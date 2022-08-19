A look at Penn State QB Sean Clifford’s 2021 situational stats

It was a season of streaks for the Penn State Nittany Lions and head coach James Franklin in 2021. After starting out the season 5-0, it was anything but a good time in the final eight games of the year.

PSU finished 2-6 which included a bowl game loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks . However, a new year means a fresh start for the team which will be led by Sean Clifford once again. Last year he finished with 3,107 yards, 21 touchdowns, and another 2 touchdowns rushing.

The Nittany Lions will open this season on Sept. 1 against the Purdue Boilermakers on the road before the home opener against Ohio and a trip to Auburn . There are plenty of tests along the way for this team to prove they are ready to compete with Michigan and Ohio State as Franklin eyes the Big Ten East crown.

As we inch closer to the beginning of the season, Nittany Lions Wire reviews Sean Clifford’s 2021 campaign with a breakdown of his situational stats. All numbers used are courtesy of Stats Perform.

Clifford vs Nonconference opponents

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Yards per attempt: 9.3 Completion %: 68.9 TD-INT: 8-4 Yards per rush: 3.2 TDs: 1 Sacks: 6 Yards lost: 42

Clifford vs the Big Ten

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Yards per attempt: 6.5 Completion %: 57.9 TD-INT: 13-4 Yards per rush: 0.7 TDs: 1 Sacks: 24 Yards lost: 147

Clifford vs AP Top 25

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Yards per attempt: 6.96 Completion %: 62.2 TD-INT: 9-6 Yards per rush: 1.4 TDs: 1 Sacks: 6 Yards lost: 18

Clifford on 1st down

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Yards per attempt: 7.04 Completion %: 60.2 TD-INT: 9-3 Yards per rush: 1.9 TDs: 0 Sacks: 9 Yards lost: 49

Clifford on 2nd down

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Yards per attempt: 7.5 Completion %: 61.5 TD-INT: 8-4 Yards per rush: 2.4 TDs: 2 Sacks: 4 Yards lost: 19

Clifford on 3rd down

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Yards per attempt: 6.9 Completion %: 59.2 TD-INT: 2-1 Yards per rush: 1.6 TDs: 0 Sacks: 16 Yards lost: 112

Clifford on 4th down

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Yards per attempt: 11.2 Completion %: 77.8 (9 attempts) TD-INT: 2-0 Yards per rush: -0.3 TDs: 0 Sacks: 1 Yards lost: 8

Clifford in the red zone

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Yards per attempt: 2.5 Completion %: 55.4 TD-INT: 7-1 Yards per rush: -0.1 TDs: 2 Sacks: 4 Yards lost: 28

When Penn State was winning

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Yards per attempt: 6.96 Completion %: 61.3 TD-INT: 7-4 Yards per rush: 3.7 TDs: 2 Sacks: 11 Yards lost: 61

When Penn State was trailing

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Yards per attempt: 6.9 Completion %: 62.1 TD-INT: 7-2 Yards per rush: 0.3 TDs: 0 Sacks: 10 Yards lost: 55

When the score was tied

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Yards per attempt: 8.2 Completion %: 58.3 TD-INT: 7-2 Yards per rush: 0.6 TDs: 0 Sacks: 9 Yards lost: 72

1

1