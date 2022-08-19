ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

A look at Penn State QB Sean Clifford’s 2021 situational stats

By Patrick Conn
It was a season of streaks for the Penn State Nittany Lions and head coach James Franklin in 2021. After starting out the season 5-0, it was anything but a good time in the final eight games of the year.

PSU finished 2-6 which included a bowl game loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks . However, a new year means a fresh start for the team which will be led by Sean Clifford once again. Last year he finished with 3,107 yards, 21 touchdowns, and another 2 touchdowns rushing.

The Nittany Lions will open this season on Sept. 1 against the Purdue Boilermakers on the road before the home opener against Ohio and a trip to Auburn . There are plenty of tests along the way for this team to prove they are ready to compete with Michigan and Ohio State as Franklin eyes the Big Ten East crown.

As we inch closer to the beginning of the season, Nittany Lions Wire reviews Sean Clifford’s 2021 campaign with a breakdown of his situational stats. All numbers used are courtesy of Stats Perform.

Clifford vs Nonconference opponents

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13bMgE_0hNUVqac00 Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Yards per attempt: 9.3 Completion %: 68.9 TD-INT: 8-4 Yards per rush: 3.2 TDs: 1 Sacks: 6 Yards lost: 42

Clifford vs the Big Ten

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2amjU3_0hNUVqac00 Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Yards per attempt: 6.5 Completion %: 57.9 TD-INT: 13-4 Yards per rush: 0.7 TDs: 1 Sacks: 24 Yards lost: 147

Clifford vs AP Top 25

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18zf3u_0hNUVqac00 Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Yards per attempt: 6.96 Completion %: 62.2 TD-INT: 9-6 Yards per rush: 1.4 TDs: 1 Sacks: 6 Yards lost: 18

Clifford on 1st down

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MNOyY_0hNUVqac00 Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Yards per attempt: 7.04 Completion %: 60.2 TD-INT: 9-3 Yards per rush: 1.9 TDs: 0 Sacks: 9 Yards lost: 49

Clifford on 2nd down

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Decqv_0hNUVqac00 Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Yards per attempt: 7.5 Completion %: 61.5 TD-INT: 8-4 Yards per rush: 2.4 TDs: 2 Sacks: 4 Yards lost: 19

Clifford on 3rd down

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZP25c_0hNUVqac00 Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Yards per attempt: 6.9 Completion %: 59.2 TD-INT: 2-1 Yards per rush: 1.6 TDs: 0 Sacks: 16 Yards lost: 112

Clifford on 4th down

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CpafG_0hNUVqac00 Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Yards per attempt: 11.2 Completion %: 77.8 (9 attempts) TD-INT: 2-0 Yards per rush: -0.3 TDs: 0 Sacks: 1 Yards lost: 8

Clifford in the red zone

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ecqJR_0hNUVqac00 Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Yards per attempt: 2.5 Completion %: 55.4 TD-INT: 7-1 Yards per rush: -0.1 TDs: 2 Sacks: 4 Yards lost: 28

When Penn State was winning

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27La1N_0hNUVqac00 Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Yards per attempt: 6.96 Completion %: 61.3 TD-INT: 7-4 Yards per rush: 3.7 TDs: 2 Sacks: 11 Yards lost: 61

When Penn State was trailing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3COzae_0hNUVqac00 Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Yards per attempt: 6.9 Completion %: 62.1 TD-INT: 7-2 Yards per rush: 0.3 TDs: 0 Sacks: 10 Yards lost: 55

When the score was tied

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0etEyP_0hNUVqac00 Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Yards per attempt: 8.2 Completion %: 58.3 TD-INT: 7-2 Yards per rush: 0.6 TDs: 0 Sacks: 9 Yards lost: 72

