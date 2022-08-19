Read full article on original website
Obion County Schools Weekly Sports Recap
MS XC 8/18/22: Four runners received a medal in their division for finishing in the top 20: Sawyer Homra, Cameron Homra, Davasha Burton, & Elizabeth Johnson!. Softball 8/16/22: Rained out. Softball 8/18/22: 15-1 win against Ridgemont. Hillcrest:. XC 8/18/22: Ayden Dye, Johnathon Schierbaum, Brody Alexander, Conner Forbes, and Alaina Smith...
Ronald Wayne Outland
Mr. Ronald Wayne Outland, 86, of Woodlawn, Tennessee, passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Ahava Healthcare of Clarksville. He was born Wednesday, June 17, 1936m in Model, Tennessee, son of the late Jordan and Gertrude Knight Outland. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings: Hubert Outland, John Outland, Bubbie Outland, Elmo Outland, Roy Knight, Frances Herndon, Ruth Armstrong, and Willa Mae Dawson.
Glenn Luffman
Mr. Glenn Luffman, age 81, of Woodlawn, Tennessee, passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. He was born February 11, 1941 in Model, Tennessee, son of the late Arthur Luffman and Opal Lyons Luffman. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 31 years, Linda Newberry Luffman, as well as one sister and five brothers.
Beloved Huntingdon mayor passes away
HUNTINGDON, Tenn. –A West TN mayor has passed away. The Town of Huntingdon is mourning the loss of Mayor Dale R. Kelley. Bethel University took to social media early this morning to announce their former Athletic Director’s passing stating, Mr. Kelley passed away on Saturday evening at home, surrounded by loved ones.
Tornadoes Make Statement In Opening Romp
Union City, Tenn.–Union City sent a direct message to the remainder of its opponents in a season-opening romp over Lake County. “This was a statement game,” Tornado head coach Nick Markle said after the Tornadoes whipped LC 62-14 Friday night in Tiptonville to begin the 2022 campaign. “We wanted everyone to know we’re the real deal, and we’re going to be a problem for some folks this season.”
Services Set For Huntingdon Mayor Dale Kelley
Huntingdon, Tenn. – Funeral services for Huntingdon Mayor Dale Kelley have been announced. Kelley’s legacy was featured in a separate article posted on our website early this morning. He was a mayor, former Carroll County Commissioner, former state representative, former college basketball referee, former State Labor and Transportation Commissioner, as well as former Bethel University Director of Athletics. He also was an author, penning the book “Honoring Our Heritage, Shaping Our Future.”
Extra Patrols At Lakewood School Today
Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with officials inthe Henry County School System, have been investigating the rumors of a threat to a student at Lakewood School. Sheriff Josh Frey said, “At this time through the investigation process the rumor is unsubstantiated. However out of an...
Henry County Fair Monday, August 22
Paris, Tenn.–Big night at the Henry County Fair Monday, with the grand opening ceremonies at 6 p.m. Free hot dogs for first 100 people, ribbon-cutting, national anthem, remarks from local officials. The Kids’ Cooking Competition and Demonstration is at 6:30 p.m. Kids’ game night with all kinds of activities and bicycle giveaway.
UT Martin Athletics Hires Ryan Menley as Associate Athletic Director for External Operations
MARTIN, Tenn. – University of Tennessee at Martin athletic director Kurt McGuffin has announced the hiring of Ryan Menley as the department’s new associate athletic director for external operations. Menley, who will join Skyhawk Athletics on Sept. 1, has spent the last 12 years at Missouri Western State...
Gunshots on Tennessee high school campus halt football game
CLARKSVILLE, TN (AP) — Authorities said a Tennessee high school football game was halted when gunshots were fired on the school campus. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says no injuries were reported. It says three suspects were detained — one adult and two juveniles. The sheriff's office...
Sara Beth Key Crowned Obion Co. Fairest Of Fair
Union City, Tenn.–Sara Beth Key was crowned Obion County Fairest of the Fair Saturday. Her court: First Maid Abby Walton; Second Maid Avery Weaks and Third Maid Eva-Marie Pruitt. The Obion County Fair kicked off Saturday. Obion County Central High School photo.
Paducah Tilghman throttles McCracken County, 54-14
PADUCAH, Ky. - Paducah Tilghman extended its series win streak to four with a statement 54-14 win over rival McCracken County on Saturday. The Blue Tornado's 40-point win marked the largest margin of victory in the series history. Quarterback Jack James torched the Mustangs in the first half with 276...
New Mural Welcomes Everyone To Henry Co. Fair
Paris, Tenn.–A new mural by Paris Artist Chelsea Lodge welcomes everyone to the Henry County Fair this week. The brightly-colored mural showcases images from the fair, including the carnival tent, blue ribbon, veggies, sunflower, tractor, ferris wheel and a pretty cow’s face. The mural is painted on the old concession building on the fairgrounds. Lodge earlier painted the mural in downtown Paris on the side of Uncle Billy’s Restaurant. Fair Association member Deneicia Gregson said, “The Henry County Fair is so glad that we had Chelsea do this mural for us. We think it is awesome and so is she.” (Shannon McFarlin photo).
Obion County Fair Begins Saturday
Union City, Tenn.–The Obion County Fair begins Saturday with the annual beauty contests. Days for the fair are August 20-27. Activities include Journey tribute, duck calling contest, Demolition Derby, petting zoo, musical entertainment, Mud Madness and more. You can keep track of the fair activities on the Obion County Fair FB page or website.
Greenfield Football Player Airlifted During Game
Greenfield football player Blake Rodehaver was airlifted to Vanderbilt Hospital during last night’s game against South Fulton after a “medical event” took place on the football field. In a Facebook post, the family said Rodehaver will continue to undergo tests and thanked all who prayed for their...
Greenfield Player Recovering After Medical Emergency
Greenfield, Tennessee–A Greenfield football player is recovering at Vanderbilt Medical Center, where he was airlifted from Friday night’s football game against South Fulton. Blake Rodehaver, a senior for the Greenfield Yellowjackets, began feeling ill as he came off the field with 2:05 remaining in the game. Rodehaver lay...
High school football gets back to normal in western Kentucky
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Friday night marks the beginning of football season across the Local 6 region. Schools are hopeful this year will bring a normal football season — and an even more normal school year. In Graves County, it’s the battle of the birds. Graves County...
Trigg County Coroner: Texas man drowned in Lake Barkley
Missing southern Illinois man found dead in Madison County. Anna-Jonesboro soccer field renamed to honor coach killed in crash. Reward of $5,000 offered in case of missing Sikeston woman. Updated: 24 hours ago. |. A missing Sikeston woman's family is offering a $5,000 reward in the search for her. Heartland...
It’s a first: After a decadelong wave of closures, a rural hospital reopens in Tennessee
The sun is rising over the Haywood County Community Hospital, and Michael Banks looks like he’s shooting a commercial — standing in front of the emergency department entrance in a seersucker suit, greeting employees in the dim morning light. “Alright, go get your stuff set up. Let’s get...
Community’s help sought in finding missing Jackson man
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson community is being asked to stay on the lookout for a missing man. Jackie Edwards, 64, has been missing since Aug. 4, according to family. If anyone has seen him, they are asked to call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400. Find more...
