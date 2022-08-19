ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

New Springfield school year starts Monday. Here are 8 changes to know

By Claudette Riley, Springfield News-Leader
Springfield News-Leader
Springfield News-Leader
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U5JGM_0hNUVrTL00

The new Springfield school year starts Monday.

Here is a quick look at some big changes — and new supports — in place for the 2022-23 year.

There are also some exciting events planned for the fall.

Here is a quick roundup of information aimed at helping families prepare for success.

Need free or reduced price school meals? You must apply.

School meals have been free to all students since the start of the pandemic but that has changed for this year.

The federal waiver has expired.

Families will once again have to fill out the short application and provide income details to find out if they are eligible for reduced price or free meals.

Those without an updated application on file will pay full price.

Busing, staffing issues continue

The district is still working to fill all of its classroom and support positions, which is not unexpected given the national teacher shortage and the competitive labor market, which has made it tougher to hire and keep support positions.

One area that continues to be a challenge: Finding enough bus drivers.

Planned routes to and from traditional schools — and some magnet schools — are safe but busing for three magnet programs will not be provided, at least for the first weeks of the school year.

Those include: AgAcademy, the Academy of Exploration and the WOLF programs.

Also, the Academy of Exploration — which started and spent the past eight years at the Discovery Center of Springfield — has moved to the Geek Foundation this fall.

Bond projects, school construction wrapping up

The final projects funded by the $168 million bond issue approved by voters in 2019 are wrapping up. They include:

  • Rebuilding and renovating Hillcrest High School on its original campus
  • Constructing a new York Elementary on its original campus
  • Constructing a new Jarrett Middle School on a different campus
  • New gyms, that double as storm shelters, at Field and Twain elementary schools

In July, the school board reconvened the Community Task Force on Facilities to review building needs and determine if a future bond is needed and, if so, what projects ought to be included.

The original task force met in 2018, which resulted in the successful 2019 bond issue.

New magnet school opens

The district will open the new AgAcademy on Aug. 22 on the campus of Missouri State University's Darr Agricultural Center.

The project, largely funded by the Darr Family Foundation, is the next step in a planned expansion of choice.

The district will explore other magnet options in computer science, language immersion, health and physical education, middle school fine and performing arts, at STEAM — or science, technology, engineering, arts and math.

The district also wants to increase access to the International Baccalaureate program and gifted education.

New academic, career tools

This fall, the district will implement a new universal screener known as Galileo, which will give teachers a detailed look at how students are doing at the beginning, middle and end of the school year.

Students will have access to a new tool called Naviance to assess college and career interests and develop a plan to track their progress.

2023 SPS graduation changes

To help families and increase attendance, the district revamped the 2023 high school graduations.

They'll all be in the same day — a Saturday, for a change.

For years, the five ceremonies have been split over two days, a Thursday and a Friday, in early May in the arena on the Missouri State University campus.

New SPS strategic plan in the works

In the next four months, the superintendent and school board will be crafting a new plan for the future.

The strategic plan for the district, developed by the former superintendent and one of the existing board members — Denise Fredrick, the president.

The rest of the school board has been elected in the years since.

The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is requiring all districts to revise strategic plans to comply with the latest version of the Missouri School Improvement Plan, called MSIP6.

The state is asking Springfield to submit a revised plan by Dec. 15.

All-school open houses planned

On Tuesday, Sept. 13, every Springfield school will host an SPS University event.

The two-hour event is designed for families.

During the two-hour event, parents will be able to access resources, meet with school leaders, and tour the schools.

This is also a time for community members to visit newly renovated and constructed school buildings.

Claudette Riley is the education reporter for the News-Leader. Email news tips to criley@news-leader.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.3 Lite FM

30 Summers Ago, 3 Missouri Women Disappeared Forever

It was the summer of 1992 when one of Missouri's biggest mysteries began. 3 women in Springfield, Missouri vanished and have never been seen since and no one knows why. The case is now known as The Springfield 3. It has its own page on the Unsolved Mysteries Wiki website. It summarizes the case with a simple description:
KTTS

Shooting On Highway 65 In Springfield

(KTTS News) — Springfield Police are investigating a shooting between two drivers on southbound Highway 65. It happened Sunday morning. Police say it started as a verbal disturbance before one driver fired shots at the other. KY3 says one vehicle was hit, but no one was hurt.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, MO
Local
Missouri Education
Springfield, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
Springfield, MO
Education
KOLR10 News

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated Italian restaurants in Springfield from Tripadvisor. The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity. Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Charges refiled in Missouri boat sinking that killed 17

BC-US (AP) — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt's office has refiled involuntary manslaughter charges against three men in connection with the sinking of a tourist boat that killed 17 people in 2018. The vehicle, known as a duck boat, sank during a storm shortly after it entered Table Rock...
BRANSON, MO
KOLR10 News

Weekend events you can attend in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield is a city that has visitors from all over the world. But what is there to do in the Queen City of the Ozarks? We’ve collected a few places to see, eat, and experience. Where to go: Springfield always has something going on. From the First Friday Art Walk, the first […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magnet Schools#Gifted Education#High School#Art#The Geek Foundation
sgfcitizen.org

Voting machines blasted at Springfield’s Mike Lindell event

Springfield played host Saturday to Mike Lindell’s “Moment of Truth Summit,” a rally against the use of machines in the American voting process. It was the first in a two-day event attracting hundreds of attendees downtown. In the wake of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, MyPillow founder...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Laclede Record

JAMES RAY “JIMMY’’ HILL JR.

James Ray Hill Jr. “Jimmy,’’ 50, of Corpus Christi, Texas, formerly of Lebanon, died Aug. 7, 2022, in Corpus Christi, Texas. He was born July 15, 1972, in Portland, Ore. to Greg McBride and Carolyn Massey. On Aug. 16, 2020, he married Elizabeth Ricks in Lake Ozark,...
LEBANON, MO
KOLR10 News

Military planes to circle above Branson tonight

BRANSON, Mo. — Military planes are scheduled to fly over and circle the Branson airport tonight. The Taney County Sheriff’s Office announced that Branson residents do not need to worry about the planes that could be circling in the sky between 5 and 10 p.m. tonight. The planes will be participating in a military training […]
BRANSON, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
KOLR10 News

Fall festival season has begun in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The fall festival season has arrived in southwestern Missouri. Those looking to bring in and celebrate Autumn have ample opportunities to do so in the area. Though these events are some of the most popular in the area, they’re by no means the only ones in the area. If you have a […]
KOLR10 News

Three Springfield churches vandalized in one week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A third Springfield church has been hit by vandals this week, with graffiti spray-painted on the outside of the Life.Church Springfield on West Republic Road. “Freedom isn’t free” and an acronym for a profane phrase were spray-painted on the north side of the church, facing James River Freeway. A staffer who was […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Argument over a dog leads to standoff, arrest in Springfield

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Drier Sunday lined up as we wrap up the weekend. Meteorologist Nick Kelly has a fresh look at the forecast which calls for a drier Sunday to wrap up the weekend, a mainly dry week ahead of us and some summer heat returning later this week. Updated:...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

More vandalism reported in north Springfield; security camera catches act

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - After vandals struck a second and third church in north Springfield this week, one woman is coming forward with security camera footage. Less than a day after vandals hit Acts of Praise Church, Keystone Apostolic Church members discovered it had also been hit. Neighbors say it’s unfortunate this keeps happening. According to reports from the Springfield Police Department, Mount Carmel United Methodist was hit along with two homes right next to it in the 600 block of East locust.
KOLR10 News

New Springfield Buc-ee’s will be the first in MO

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Chain convenience store and gas station Buc-ee’s will break ground on its new travel center in Springfield on August 23. At 3284 N. Mulroy Road, several local leaders like Mayor Ken McClure will be celebrating the start of construction at 12 p.m. Buc-ee’s Springfield is the first Buc-ee’s travel center in Missouri. […]
KYTV

Cases of COVID-19 decline in the Springfield-Greene County area; however, hospitalizations consistent

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Greene County’s community impact level remained low this week as cases decline. As of Aug. 18, the seven-day average for COVID-19 cases is 53, which is a 10% decrease in cases. Despite low case numbers, hospitalizations remain consistent, with 47 hospitalized across Greene County as of Aug. 18 in comparison to 48 on Aug. 11. This continues to indicate severe illness remains present in our community.
GREENE COUNTY, MO
Springfield News-Leader

Springfield News-Leader

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
466K+
Views
ABOUT

Springfield, Missouri News - News-Leader.com is the home page for the Springfield, Mo., News-Leader with in-depth local news, sports and entertainment

 http://news-leader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy