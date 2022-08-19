With 6 Kansas Supreme Court justices equally divided, reversal of murder conviction in Eudora day care case stands; DA says case will be re-prosecuted

Read full article on original website
The Emergence of Justin WatsonChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Jennifer Anne Hall: Former respiratory therapist to face trial for death of patientLavinia ThompsonKansas City, MO
Kansas City's first airport was not downtownCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Skyy is the Limit!!Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Wheatley-Provident Hospital was the first facility in Kansas City to provide care for the African American communityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
LJWORLD
Former KU pharmacy student charged with rape enters a plea to a lesser charge days before his trial
A former University of Kansas pharmacy student avoided a trial on rape charges by entering a no-contest plea to lesser charges on Friday. Andrew Elliot Ferguson, 24, of Lawrence, was originally charged with one count of rape in December of 2019. On Friday, he entered a no-contest plea to two felony counts of aggravated battery. The charge is a low level-felony with a presumptive probation sentence for someone without a significant criminal history, according to sentencing guidelines.
Former Missouri Church Elder Convicted In Wife’s Killing
A former elder in a Kansas City, Missouri, church was convicted Friday of killing his wife four years ago. Robert Lee Harris was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of 38-year-old Tanisha Harris at the couple’s home in Overland Park, Kansas. The couple was active in Repairers...
LJWORLD
Douglas County court filings for Aug. 21, 2022
Andrew David Yancey, 25, Lawrence, and Valerie Rose Jardon, 26, Lawrence. Zachary Chase Benton, 25, Lawrence, and Denilson Lopez Moreno, 24, Lawrence. Megan Lynn Bennett, 30, Lawrence, and Kathryn Elyse Secrist, 29, Lawrence. Nicolas Dean McMillin, 22, Lawrence, and Alexandra Emilianov, 22, Lawrence. Cormac Aidan Joyce, 28, New York, and...
LJWORLD
Douglas County’s abortion amendment recount wraps up after roughly 30 hours of work; outcome didn’t change
Douglas County has finished its recount of votes on the constitutional amendment on abortion, and the outcome hasn’t changed, the county’s election office said Friday. The recount, which was initiated by anti-abortion activists in nine counties at the beginning of this week, was finished in Douglas County late Friday afternoon. As expected, the recount didn’t change the outcome of the vote in Douglas County, which still rejected the amendment with more than 81% of the vote.
Man convicted for killing his wife, who was an Overland Park minister in 2018
A Johnson County jury convicted a man on Friday who murdered his wife — who was also an Overland Park minister — in 2018.
LJWORLD
A dispute over what voters were told in 1994 may stop county residents from getting property tax relief today
There’s such a thing as an urban myth, and perhaps, there’s a Douglas County myth too. The urban one is likely to make its appearance around a campfire, a water cooler or even a bar. The Douglas County variety tends to show up around tax time. As Douglas...
Kansas City man charged in fatal shooting allegedly after argument over money
A Kansas City man has been charged for a shooting that left one male dead Thursday in the 5200 block of Brooklyn Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.
WIBW
Mainline Printing lawsuit against White Lakes owners heading to trial
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka business’s lawsuit against the owners of White Lakes Mall is heading to trial. A Shawnee County judge has set a bench trial to start September 7. A bench trial is decided by a judge rather than a jury. Mainline Printing is the only...
Topeka Bar Association helps to expunge some criminal records
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local organization is helping people who are facing legal trouble get back on their feet. The Topeka Bar Association held its clean slate session today. The program helps people clear certain crimes or convictions from their records. TBA provided the documents needed for people to begin this process. Law professors from […]
LJWORLD
Topeka man to serve year in prison for theft and other crimes in Douglas County
A Topeka man was sentenced Thursday in Douglas County District Court to 12 months in prison for theft and other crimes. The man, Joshua Scott Carpenter, 34, pleaded guilty on June 12 to one felony count of burglary of a motor vehicle, one felony count of theft of a motor vehicle and one felony count of fleeing from an officer. Judge Amy Hanley sentenced him to 12 months for the theft charge, six months on the burglary charge and six months on the flee and elude charge, all to run concurrently.
Chandler trial paused until next week
TOPEKA (KSNT) – After a jury was sent home and told to return Friday, new instructions have been issued that will delay the trial of Dana Chandler until Tuesday, Aug. 23. It was not immediately clear why the trial was postponed. Friday morning, signs were posted on the courtroom’s door stating the trial will be […]
Kansas City, Kansas, Mayor Tyrone Garner addresses KBI investigation
The mayor and CEO of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, is speaking for the first time since the KBI executed a search warrant on the UG building.
Judge: Enough evidence to try Missouri hospital staffer in 20-year-old murder
A judge ruled there is enough evidence to try Jennifer Hall, a former Kansas City-area respiratory therapist, for the murder of a patient in 2002.
LJWORLD
Missouri woman originally charged with a fentanyl death in Lawrence pleads to lesser crime, gets probation
A Missouri woman who was charged in connection with a fentanyl overdose death in Lawrence was sentenced Friday to probation after entering a plea agreement in Douglas County District Court. Judge Amy Hanley sentenced the woman, Abby Gail Burton, 29, of Norborne, Missouri, to 13 months in prison, then suspended...
Kansas counties announce recount total of abortion amendment
The Johnson County Board of Canvassers voted to accept the recount of Amendment two on the Aug. 2 primary ballot.
Records: KCPD called at least 20 times to suspected drug house where child died
Even before KCPD found a 2-year-old boy dead inside a home in the 6500 block of The Paseo on Wednesday, they were familiar with the address.
Cancelled: Amber Alert, two children taken by biological father from homicide scene
UPDATE: Just before 9 p.m. Sunday the two children were found safe by the Kansas City Missouri Police Dept. The vehicle was recovered. The father has not been located. KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol release details stating a biological father took his two children and fled a homicide scene. Approximately 4 p.m. Sunday Jordan Owsley, 27,...
Victims killed in KCK double homicide identified
The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department has identified the two men killed in a shooting earlier this week.
Franklin Co. asks for help finding mail thief
FRANKLIN COUNTY (KSNT) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has responded to calls about open mailboxes and mail laying in the road. Deputies were called around 9:40 a.m. Saturday when the resident said there were mailboxes open in the 3900 block of Eisenhower Road. Deputies were able to contact most of the mailbox owners. On […]
