With 6 Kansas Supreme Court justices equally divided, reversal of murder conviction in Eudora day care case stands; DA says case will be re-prosecuted

Douglas County has finished its recount of votes on the constitutional amendment on abortion, and the outcome hasn’t changed, the county’s election office said Friday. The recount, which was initiated by anti-abortion activists in nine counties at the beginning of this week, was finished in Douglas County late Friday afternoon. As expected, the recount didn’t change the outcome of the vote in Douglas County, which still rejected the amendment with more than 81% of the vote.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO