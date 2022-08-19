ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 Fatally Shot During Altercation in Downtown Los Angeles

Los Angeles, CA: An individual was fatally struck by gunfire during an altercation early Sunday morning, Aug. 21, in Downtown Los Angeles. At approximately 6:00 a.m. at the corner of Central and 7th, there was a dispute between two individuals when at one point, during the altercation, a firearm was produced and the suspect fired the firearm striking the victim, said Police Sgt. Jeffrey Tiffin with Los Angeles Police Department Central Division interviewed at the scene by Key News Network.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Two Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash in South LA Area ID’d

The man and woman who were killed in South Los Angeles when a motorist allegedly avoiding an attempted police traffic stop sped into an intersection and slammed into their vehicle were publicly identified Monday. Jamarae Keyes, 38, died from blunt force traumatic injuries, the coroner’s office said. His city of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
onscene.tv

Woman Found Dead With a Gunshot Wound to The Back of The Head | Los Angeles

08.21.2022 | 6:00 AM | LOS ANGELES (CNS) – A woman in downtown Los Angeles was shot dead this morning by a man who fled the scene on a bicycle, authorities said. The shooting occurred shortly before 6 a.m. in the area of Seventh Street and Central Avenue, where the victim and suspect were arguing, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Division reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Teen Fatally Struck by Two Vehicles Near Large South LA Party ID’d

The coroner’s office Monday confirmed the identity of a 17-year-old boy struck and killed by two vehicles during a gang-related assault in South Los Angeles on the outskirts of a party that included at least 150 people. Matthew Lobos was a Los Angeles resident. The death occurred shortly before...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Fire in Downtown LA Sends Smoke, Odor Over Large Parts of City

An odor of smoke wafted over large parts of the city Sunday hours after firefighters put out a structure fire in downtown Los Angeles. The fire was reported at 2:57 a.m. at 1228 S. Compton Ave. Heavy damage was confined to a one-story, metal-clad commercial structure and an adjacent six-bay automotive storage or repair facility, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey. Two adjacent commercial structures were successfully protected.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Fatally Shot in Long Beach; Investigation Underway

Authorities Monday identified a man who was shot to death in Long Beach, and detectives sought the public’s help to solve the crime. Officers were sent the 6700 block of Harbor Avenue about 11:45 p.m. Sunday, the Long Beach Police Department reported. Kacy Lloyd, 48, of Los Angeles, died...
LONG BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Shooting at liquor store leaves woman injured

LOS ANGELES – A woman was wounded in a shooting at a liquor store in the Florence-Firestone area of unincorporated South Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting was reported about 4:10 p.m. Sunday at 1766 Firestone Blvd., according to Lt. D. Martinez of the Century Sheriff’s Station.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

One killed, one injured at LA tobacco shop

LOS ANGELES – One person was killed and another wounded when a gunman fired into a business in the Broadway-Manchester area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting was reported at 9:13 p.m. Sunday at 8609 S. Broadway, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Shot Dead in Downtown LA, Suspect Flees on Bicycle

A woman in downtown Los Angeles was shot dead Sunday morning by a man who fled the scene on a bicycle, authorities said. The shooting occurred shortly before 6 a.m. in the area of Seventh Street and Central Avenue, where the victim and suspect were arguing, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Division reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTLA

Street takeover rolls right over ‘Botts’ Dots’ in Compton

An effort to stop street takeovers in Compton has hit a bump in the road. A series of hard rubber dots called “Botts’ Dots” were recently installed at the intersection of Wilmington Avenue and Caldwell Street, but that didn’t stop several drivers from doing donuts as spectators watched around 2:30 a.m. Monday. The dots, which […]
COMPTON, CA
mynewsla.com

Body Found in Burned-Out Vehicle on Arroyo Seco Parkway

A person’s body was discovered inside a burned-out vehicle on the Arroyo Seco (110) Parkway in Lincoln Heights, authorities said Saturday. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at about 10:25 p.m. Friday to the northbound route, near the Golden State (5) Freeway, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Canyon News

Man Fatally Shot At Beverly Grove Gas Station

WEST HOLLYWOOD—A 23-year-old man was shot at a Beverly Grove gas station on Friday, August 19, around 5:40 p.m. and now police are looking for three suspects that could be related in the matter. The three suspects drove up to the victim as he was sitting in his vehicle...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Person Found Shot in West Hollywood

A person was found shot in a vehicle in West Hollywood Friday. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responding to reports of a possible shooting were flagged down by a pedestrian about 5:25 p.m. in the area of San Vicente and Santa Monica boulevards, near West Hollywood Park, where they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound inside an SUV, Deputy Alejandra Parra of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau told City News Service.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
mynewsla.com

At Least One Killed In Crash On 91 Toll Road In Anaheim

At least one person died in a rollover crash Sunday on the 91 Toll Road in Anaheim. The crash happened on the eastbound 91 Toll Road at Imperial Highway, according to the California Highway Patrol. At least one person was ejected from the vehicle and was lying on the roadway...
ANAHEIM, CA

