ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Southern states like Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama named least healthy in the US - while residents of Washington, Massachusetts and Utah are considered the best off, report finds

Southern states are the least healthy in America, according to a new report. NiceRx, and online pharmacy platform, gathered data on obesity, smoking rates, exercise levels and diet from 49 of 50 states, and used data to generate a 'health score' for each that rates the overall health of each state from zero to ten.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Weather Channel

Kentucky Disaster Was Nation's Deadliest Non-Tropical Flash Flood Since 1977

Over three dozen people died in last week's Kentucky flash flooding. That's the nation's deadliest non-tropical flash flood in 45 years. Three flash floods claimed over 100 lives in the 1970s. Last week's Kentucky flood disaster was America's deadliest non-tropical flash flood in 45 years. At least 37 were killed...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Nevada State
State
Minnesota State
State
Tennessee State
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Mississippi State
State
Illinois State
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
Local
Kentucky Society
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Hawaii State
State
South Carolina State
State
Nebraska State
City
Sharpsburg, KY
Local
Alabama Government
State
Wisconsin State
State
Vermont State
State
Indiana State
State
Kentucky State
State
Maine State
State
Arizona State
State
Montana State
Local
Alabama Society
State
Utah State
State
Rhode Island State
Taste of Country

David Nail Announces 2022 Story to Tell Tour

David Nail is hitting the road again this fall for a three-month headlining tour. On Wednesday (Aug. 10), the "Night's on Fire" singer unveiled his 2022 Story to Tell Tour, which includes stops in South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia and Ohio. The announcement follows the June 17 release of Nail's nostalgic...
GEORGIA STATE
Outsider.com

Disney World Guests Run for Cover, Wade Through Knee-Deep Water as Park Floods in Severe Storm: VIDEO

Central Florida is getting battered with thunderstorms lately, which has led to severe flooding in Disney World parks. Guests are posting videos of the drastic amount of water flooding the streets of Epcot and the Magic Kingdom. Those brave Disney fans who got caught in the storms were left wading through knee-deep water and running for cover from intense lightning.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Hall#Music Industry#Charity#Flood Relief Efforts#Foundation#The Red Cross
natureworldnews.com

Extremely Dangerous Thunderstorms to Ravage the American Midwest

On the first day of August, hailstorms, destructive wind gusts, and torrential downpours tore across parts of the Midwest. AccuWeather meteorologists predict that this weather pattern will continue through at least midweek. Thunderstorms Incoming. On Monday morning, a line of thunderstorms plowed over central Indiana. Strong gusts from the storms...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Weather Channel

First Drought, Now A Flash Flood Threat In Texas, South

Flooding rain has struck drought-plagued Texas to start the week. More heavy rain is ahead from Texas to the lower-Mississippi Valley. Localized flash flooding is possible in some areas. Drought-suffering Texas has been hit with flooding to start the week and the threat of heavy rainfall will shift eastward into...
TEXAS STATE
deseret.com

Heavy rains, flooding wreak havoc over the weekend in the West

The U.S. was hit with torrential rains this weekend that trapped thousands of tourists at Death Valley National Park, forced vehicle rescues of dozens of people in Denver, killed at least one person in New Mexico and prompted President Joe Biden to visit the widespread damage in Kentucky where the death toll from this summer’s flooding is now 37.
UTAH STATE
Taste of Country

Garth Brooks Hopes to Help Open a Police Substation in Downtown Nashville

Garth Brooks is hoping to team up with the city of Nashville to create a new police substation in the bustling Lower Broadway area. Per the Tennessean, the star is eying a space right next to his forthcoming three-story bar and entertainment venue, which is located at 411 Broadway. If approved by Metro Council, that alleyway spot could be transformed into a police substation.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
News Break
Politics
natureworldnews.com

Southwest Monsoon: Flooding Continues to Threaten Parts of Nevada, New Mexico, Arizona, and Texas

Flooding due to heavy rain amid the so-called Southwest monsoon has continued to threaten the southwestern United States, particularly Nevada, New Mexico, and Texas. Meteorologists predicted that the monsoon rainfall could provide relief to the drought-stricken region, which was ravaged by several wildfires in recent months. However, they also warned...
TEXAS STATE
Taste of Country

Russell Dickerson Plans Headlining She Likes It Tour for Winter 2022

Russell Dickerson is keeping his touring calendar packed with his just-announced She Likes It Tour, kicking off in mid-November. The 10-stop trek will take him through early December, wrapping with a show in Denver. It takes its name from his new single, "She Likes It," which features pop singer Jake Scott. Newcomer Drew Green is joining Dickerson for the tour.
MUSIC
natureworldnews.com

Fears That Appalachia Might See More Catastrophic Flooding as a Result of Extreme Weather Stoked by Kentucky’s Unprecedented Floods

Fears that Appalachia, one of America's most susceptible regions, may see more regular and catastrophic flooding as a result of growing extreme weather in the U.S. have been stoked by Kentucky's unprecedented floods. Some locals are pessimistic, while others demand better flood mitigation measures. Flood ravaged eastern Kentucky. There is...
KENTUCKY STATE
AccuWeather

Tropical rainfall to funnel into Texas, Mexico threatening flooding

Meteorologists warn that a tropical system will continue to bring flooding rainfall through southern Texas and northern Mexico in the coming days before impacting yet another portion of the United States midweek. AccuWeather forecasters began monitoring a budding tropical rainstorm since the middle of last week. Even without becoming an...
TEXAS STATE
Taste of Country

Taste of Country

40K+
Followers
6K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest country music news from your favorite country music stars.

Comments / 0

Community Policy