New Brunswick, NJ

Rutgers football recruiting target Nnamdi Udeogu gets another Power Five offer from the ACC

By Kristian Dyer
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

Nnamdi Udeogu has a new Power Five offer as one of Maryland’s top uncommitted players continues to play his recruitment close to his vest.

On Thursday, Udeogu posted that he was offered by Syracuse, giving him a third Power Five offer alongside Rutgers and Vanderbilt. Udeogu is a three-star edge at Georgetown Prep (Rockville, MD) and a class of 2023 recruit.

In late June, he took an official visit to Vanderbilt and then followed that a few days later with an official to Rutgers. In addition to his three offers from Power Five programs, Udeogu also has a wide range of schools that have offered including Air Force and Navy as well as MAC programs.

Several Ivy League programs have also offered that talented edge. He is 6-foot-5 and 228-pounds.

According to 27Sports , he is the No. 15 player in Maryland.

On Aug. 8, Udeogung posted on social media that he will be releasing his top programs soon. As of Friday, the linebacker has not made any announcement of a cutdown, perhaps due to waiting for other schools to get involved.

