DICKINSON CROWNED MISS OUTSTANDING TEEN

When Olivia Steinert and her family moved to Dexter when she was around 11 years old, she discovered many of the amazing opportunities the area had to offer – especially in athletics, the arts and other creative fields. And when she stepped into Dancer’s Edge for the first time, it was a small step for an 11-year-old but a giant leap in her dreams, goals and life.

DEXTER, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO