Gwinnett County, GA

Comments / 1

Larry Brown Sports

DUI arrest video shows Marcell Ozuna tried to go VIP on police

Marcell Ozuna tried to go all big-time on police during his DUI arrest on Friday morning. Ozuna was arrested by Norcross Police after being stopped for speeding and failure to maintain his driving lane. Ozuna admitted to drinking 3 or 4 beers prior to driving. He was arrested and booked into Gwinnett County Jail in Georgia on DUI charges after refusing a breathalyzer test.
NORCROSS, GA
ClutchPoints

Braves radio broadcaster fires shot at Marcell Ozuna in first at-bat since DUI arrest

Marcell Ozuna is not a popular figure among Atlanta Braves fans right about now. The struggling outfielder found himself in off-field trouble yet again over the weekend as he was arrested for driving under the influence early on Friday. Ozuna was not in the Braves lineup on Friday or Saturday but returned to action on […] The post Braves radio broadcaster fires shot at Marcell Ozuna in first at-bat since DUI arrest appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
AOL Corp

Astros star hospitalized after fireworks exacerbate shortness of breath

The Atlanta Braves' Truist Field might have provided a little too much of a home-field advantage on Friday. Houston Astros slugger Yordan Álvarez left a game at the Braves abruptly in the fifth inning with the team citing an "illness" as the reason why. It later announced that Álvarez had been hospitalized:
HOUSTON, TX
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
County
Gwinnett County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Gwinnett County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
ClutchPoints

‘It’s not even close’: Nolan Arenado’s take on Paul Goldschmidt will make Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani’s head spin

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt is having a phenomenal season. The 34-year-old is making a case to be the National League MVP. Nolan Arenado made the case for his teammate with a very hot take. After previously calling Paul Goldschmidt the best player he has ever played with and the smartest player he has […] The post ‘It’s not even close’: Nolan Arenado’s take on Paul Goldschmidt will make Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani’s head spin appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Person
Pete Walker
Person
Marcell Ozuna
Person
Miguel Cabrera
Person
Yovani Gallardo
Person
Danny Duffy
Yardbarker

Yankees place flamethrowing bullpen arm on injured list, call up veteran pitcher

The New York Yankees are gearing up to finish off a four-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays, in which they’ve lost the first three games consecutively. With manager Aaron Boone displaying frustration after Saturday afternoon’s loss, the troubles won’t stop coming, as the team announced they placed one of their bullpen arms on the injured list.
MLB
CBS Sports

Padres' Nomar Mazara: Designated for assignment

Mazara was designated for assignment by the Padres on Saturday. After losing his spot as a regular starter in the outfield and going hitless in just six plate appearances since Aug. 3, Mazara has now lost his spot on the 40-man and 26-man rosters. Mazara has a batting average of .264 on the season and his highest OPS since 2019 (.668), so it is possible that he gets claimed off waivers by another team.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Joe Maddon has brutal quote about Angels after firing

Joe Maddon was fired as manager of the Los Angeles Angels on June 7, ending a longtime association with the franchise. In a new interview, Maddon suggests that association is over for good. Maddon played in the Angels organization from 1975 to 1979, then coached within the organization through 2005,...
MLB
#New York Mets#Atlanta Braves#Cbs 46 News#Dui#Toronto Blue Jays#Mvp
ClutchPoints

Derek Jeter drops message for Paul O’Neill after Yankees retire his number

There has not been a lot to smile about with the New York Yankees as of late due to their recent skid, but the team and fans did have much to celebrate ahead of the series finale against the Toronto Blue Jays. The Yankees officially retired Paul O’Neill’s No. 21 number on Sunday. The team […] The post Derek Jeter drops message for Paul O’Neill after Yankees retire his number appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Phoenix Sanders: Booted off 40-man roster

The Rays designated Sanders for assignment Monday, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports. Sanders ceded his spot on the 40-man roster to right-hander Nick Anderson (elbow), who was activated from the 60-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Durham. If he passes through waivers, Sanders will stick around in Durham with Anderson and work as a multi-inning option out of the bullpen. Sanders sports a 3.07 ERA and 1.02 WHIP in 14.2 innings with the big club this season, but he's been less successful over a larger sample at Triple-A (5.40 ERA, 1.37 WHIP in 30 innings).
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Royals' Nate Eaton: Optioned to Triple-A

Eaton was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Monday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. Eaton will head back to Omaha after he produced a .188 average with two extra-base hits, an RBI, four runs and a stolen base over 32 at-bats in 15 games after he got called up Aug. 4. His demotion opened a roster spot for Drew Waters, who's expected to make his major-league debut Monday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Rays' Nick Anderson: Activated and optioned

The Rays reinstated Anderson (elbow) from the 60-day injured list Monday and optioned him to Triple-A Durham, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports. Anderson is healthy again after making a full recovery from the right elbow surgery he underwent last October, but the Rays presumably want him to sharpen his command at Triple-A before bringing him back in the big-league bullpen. Over his eight rehab appearances for Durham prior to being reinstated from the IL, Anderson compiled a 0.88 WHIP and 7:2 K:BB across eight innings but allowed three home runs.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
MLB
CBS Sports

White Sox's Elvis Andrus: Tallies steal in win

Andrus went 1-for-4 with one run scored and one steal in Saturday's win over the Guardians. Andrus, who stole third base in the seventh before scoring on a throwing error, has struggled of late, slashing .172/.226/.310 in 29 at-bats over his last 10 games. The 33-year-old has strangely been better in night games with a .758 OPS in 207 at-bats compared to a .537 OPS in 155 daytime at-bats. Seven of the shortstop's eight home runs have come in road games.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Lands on restricted list

Molina was placed on the restricted list Saturday. Per Katie Woo of The Athletic, Molina is away handling personal matters in Puerto Rico, but he is expected to return to start Monday at Wrigley Field. Ivan Herrera was recalled to provide depth behind the plate the rest of the weekend.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Exits with injury

Jimenez was removed from Friday's loss to the Guardians with an undisclosed injury, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports. Jimenez came to the plate during the eighth inning and was in discomfort after swinging and missing at the first pitch, and he was unable to continue the plate appearance. The 25-year-old went 1-for-3 with a double and a run before leaving the contest, and his availability for Saturday's game remains up in the air.
CBS Sports

White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Diagnosed with knee soreness

Grandal exited Saturday's game against the Guardians with left knee discomfort. Grandal was trying to avoid a tag at home plate but fell awkwardly as a result. He was unable to walk off the field under his own power, so there is potential for a long-term absence. There should be an official diagnosis available Sunday, but Grandal is still being evaluated for the time being.
CHICAGO, IL

