Nuclear Plant, 2015Tasnim News Agency. Recently, Iran "sent its response to the European Union to revive the 2015 nuclear power deal which could lead to Iran's oil and gas being traded globally once again." Initially, the deal stipulated "restrictions on Iran's nuclear program in exchange for no trade sanctions being placed on the country." During his presidency in 2018, Donald Trump withdrew from the deal leading Iran to "expand its nuclear program." The following video details how the Iran nuclear deal worked. [i]
The Independent

