ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Nappy Roots Say Fish Scales ‘Stable and in Good Spirits’ After Being Kidnapped, Shot

By Gil Kaufman
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

Nappy Roots posted an update on Thursday night (Aug. 18) about member Fish Scales following a scary incident in which the member of the multiplatinum, Grammy-nominated southern rap crew was kidnapped and shot outside the brewery he co-owns in Atlanta. “Last night our brother, Scales was a victim of an attempted robbery,” they wrote of Wednesday night’s assault at the group’s Atlantucky brew house.

“We are blessed to say that he is stable and in good spirits after suffering a leg injury,” they wrote on Instagram. “Luckily, none of our dedicated patrons of Atlantucky were at the scene or harmed during the robbery. We are so thankful our brother is safe and on the road to recovery.” The group asked for privacy as the Atlanta Police Department continues the investigation into the alleged assault.

In a positive note, they added, “Scales also mentioned he is looking forward to getting back to work both on music and brewery.” The Kentucky-bred “Po’ Folks” group also posted a pic of member Skinny DeVille visiting Scales (born Melvin Adams Jr.) in the hospital, where the rapper smiled from his gurney while chucking up a peace sign.

“We again want to thank everyone for the support and prayers for our Brother @nappyscales ….he wanted to let everyone know that he is in good spirits and can’t wait to get back to the music and @atlantucky brewing…” they wrote. “THANK YALL AGAIN and KEEP IT NAPPY!!!”

Law enforcement in Atlanta and Hapeville are searching for two suspects accused of robbing a customer of the Atlantucky Brewery in a nearby parking deck and then forcing Fish Scales into his white Mercedes-Benz SUV at about 11 p.m. Wednesday, authorities said.

The robbers then drove Adams to his home in the neighboring suburb of Hapeville, Ga., where he was able to escape, but not before being shot in the leg during a struggle, authorities said. “Once he had an opportunity, he tried to make a run for it,” Capt. Christian Hunt told news outlets. “What we learned is the suspects grabbed him and they began to tussle, and that’s when he got shot.”

According to Hunt, the 45-year-old business owner ran to a neighbor’s home for help. The suspects fled. Adams’ car was found in Hapeville but no arrests have been made. According to initial police reports, the suspects got away with about $30 and a few personal items.

Check out the Roots’ post below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nappy Roots (@nappyroots)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nappy Roots (@nappyroots)

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Billboard

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Celebrate Wedding Ceremony in Georgia

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck said “I do” again this weekend. But instead of in a late night Las Vegas drive through chapel, this time it was in front of friends and family in Georgia, a person close to the couple who was not authorized to speak publicly said Sunday (Aug. 21). The wedding was held at Affleck’s home outside of Savannah, Georgia, with all of their kids present for the proceedings on Saturday, according to People. The celebrity couple were officially married last month in Las Vegas, which Lopez shared with fans in her “On the J Lo” newsletter. “Love is beautiful. Love...
SAVANNAH, GA
Billboard

Twenty One Pilots Kiss Babies, Eat Dog Food Birthday Cake At Cincinnati Show

It was a family affair at Twenty One Pilots‘ Sunday night (August 21) show in Cincinnati at the Queen City’s Heritage Bank Arena, complete with shout-outs to mom and pop, an adorable dad-and-baby moment and a special birthday cake for drummer Josh Dun’s dog, Jim, as well as an unexpected Purina treat for the burly basher. Singer Tyler Joseph noted early on in the two-hour gig that his dad was in the house for what amounted to a hometown gig for the duo who hail from just 80 minutes up the road in Columbus, Ohio. And since this leg of the outing...
CINCINNATI, OH
Billboard

Billboard

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy