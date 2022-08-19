ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, WI

Comments / 0

Related
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin man located in another state after tampering with tracking device

WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wausau Police Department has provided an update to a report of a warrant being issued for a convicted sex offender who allegedly tampered with his tracking device. Officers say that Adam Eckart was apprehended by the Missouri State Highway Patrol in Cooper County, Missouri...
WAUSAU, WI
WJFW-TV

National Championship Musky Open

EAGLE RIVER, Wis. - (WJFW) The Eagle River Area Chamber of Commerce partnered with the Musky Clubs Alliance of Wisconsin to make the 36th annual National Championship Musky Open. Fishermen of any age came from all around the country to participate in this great outing. 36 years ago, President Larry...
EAGLE RIVER, WI
WausauPilot

Arrest made in Wausau Spectrum outage

A 55-year-old man is accused of intentionally damaging fiber-optic cables, resulting in a significant internet and telecommunications outage Sunday in Wausau. George E. Wood, 55, is being held on criminal charges in connection with the Spectrum outage, which impacted the west side of Wausau and surrounding communities. Wausau Police say the damage caused service disruption and impacted many people and businesses.
WAUSAU, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Oneida County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Traffic
Lincoln County, WI
Traffic
Oneida County, WI
Government
County
Lincoln County, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Lincoln County, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
hometownbroadcasting.com

8/21/22 Fatal Crash In The Town Of Marshfield

A 34-year-old man from the St. Peter area of Fond du Lac County was killed when the truck he was driving went off Fond du Lac County Highway W early Sunday morning and crashed. Sheriff’s officials say he was heading north and failed to negotiate a curve at County Highway WH. His truck went into the ditch and became airborne. It traveled across County Highway WH and landed on the north side of that road where it rolled over several time ejecting the St. Peter man. He was the only occupant of the truck and died at the scene. Contributing factors in the crash included alcohol, speed, and lack of seatbelt use. The accident in the Town of Marshfield was reported just before 2:30 am.
MARSHFIELD, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Six northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing high levels of COVID-19

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,597,705 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,294 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s TotalFriday’s. Total positive cases1,597,7051,596,079 (+1,626) Received one dose of vaccine3,773,234 (64.7%)3,772,897 (64.7%) Fully...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
wxpr.org

Construction starts on $5.44 million Highway 8 resurfacing project

Construction started this week on a $5.44 million contract for Highway 8 in Oneida County. Construction crews will be resurfacing the highway between County P southeast of Rhinelander to US 45 north in Monico. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says this section of road is showing signs of deterioration. During...
ONEIDA COUNTY, WI
inforney.com

BOB MAINDELLE: A visit to the Mepps fishing lure plant

My wife and I awoke at 2 a.m. on Tuesday to leave ample time for our 6 a.m. departure from the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. After conducting my one and only fishing trip for the week on Monday, then doing copious amounts of laundry and dishes, taking the dog to grandma’s house, etc., the time for our long-awaited trip to Wisconsin had finally come.
ANTIGO, WI
spmetrowire.com

Letter: Look to the future of Bus. 51

It is high time that our common council stops creating road jams with road diet agendas and seldom-used bicycle lanes. I live a half block from Division Street and I hear sirens from fire trucks and ambulances going south on Division Street 24 hours a day. The city wisely built the fire station in a central location on a four-lane street so that emergency vehicles could exit their driveway easily and safely to respond to emergencies more quickly without bottlenecks that increase response time.
STEVENS POINT, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#Lincoln#Sheet Piling Services
WausauPilot

Medford plant employing 170 people to close

Phillips-Medisize will shutter manufacturing operations in Medford, where 170 people are employed, officials say. The phased closure will be completed in 2023. The company, in a release, said production in Medford will shift to the Phillips facility, which they say has the size and capabilities to support future customers. Phillips-Medisize...
MEDFORD, WI
WJFW-TV

Dragon Boat Festival raises money for Howard Young Medical Center

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WJFW) - One of the many events going on in Minocqua this weekend was the famed Dragon Boat Festival. By combining a piece of history with a good cause, racers turned out by the hundreds, from all over the Midwest. Seventeen teams competed, where paddler’s raced on the shores of Lake Minocqua for an ancient tradition.
MINOCQUA, WI
947jackfm.com

Assisted living center to close

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — Artisan Assisted Living in Wausau will close its doors. Residents received a notice letter addressed by Brent Youchler, of Starlight Senior Homes, to meet for a planning relocation conference. The letter says residents can file a complaint about the discharge process by contacting the regional...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau mulls expanding warming center year-round

City leaders will review a budget modification request next week that would allow Wausau’s warming center to operate all 12 months of the year, rather than restricting operation to the six coldest months of the year. The Finance Committee will weigh in on the Wausau Police Department proposal on...
WAUSAU, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WSAW

Two historic buildings get new life in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Chamber of Commerce of the greater Wausau area hosted a tour on Thursday to show their progress on re-vitalizing two historic buildings that will have a prominent place in the city’s business community. The Chamber of Commerce bought the first train depot in town...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Artrageous Weekend fun for all

WAUSAU – The 33rd annual Wausau’s Artrageous Weekend, Sept. 10-11, offers fun for all ages during north central Wisconsin’s art extravaganza, spanning both sides of the Wisconsin River. This weekend favorite includes four admission-free locations – Art in the Park in Marathon Park, the opening of “Birds...
WAUSAU, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy