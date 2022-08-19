ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watkins Glen, NY

Campers Prepare for NASCAR Weekend at Watkins Glen International

By De'Jah Gross
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uKD7H_0hNUUBny00

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) –  Thousands of campers are heading to Watkins Glen International to set up and find the best place near the track for NASCAR Weekend.

Wednesday was the first official day for campers to arrive. Due to inflation of prices at hotels some families decided to camp for the first time with the support of friends they met last year at the race.

“The campers told us things we should buy, things we should wear, make sure we prepare for the rain was a big one. It was helpful and it kind of motivated me to do that. Let’s try camping instead of a hotel“ said David, first time camper from Long Island, NY.

Others, like Andrew G and his wife have been camping for 36 years. This is a tradition for them as their love for racing increased over the years.

“Watched NASCAR when they were on the Wide World Sports for half an hour and watched the first 500 live on tv and always been interested ever since“ said Andrew G, longtime race fan.

Additional information about camping at WGI and details for NASCAR Weekend can be found here:

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WETM 18 News

18 Sports Blitz – NASCAR edition

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The 18 Sports team recaps NASCAR weekend at The Glen. Kyle Larson completed the weekend sweep at The Glen on Sunday by winning his second straight Go Bowling at The Glen. The defending NASCAR cup series champion also won the Xfinity Series race at the historic road course on Saturday. Also, […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

NASCAR history made at WGI’s Cup Series race

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International (WGI) was truly international, with seven different countries represented, the most in NASCAR history. However, crews and fans say, of all places, they aren’t surprised this record took place at The Glen. “Watkins Glen is a track where it attracts a lot […]
WATKINS GLEN, NY
WETM 18 News

WGI posts 7th straight grandstand sellout

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – NASCAR fans packed Watkins Glen International yet again this past weekend. Watkins Glen International has announced their seventh consecutive grandstand sellout and the second straight camping sellout for the Go Bowling at The Glen. Over 100,000 thousand fans were expected to attend the races at the historic road course. “Weekends […]
WATKINS GLEN, NY
NewsChannel 36

Fan Experience at Watkins Glen International

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WENY) -- Race fans have traveled from all over the country for the NASCAR Xfinity Series races at Watkins Glen International, this weekend. People flooded the midway for games, food, and shopping. Fans could buy their favorite driver's merchandise, go bowling, try out race simulators, and so much more.
WATKINS GLEN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Watkins Glen, NY
Sports
City
Watkins Glen, NY
WETM 18 News

Rusty Wallace honored to be Grand Marshal Sunday

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A legendary driver and Watkins Glen winner will start off Sunday’s big race. Hall of Famer Rusty Wallace will serve as the Grand Marshal for The Go Bowling at The Glen. Wallace, who won in 1987 and 1989 at The Glen in NASCAR, will say the most famous words in motorsports […]
WATKINS GLEN, NY
WETM 18 News

Go Bowling at the Glen sells out for seventh year

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – NASCAR fever was running high at Watkins Glen International as the track’s grandstand saw another sellout in 2022. NASCAR announced that the WGI grandstand was sold out for the seventh consecutive year for the NASCAR Cup Series race on August 21, 2022. “Weekends like this show why Watkins Glen International […]
WATKINS GLEN, NY
WETM 18 News

NASCAR Go Bowling at the Glen has arrived

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The NASCAR Cup Series has arrived at Watkins Glen International. As fans anticipate the results from Saturday for Sunday’s Go Bowling at The Glen, they participate in some family and friends’ fun. While waiting for the race, many have the opportunity to bowl with Professional Bowlers Stefanie Johnson and Anthony […]
WATKINS GLEN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Campers#Long Island#Wgi#Nexstar Media Inc
WETM 18 News

Safety at NASCAR weekend

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – As the crowd continues to fill the track Twin Tier Police Departments have made their way to Watkins Glen International.   Schuyler County’s Sheriff, Kevin Rumsey shares with 18 News the steps put in place to ensure that everyone will be safe and take proper precautions in case of any unexpected […]
WATKINS GLEN, NY
WETM 18 News

Asking NASCAR fans trivia questions

DIX, NY (WETM)- Fans travel from all over to experience NASCAR at Watkins Glen International. For some, this is their 1st time here and for others, they’ve been coming here for over 15 years. 18 News walked around earlier today to ask fans some tough questions about NASCAR trivia. For NASCAR fans these questions may […]
WATKINS GLEN, NY
WETM 18 News

NASCAR pulls into Watkins Glen with playoff spots to fill

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (AP) — There are two races left in NASCAR’s regular season, and Chris Buescher has only one avenue to make the playoffs — winning. His next chance comes Sunday at Watkins Glen International, a high-speed road course where one small mistake in the 90 laps around the 2.45-mile track can ruin a […]
WATKINS GLEN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
WETM 18 News

Larson wins rain-delayed NASCAR Cup race at Watkins Glen

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (AP) — Kyle Larson beat Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott on a restart with five laps to go and won the weather-delayed NASCAR Cup race at Watkins Glen International on Sunday. Elliott had control of the race late, but a caution gave Larson a chance and he took advantage, moving Elliott to […]
WATKINS GLEN, NY
WETM 18 News

Hidden camping gem found at Watkins Glen International

DIX, N.Y. (WETM) — If you’ve walked around the infield of the track at Watkins Glen International during NASCAR weekend you’ll see campers of every shape and size. One camper in particular tucked away behind other trailers is rather special, and quite literally one of a kind. The camper is a pull along trailer, not […]
WATKINS GLEN, NY
WETM 18 News

NASCAR ticket update

DIX, N.Y. (WETM) – There’s already a large population of NASCAR fans, vendors and employees here at Watkins Glen International. Michael Printup, President of Watkins Glen International explains why this race is so important. “Being a road course you can keep selling tickets. That’s why we don’t have a capacity here. Because we’re the second […]
WATKINS GLEN, NY
WETM 18 News

Hawks look to stay on top in Class AA

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Preparation for another season of High School football in Section IV has begun. The Corning Hawks football team held their first practice of their season on Monday. Corning went 9-2 a year ago and won their second straight Section IV Class AA title. The Hawks did graduate 18 seniors but return […]
CORNING, NY
WETM 18 News

Elliott wins Cup pole at Watkins Glen International

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (AP) — Chase Elliott won the NASCAR Cup pole on Saturday at Watkins Glen International, edging Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson for the top spot. Elliott, a two-time winner at The Glen, turned a fast lap of 1 minute, 10.477 seconds around the 2.45-mile natural terrain road course. Larson, who won last […]
WATKINS GLEN, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy