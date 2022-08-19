Garth Brooks is hoping to team up with the city of Nashville to create a new police substation in the bustling Lower Broadway area. Per the Tennessean, the star is eying a space right next to his forthcoming three-story bar and entertainment venue, which is located at 411 Broadway. If approved by Metro Council, that alleyway spot could be transformed into a police substation.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 7 DAYS AGO