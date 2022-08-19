Paris, Tenn.–A new mural by Paris Artist Chelsea Lodge welcomes everyone to the Henry County Fair this week. The brightly-colored mural showcases images from the fair, including the carnival tent, blue ribbon, veggies, sunflower, tractor, ferris wheel and a pretty cow’s face. The mural is painted on the old concession building on the fairgrounds. Lodge earlier painted the mural in downtown Paris on the side of Uncle Billy’s Restaurant. Fair Association member Deneicia Gregson said, “The Henry County Fair is so glad that we had Chelsea do this mural for us. We think it is awesome and so is she.” (Shannon McFarlin photo).

HENRY COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO