Los Angeles, CA: An individual was fatally struck by gunfire during an altercation early Sunday morning, Aug. 21, in Downtown Los Angeles. At approximately 6:00 a.m. at the corner of Central and 7th, there was a dispute between two individuals when at one point, during the altercation, a firearm was produced and the suspect fired the firearm striking the victim, said Police Sgt. Jeffrey Tiffin with Los Angeles Police Department Central Division interviewed at the scene by Key News Network.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO