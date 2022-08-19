Read full article on original website
Oswego Speedway Championship Night Photo Gallery
OSWEGO – The following photos from the Oswego Speedway Championship Night on Saturday, August 20, have been provided by Jim Feeney.
NASCAR Cup race at Watkins Glen underway after weather delay
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (AP) — NASCAR’s Cup Series race on the road course at Watkins Glen International began Sunday with cars running on rain tires after a weather delay of about two hours. Lightning strikes in the area of the track in New York’s Finger Lakes caused the delay and rain then moved in at […]
HILE WINS EXCITING BREWERTON SPEEDWAY MODIFIED FEATURE DUEL WITH JACKSON GILL AND RETAKES THE POINT LEAD
BREWERTON, NY – Everyone in attendance Friday night at the Brewerton Speedway witnessed what can go down as the Tracey Road DIRTcar Big Block Modified race of the year. Chris Hile and Jackson Gill raced side-by-side lap after lap in the second half of the 35-Lap feature with traffic being the deciding factor over the last five-laps with Hile going to victory lane for the third time this season.
Ingles Performance, Regional Truck & Trailer Night At Brewerton Speedway August 19 Results
BREWERTON, NY – The Ingles Performance, Regional Truck & Trailer Night at Brewerton Speedway August 19 results are as follows. Tracey Road DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds – (35 Laps): : 1. 5H-Chris Hile[7]; 2. 60-Jackson Gill[8]; 3. 83X-Tim Sears Jr[11]; 4. 62S-Tom Sears Jr[9]; 5. 98H-Jimmy Phelps[16]; 6. 99L-Larry Wight[14]; 7. 8H-Max McLaughlin[6]; 8. 34-Andrew Ferguson[1]; 9. 24K-Nick Krause[4]; 10. 12-Darren Smith[15]; 11. 36-Ben Bushaw[2]; 12. 32R-Ronnie Davis III[10]; 13. 9X-Tyler Trump[12]; 14. 7Z-Zachary Payne[13]; 15. 160-Max Hill[19]; 16. 11T-Jeff Taylor[3]; 17. 58M-Marshall Hurd[21]; 18. 18$-Sean Beardsley[18]; 19. 63-Adam Roberts[24]; 20. 38-Tim Harris[17]; 21. 19W-Justin Wright[22]; 22. 38P-Jason Parkhurst[23]; 23. 79-Jeffrey Prentice[20]; 24. M1-Austin Murphy[25]; 25. 4-Michelle Courcy[26]; 26. X-Chad Phelps[5]; 27. (DNS) 27Z-Dylan Zacharias.
Hidden camping gem found at Watkins Glen International
DIX, N.Y. (WETM) — If you’ve walked around the infield of the track at Watkins Glen International during NASCAR weekend you’ll see campers of every shape and size. One camper in particular tucked away behind other trailers is rather special, and quite literally one of a kind. The camper is a pull along trailer, not […]
2022 WFRA Deer Fly Trail Race Attracts Talented Field of Runners, Few Deer Flies
OSWEGO COUNTY – Saturday, August 20, 2022, saw the running of the annual Deerfly Trail Race on the trails of Winona Forest. The event took place under perfect weather conditions, with sunny skies and warm summer temperatures gracing the verdant forest. The ferocious insects that the race is named for were noticeably absent, a blessing for participants, although these athletes are well known for their ability to withstand just about any challenge thrown at them by Mother Nature.
Personal best: Saving the ref’s life
Back in June, John Sculli, of Rochester, N.Y., was refereeing a semi-pro basketball game when he suffered a heart attack – the kind called a “widow maker,” which almost no one survives. Within seconds, a player named Myles Copeland rushed to his side and started doing CPR. Copeland talked with correspondent Steve Hartman about what it’s like to save someone’s life – and reunited with Sculli for the first time since their shared drama on the court.
Lane changes in place for NASCAR weekend at Watkins Glen International
DIX, N.Y. (WETM) – The NASCAR fever is in full effect in Schuyler County as campers and race enthusiasts pack into Watkins Glen International. With so many people arriving and leaving in such a short time, the Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to be mindful of lane changes around the track during Sunday’s race. Several […]
Local acts added to New York State Fair’s concert lineup
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The New York State Fair will be representing local performers by granting them stage time on both the Chevy Court stage and the Chevy Park Stage. The 10th Mountain Division’s rock band, Avalanche, and fast-rising indie pop band NONEWFRIENDS have been added to the concert lineup.
Amazon Truck Driver Delivered to Hospital Following 2-Car Crash in Floyd, NY
A delivery truck driver was sent to the hospital following a motor vehicle accident in Oneida County. The Oneida County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) said the crash between an SUV and an Amazon delivery van (a 2022 RAM) happened at approximately 11:32am on Saturday, August 20, 2022 on Camroden Road/County Route 58 in Floyd, New York. In addition to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, other emergency responders called to the scene included the New York State Police, the Floyd Fire Department, and AmCare Ambulance.
A vehicle crashed through the front door of Alpine Gentlemen’s Club, 401 Butternut St., Syracuse, on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022.
Witnesses said two vehicles crashed after one ran a red light, and one of the vehicles then continued through the front door of Alpine Gentlemen’s Club, 401 Butternut St., Syracuse, on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. Syracuse police are investigating. 10 / 18. Syracuse strip club crash. Witnesses said two...
Chuck Cavallaro: CNY musician, store owner, pilot. ‘He was everybody’s friend’ (An appreciation)
Editor’s note: This is a new, weekly feature on syracuse.com to celebrate and examine interesting lives lived in Central New York. Even for a casual observer it would have been hard to picture Chuck Cavallaro without his trademark smile.
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: August 14 – August 20
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week. According to police, one month after a Fulton man was arrested on burglary and assault charges, he is also now facing murder and manslaughter charges after the 82-year-old victim died from his assault injuries. Full story here.
Lakeville, NY USA
I found this beauty in the Little Library in Vitale Park in Lakeville, New York (south of Rochester). I walk there every day hiding painted rocks (and looking for them too). I always check the Little Library for an interesting book or two. The heart was in the library. It made me smile for sure! I could not wait to get home and see what it was all about! Thanks to whomever left it for me!
Oswego Lighthouse Boat Tour Schedule Extended
OSWEGO – The H. Lee White Maritime Museum announced its lighthouse tour schedule has been extended to run through September. The schedule originally planned to end early this summer due to break wall maintenance. That project has been postponed until the spring of 2023, enabling lighthouse tours to continue.
Last time we see this in 2022 occurs Friday evening
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-The last 8 o’clock sunset signals the beginning of the NYS Fair and the unofficial end of summer. Soak in the later sunshine while you can. After Friday, August 19, we won’t have another 8 p.m. sunset until April 26, 2023. Summer enthusiasts, we can’t leave...
Barclay: New York State Fair Bigger, Better Than Ever
Each year, New Yorkers and visitors from around the country are treated to world-class entertainment, quality locally-grown produce, contests, music and more at the Great New York State Fair. Prior to the pandemic, in 2019, the fair attracted a record 1.33 million visitors during the 13-day event. Founded in 1841, the annual tradition features an enormous array of attractions and performances that virtually guarantee there is something for everyone to see—this year, expect more of the same.
2 killed in crash on Thruway in Genesee County
The NYS Thruway Authority says the accident occurred on I-90 westbound between exits 48 and 48A in Pembroke.
Hazardous weather possible for Sunday, thunderstorms to start the week in CNY
Syracuse, N.Y. — Hazardous weather is predicted for Sunday evening into overnight with thunderstorms to start the work week. A hazardous weather outlook has been issued by the National Weather Service for Onondaga, Southern Cayuga, Oneida, Seneca, Cortland and Madison counties. Scattered thunderstorms and rain will be in the...
Central NY motorcyclist killed in Cayuga County crash
Auburn, N.Y. — A Central New York man died from injuries he suffered in a motorcycle crash Friday night, Cayuga County Sheriff’s Sgt. Tim Axton said. Joseph M. Costello, 24, of Auburn, was operating a 2016 Honda motorcycle west on Franklin Street Road in the town of Sennett shortly before 5:30 p.m. Friday when he veered off the north shoulder of the road and struck a utility pole, Axton said in a news release Saturday.
