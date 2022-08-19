Read full article on original website
Landscapers set off burglar alarm: Gates Mills Police Blotter
An alarm indicating glass breakage sounded at a home Aug. 16. Officers were greeted by landscapers, who were aware that their equipment had thrown a stone, which caused a patio door to shatter. Officers contacted the resident to advise them about what had happened. General assistance: Mayfield Road. A woman...
Second man charged in armed carjacking of rabbi in Solon
SOLON, Ohio — Authorities arrested a second man in connection with the armed carjacking of a 62-year-old rabbi earlier this month. Donteze Congress, 18, of Maple Heights is charged with aggravated robbery in Bedford Municipal Court. He is being held in the Cuyahoga County Jail on $100,000 bond. Another...
Woman pleads guilty to several robberies in Cuyahoga County, fleeing from Cleveland Heights police
CLEVELAND — A 19-year-old woman has pled guilty to her involvement in a string of robberies in Cuyahoga County and fleeing from the Cleveland Heights Police Department last fall. According to the office of Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Mike O'Malley Jada Hite pled guilty to four counts of aggravated robbery...
Driver charged after Akron police discover over 1,800 grams of marijuana
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said officers discovered over 1,800 grams of marijuana during a car search Sunday evening. According to police, officers pulled a car over around 6 p.m. for an equipment violation and smelled weed as they approached. Two bags of marijuana could be seen in plain...
Would-be employee cons way into work and cashes in on register: Mayfield Heights Police Blotter
Police investigate vehicle theft, attempted thefts: Lakewood Police Blotter
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Grand theft of a vehicle: Lake Avenue. A man called the police department at 11:39 a.m. on Aug. 9 to report a vehicle was missing from the parking lot of a Lake Avenue condominium, according to a police event report. Attempted grand theft of a vehicle:...
East Cleveland police chase ends in crash; juvenile in custody
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - East Cleveland police took a juvenile into custody early Monday afternoon after a chase ended in a crash. ECPD Chief Scott Gardner said officers were pursuing a stolen vehicle that later crashed into an automobile repair shop. The wreck has caused a road closure on...
Cleveland activist sues city, police over wrongful arrest for openly carrying shotgun, handgun in city’s Glenville neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio— A community activist sued Cleveland and police officials on Monday, saying officers wrongfully arrested him for openly carrying a shotgun and a handgun in the city’s Glenville neighborhood, which is legal under Ohio law. Antoine Tolbert’s federal lawsuit said Cleveland police Sgt. Lance Henderson knew Tolbert...
Man fatally shot during argument over motorcycle, Akron police say
AKRON, Ohio — An argument over possession of a motorcycle led to a 37-year-old man being shot and killed in the Sherbondy Hill neighborhood, police say. A 21-year-old man was taken into custody and questioned after the shooting on Friday, but police did not say if he will be charged.
Man arrested for unlawful restraint: Brunswick Police Blotter
Euclid woman pleads guilty to crime spree, 2 others still on trial
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One of the women charged in a series of violent crimes in several communities pleaded guilty Monday morning in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas. Jada Hite, 19, of Euclid, entered the plea several days after her trial began in front of Judge John O’Donnell. Hite will be sentenced at a later date.
So much for break time: Orange Police Blotter
Suspicion, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, having weapons under disability: Emery Road. After a patrol officer pulled into the Orange Sledding Hill parking lot at 2:40 p.m. Aug. 14, he noticed one car in the lot, with the front driver and passenger seats completely reclined, windows down and two people inside, enveloped in a strong odor of suspected marijuana.
Couple face shoplifting charges: North Olmsted Police Blotter
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio – Shoplifting: Brookpark Road. North Olmsted police officers at 7:41 p.m. on July 31 responded to Walmart regarding two suspected shoplifters. A store loss prevention officer said the man and woman went through a self-checkout register and appeared to fail to scan a large number of items. As the couple left the store, the security employee stopped them and escorted them to an office, where the store recovered 44 items that were not scanned in the transaction. The value of the items totaled nearly $40, according to a police reporter. The woman told police they miscounted the amount of baby food in their cart.
Grand jury indicts 4 people for murder of Lakewood man
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The three men and one woman accused in the murder of a 47-year-old Lakewood man have been indicted by the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury and will be arraigned Tuesday, Aug. 23. Terrence Burnett, 65, Harry Houston, 63 and Tessa Raczynski, 26, and Lavell Taylor were indicted...
Woman senses someone tracking her: Bay Village Police Blotter
On Aug. 8 at 8:22 p.m. a resident reported her phone was alerting to an Apple AirTag somewhere within her car, and she felt as though someone was tracking her. A search of the car found the AirTag and it was removed. Officers are investigating. Warrant, Wolf Drive. On Aug....
Would-be contractor provides a different kind of quote: Moreland Hills Police Blotter
A resident reported around noon Aug. 14 that she was not home at the time but had just spoken with a contractor via Ring doorbell camera about an offer to seal their house, undergoing renovations. When she told the man that they already had another company to do the work,...
Drunk woman found lying in resident’s yard: Avon Lake police blotter
On August 11, an officer was flagged down by residents in the area of Walker Road and Treeside Lane to report a woman lying in a yard who appeared to be in distress. A squad was dispatched to transport her the Cleveland Clinic. She was cited for public intoxication. Railroad...
Vigil held for man found shot to death in stranger’s yard on Cleveland’s West Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A vigil for the 41-year-old man found dead in a stranger’s yard on Cleveland’s West Side was held Sunday afternoon. The 41-year-old, later identified as Major Whitley, was found in the front yard of a home in the 3700 block of Walton Avenue on Aug. 18.
Resident reports Kia missing: Rocky River Police Blotter
On Aug. 8 at 2:30 p.m. a resident reported her purse was stolen from a car parked outside overnight. The purse contained credit cards and other personal documents. On Aug. 8 at 4:45 p.m. a business owner reported damage to the building that he believes was intentional after a dispute over paying for an awning. The report was sent to a prosecutor to determine if criminal charges are appropriate.
Avon Lake woman steals more than $3,600 from Kohl’s: Fairview Park Police Blotter
On Aug. 9 at 3:31 p.m. an officer on patrol at the Fairview Village Apartment complex saw a man who they recognized as a person wanted by other police departments. He was with a woman. The officers checked and found the man, a 27-year old Fairview Park resident, had a couple of warrants for his arrest. The couple did not live at Fairview Village and snuck into a building. Officers checked the building and found the man on the third floor. While waiting for the warrants to be confirmed, the man swallowed a handful of narcotics in his possession. He was transported to a local hospital.
