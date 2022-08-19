ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eudora, KS

With 6 Kansas Supreme Court justices equally divided, reversal of murder conviction in Eudora day care case stands; DA says case will be re-prosecuted

By Editorials
LJWORLD
 3 days ago
LJWORLD

Former KU pharmacy student charged with rape enters a plea to a lesser charge days before his trial

A former University of Kansas pharmacy student avoided a trial on rape charges by entering a no-contest plea to lesser charges on Friday. Andrew Elliot Ferguson, 24, of Lawrence, was originally charged with one count of rape in December of 2019. On Friday, he entered a no-contest plea to two felony counts of aggravated battery. The charge is a low level-felony with a presumptive probation sentence for someone without a significant criminal history, according to sentencing guidelines.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Douglas County court filings for Aug. 21, 2022

Andrew David Yancey, 25, Lawrence, and Valerie Rose Jardon, 26, Lawrence. Zachary Chase Benton, 25, Lawrence, and Denilson Lopez Moreno, 24, Lawrence. Megan Lynn Bennett, 30, Lawrence, and Kathryn Elyse Secrist, 29, Lawrence. Nicolas Dean McMillin, 22, Lawrence, and Alexandra Emilianov, 22, Lawrence. Cormac Aidan Joyce, 28, New York, and...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
LJWORLD

Douglas County’s abortion amendment recount wraps up after roughly 30 hours of work; outcome didn’t change

Douglas County has finished its recount of votes on the constitutional amendment on abortion, and the outcome hasn’t changed, the county’s election office said Friday. The recount, which was initiated by anti-abortion activists in nine counties at the beginning of this week, was finished in Douglas County late Friday afternoon. As expected, the recount didn’t change the outcome of the vote in Douglas County, which still rejected the amendment with more than 81% of the vote.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Topeka Bar Association helps to expunge some criminal records

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local organization is helping people who are facing legal trouble get back on their feet. The Topeka Bar Association held its clean slate session today. The program helps people clear certain crimes or convictions from their records. TBA provided the documents needed for people to begin this process. Law professors from […]
TOPEKA, KS
LJWORLD

Topeka man to serve year in prison for theft and other crimes in Douglas County

A Topeka man was sentenced Thursday in Douglas County District Court to 12 months in prison for theft and other crimes. The man, Joshua Scott Carpenter, 34, pleaded guilty on June 12 to one felony count of burglary of a motor vehicle, one felony count of theft of a motor vehicle and one felony count of fleeing from an officer. Judge Amy Hanley sentenced him to 12 months for the theft charge, six months on the burglary charge and six months on the flee and elude charge, all to run concurrently.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Chandler trial paused until next week

TOPEKA (KSNT) – After a jury was sent home and told to return Friday, new instructions have been issued that will delay the trial of Dana Chandler until Tuesday, Aug. 23. It was not immediately clear why the trial was postponed. Friday morning, signs were posted on the courtroom’s door stating the trial will be […]
TOPEKA, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Cancelled: Amber Alert, two children taken by biological father from homicide scene

UPDATE: Just before 9 p.m. Sunday the two children were found safe by the Kansas City Missouri Police Dept. The vehicle was recovered. The father has not been located. KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol release details stating a biological father took his two children and fled a homicide scene. Approximately 4 p.m. Sunday Jordan Owsley, 27,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

Franklin Co. asks for help finding mail thief

FRANKLIN COUNTY (KSNT) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has responded to calls about open mailboxes and mail laying in the road. Deputies were called around 9:40 a.m. Saturday when the resident said there were mailboxes open in the 3900 block of Eisenhower Road. Deputies were able to contact most of the mailbox owners. On […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KS

