Weedsport, NY

centralnewyorkmotorsports.com

HILE WINS EXCITING BREWERTON SPEEDWAY MODIFIED FEATURE DUEL WITH JACKSON GILL AND RETAKES THE POINT LEAD

BREWERTON, NY – Everyone in attendance Friday night at the Brewerton Speedway witnessed what can go down as the Tracey Road DIRTcar Big Block Modified race of the year. Chris Hile and Jackson Gill raced side-by-side lap after lap in the second half of the 35-Lap feature with traffic being the deciding factor over the last five-laps with Hile going to victory lane for the third time this season.
BREWERTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Ingles Performance, Regional Truck & Trailer Night At Brewerton Speedway August 19 Results

BREWERTON, NY – The Ingles Performance, Regional Truck & Trailer Night at Brewerton Speedway August 19 results are as follows. Tracey Road DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds – (35 Laps): : 1. 5H-Chris Hile[7]; 2. 60-Jackson Gill[8]; 3. 83X-Tim Sears Jr[11]; 4. 62S-Tom Sears Jr[9]; 5. 98H-Jimmy Phelps[16]; 6. 99L-Larry Wight[14]; 7. 8H-Max McLaughlin[6]; 8. 34-Andrew Ferguson[1]; 9. 24K-Nick Krause[4]; 10. 12-Darren Smith[15]; 11. 36-Ben Bushaw[2]; 12. 32R-Ronnie Davis III[10]; 13. 9X-Tyler Trump[12]; 14. 7Z-Zachary Payne[13]; 15. 160-Max Hill[19]; 16. 11T-Jeff Taylor[3]; 17. 58M-Marshall Hurd[21]; 18. 18$-Sean Beardsley[18]; 19. 63-Adam Roberts[24]; 20. 38-Tim Harris[17]; 21. 19W-Justin Wright[22]; 22. 38P-Jason Parkhurst[23]; 23. 79-Jeffrey Prentice[20]; 24. M1-Austin Murphy[25]; 25. 4-Michelle Courcy[26]; 26. X-Chad Phelps[5]; 27. (DNS) 27Z-Dylan Zacharias.
BREWERTON, NY
Weedsport, NY
Sports
City
Weedsport, NY
WETM 18 News

Hidden camping gem found at Watkins Glen International

DIX, N.Y. (WETM) — If you’ve walked around the infield of the track at Watkins Glen International during NASCAR weekend you’ll see campers of every shape and size. One camper in particular tucked away behind other trailers is rather special, and quite literally one of a kind. The camper is a pull along trailer, not […]
WATKINS GLEN, NY
Oswego County Today

2022 WFRA Deer Fly Trail Race Attracts Talented Field of Runners, Few Deer Flies

OSWEGO COUNTY – Saturday, August 20, 2022, saw the running of the annual Deerfly Trail Race on the trails of Winona Forest. The event took place under perfect weather conditions, with sunny skies and warm summer temperatures gracing the verdant forest. The ferocious insects that the race is named for were noticeably absent, a blessing for participants, although these athletes are well known for their ability to withstand just about any challenge thrown at them by Mother Nature.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
nypressnews.com

Personal best: Saving the ref’s life

Back in June, John Sculli, of Rochester, N.Y., was refereeing a semi-pro basketball game when he suffered a heart attack – the kind called a “widow maker,” which almost no one survives. Within seconds, a player named Myles Copeland rushed to his side and started doing CPR. Copeland talked with correspondent Steve Hartman about what it’s like to save someone’s life – and reunited with Sculli for the first time since their shared drama on the court.
ROCHESTER, NY
WETM 18 News

Lane changes in place for NASCAR weekend at Watkins Glen International

DIX, N.Y. (WETM) – The NASCAR fever is in full effect in Schuyler County as campers and race enthusiasts pack into Watkins Glen International. With so many people arriving and leaving in such a short time, the Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to be mindful of lane changes around the track during Sunday’s race. Several […]
Person
Chris Windom
Person
Alan Johnson
localsyr.com

Local acts added to New York State Fair’s concert lineup

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The New York State Fair will be representing local performers by granting them stage time on both the Chevy Court stage and the Chevy Park Stage. The 10th Mountain Division’s rock band, Avalanche, and fast-rising indie pop band NONEWFRIENDS have been added to the concert lineup.
SYRACUSE, NY
Big Frog 104

Amazon Truck Driver Delivered to Hospital Following 2-Car Crash in Floyd, NY

A delivery truck driver was sent to the hospital following a motor vehicle accident in Oneida County. The Oneida County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) said the crash between an SUV and an Amazon delivery van (a 2022 RAM) happened at approximately 11:32am on Saturday, August 20, 2022 on Camroden Road/County Route 58 in Floyd, New York. In addition to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, other emergency responders called to the scene included the New York State Police, the Floyd Fire Department, and AmCare Ambulance.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Lakeville, NY USA

I found this beauty in the Little Library in Vitale Park in Lakeville, New York (south of Rochester). I walk there every day hiding painted rocks (and looking for them too). I always check the Little Library for an interesting book or two. The heart was in the library. It made me smile for sure! I could not wait to get home and see what it was all about! Thanks to whomever left it for me!
LAKEVILLE, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego Lighthouse Boat Tour Schedule Extended

OSWEGO – The H. Lee White Maritime Museum announced its lighthouse tour schedule has been extended to run through September. The schedule originally planned to end early this summer due to break wall maintenance. That project has been postponed until the spring of 2023, enabling lighthouse tours to continue.
OSWEGO, NY
localsyr.com

Last time we see this in 2022 occurs Friday evening

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-The last 8 o’clock sunset signals the beginning of the NYS Fair and the unofficial end of summer. Soak in the later sunshine while you can. After Friday, August 19, we won’t have another 8 p.m. sunset until April 26, 2023. Summer enthusiasts, we can’t leave...
SYRACUSE, NY
Oswego County Today

Barclay: New York State Fair Bigger, Better Than Ever

Each year, New Yorkers and visitors from around the country are treated to world-class entertainment, quality locally-grown produce, contests, music and more at the Great New York State Fair. Prior to the pandemic, in 2019, the fair attracted a record 1.33 million visitors during the 13-day event. Founded in 1841, the annual tradition features an enormous array of attractions and performances that virtually guarantee there is something for everyone to see—this year, expect more of the same.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Central NY motorcyclist killed in Cayuga County crash

Auburn, N.Y. — A Central New York man died from injuries he suffered in a motorcycle crash Friday night, Cayuga County Sheriff’s Sgt. Tim Axton said. Joseph M. Costello, 24, of Auburn, was operating a 2016 Honda motorcycle west on Franklin Street Road in the town of Sennett shortly before 5:30 p.m. Friday when he veered off the north shoulder of the road and struck a utility pole, Axton said in a news release Saturday.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
Fulton, NY
