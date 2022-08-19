A look at Penn State QB Sean Clifford’s 2021 situational stats
It was a season of streaks for the Penn State Nittany Lions and head coach James Franklin in 2021. After starting out the season 5-0, it was anything but a good time in the final eight games of the year.
PSU finished 2-6 which included a bowl game loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks . However, a new year means a fresh start for the team which will be led by Sean Clifford once again. Last year he finished with 3,107 yards, 21 touchdowns, and another 2 touchdowns rushing.
The Nittany Lions will open this season on Sept. 1 against the Purdue Boilermakers on the road before the home opener against Ohio and a trip to Auburn . There are plenty of tests along the way for this team to prove they are ready to compete with Michigan and Ohio State as Franklin eyes the Big Ten East crown.
As we inch closer to the beginning of the season, Nittany Lions Wire reviews Sean Clifford’s 2021 campaign with a breakdown of his situational stats. All numbers used are courtesy of Stats Perform.
Clifford vs Nonconference opponentsYards per attempt: 9.3 Completion %: 68.9 TD-INT: 8-4 Yards per rush: 3.2 TDs: 1 Sacks: 6 Yards lost: 42
Clifford vs the Big TenYards per attempt: 6.5 Completion %: 57.9 TD-INT: 13-4 Yards per rush: 0.7 TDs: 1 Sacks: 24 Yards lost: 147
Clifford vs AP Top 25Yards per attempt: 6.96 Completion %: 62.2 TD-INT: 9-6 Yards per rush: 1.4 TDs: 1 Sacks: 6 Yards lost: 18
Clifford on 1st downYards per attempt: 7.04 Completion %: 60.2 TD-INT: 9-3 Yards per rush: 1.9 TDs: 0 Sacks: 9 Yards lost: 49
Clifford on 2nd downYards per attempt: 7.5 Completion %: 61.5 TD-INT: 8-4 Yards per rush: 2.4 TDs: 2 Sacks: 4 Yards lost: 19
Clifford on 3rd downYards per attempt: 6.9 Completion %: 59.2 TD-INT: 2-1 Yards per rush: 1.6 TDs: 0 Sacks: 16 Yards lost: 112
Clifford on 4th downYards per attempt: 11.2 Completion %: 77.8 (9 attempts) TD-INT: 2-0 Yards per rush: -0.3 TDs: 0 Sacks: 1 Yards lost: 8
Clifford in the red zoneYards per attempt: 2.5 Completion %: 55.4 TD-INT: 7-1 Yards per rush: -0.1 TDs: 2 Sacks: 4 Yards lost: 28
When Penn State was winningYards per attempt: 6.96 Completion %: 61.3 TD-INT: 7-4 Yards per rush: 3.7 TDs: 2 Sacks: 11 Yards lost: 61
When Penn State was trailingYards per attempt: 6.9 Completion %: 62.1 TD-INT: 7-2 Yards per rush: 0.3 TDs: 0 Sacks: 10 Yards lost: 55
When the score was tiedYards per attempt: 8.2 Completion %: 58.3 TD-INT: 7-2 Yards per rush: 0.6 TDs: 0 Sacks: 9 Yards lost: 72
1
1
Comments / 0