DICKINSON CROWNED MISS OUTSTANDING TEEN

Related
The Oakland Press
Commerce Township teen reported missing
The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a 15-year-old Commerce Township girl, last seen Thursday, Aug. 18. Laken Elezabeth Lewis reportedly left her house at the Stratford Villa mobile home park to go for a walk, around 6:15 p.m. Thursday. She was due to come home around two hours later, but never returned.
Authorities: Body found in Maumee River near Perrysburg
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — A man's body was pulled from the Maumee River by Perrysburg first responders Monday afternoon. Perrysburg police and fire responded to the scene near the Maple Street Boat Launch. The 88-year-old man's body was found in the water by the docks just before 2:30 p.m., city of Perrysburg spokesperson Marie Dunn told WTOL 11.
Police looking for missing and endangered man from Hillsdale
The Michigan State Police are looking for a 27-year-old man who is believed to be missing and endangered.
fox2detroit.com
Auburn Hills police searching for 2 missing kids
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Auburn Hills police are searching for two missing children who were last seen Saturday afternoon at around 12:30 PM. 12-year-old Kaelyn and 7-year-old Michael were last seen walking away from their home in the area of Opdyke and South Blvd. Police say they may...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox2detroit.com
Body of missing Monroe County man found in river, police say
MONROE CO., Mich. (FOX 2) - The body of a missing Monroe County man was found Saturday morning after he fell into a river Friday afternoon. Authorities were dispatched to the area of the Riverfront Marina after receiving reports of a missing 79-year-old male. Police believe Neill Odenwald fell into...
Deadly bicycle crash near Port Clinton Friday
OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio — The Sandusky Highway Patrol Post is investigating a deadly bicycle vs. vehicle crash that occurred on West Fremont Road near South Limestahl Road in Bay Township, Ottawa County. The crash occurred on Friday at approximately 7:45 a.m. Bicyclist John Kuzma, of Port Clinton, was traveling...
Detroit News
Some Michigan school districts have figured out how to fill staff vacancies
Late August marks the return of school for many of Michigan's 1.4 million K-12 students, and many superintendents say this year they are ready and have fuller staffs. Some districts like Detroit Public Schools Community District and Rockford Public Schools are fully staffed. Increasing salaries appeared to be a key ingredient in their success.
Police were called to Jackson residence 82 times prior to fatal stabbing, records show
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Police were no strangers at the home where a man is accused of fatally stabbing a woman and severely injuring a man last spring. Police and emergency services have been called to the residence in the 2000 block of Carlton Boulevard a total of 82 times between 2018 and the present, according records of 911 calls obtained by MLive through Freedom of Information Act requests.
13abc.com
Toledo Police investigating three separate shootings Sunday
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police had their hands full last night with three separate shootings. The first one happened on Gordon Street near the intersection of Western and Hawley just after 10 PM. Police on scene tell 13abc that they found a child shot there. The child is currently...
Drunk woman arrested on I-75 in Oakland County after trying to fight MSP trooper
A Michigan State Police trooper in Oakland County had his hands full on Sunday night when an intoxicated woman attempted to fight him on the shoulder of southbound I-75 in Independence Township.
'Two-headed cat' post from Jackson County Animal Shelter gets attention on Facebook
A "two-headed cat" has been striking up conversation since Friday afternoon after a Facebook post from Jackson County Animal Shelter. "Adopt this 2 headed cat and you get a great deal! Only $80!!! Double love," read the post. The cats, named Sour Cream and Onion, are actually sisters who are still in need of a...
13abc.com
Toledo man accused of exposing himself to young girls indicted
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man accused of exposing himself while approaching young girls in a Springfield Township parking lot has been indicted by a grand jury. A Lucas County grand jury indicted Steven Warrer on a Public Indecency charge on Thursday, August 18. Deputies with the Lucas County...
Detroit News
Detroit home involved in legal battle against discriminatory housing practices named national historical site
A Detroit home involved in a landmark civil rights case nearly a century ago has been added to the National Register of Historic Places. The National Parks Service program recently announced the new designation for the Orsel and Minnie McGhee house, citing its connection to the civil rights movement and African American life in Detroit.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Multiple people arrested after police chase turns into crash
Southfield police are investigating a chase that turned into a crash near Ashton and Pilgrim Street in Detroit. It was quite the surprise for everyone living in this neighborhood. To them, it felt like something from an action movie scene unfolding with multiple people on the run from police in their own backyards.
welovedexter.com
Profile: Dexter’s Olivia Steinert dances her way onto Michigan’s acclaimed Dance Team
When Olivia Steinert and her family moved to Dexter when she was around 11 years old, she discovered many of the amazing opportunities the area had to offer – especially in athletics, the arts and other creative fields. And when she stepped into Dancer’s Edge for the first time, it was a small step for an 11-year-old but a giant leap in her dreams, goals and life.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Wayne County Medical Examiner replaced after investigation reveals wide range of mistakes at morgue
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – Wayne County Medical Examiner Dr. Carl Schmidt is being replaced after an audit revealed a wide range of mistakes and mismanagement at the Wayne County morgue. Schmidt served Wayne County for more than 28 years. He was replaced after a 65-page review of the Wayne...
13abc.com
Divers recover body of man, 79, who fell into River Raisin
MONROE, Mich. (WTVG) - Divers in Monroe recovered the body of a man who was reported missing after he fell into the River Raisin, Monroe Police said Saturday. Neill Odenwald, 79, of Monroe County, was reported missing in the area of the Riverfront Marina Friday around 3:45 p.m. Crews halted their search at around 10 p.m. and resumed their efforts Saturday morning.
WTOL-TV
Person shot in south Toledo Saturday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police say a person was shot at a gas station in south Toledo on Saturday night. Police were called to the scene around 10:15 p.m. Police on the scene say the shooting happened in front of the Gas and Express Mart gas station on Western Avenue and Hawley Street. Parts of Western were blocked off as police investigated.
Local hospital wait times increase amid staffing shortages
This month, a viewer contacted 7 Action News saying she had to wait 12 hours to be admitted to a local hospital. Unfortunately, she’s not the only person experiencing this.
Longtime Detroit-area radio host out; 'My heart was broken'
Roberta Jasina, the voice of morning news in southeastern Michigan, said she lost her job at WWJ-AM, a day before her husband was diagnosed with cancer.
The Monroe News
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
391K+
Views
ABOUT
Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Monroe, MI from Monroe Evening News.http://monroenews.com
Comments / 0