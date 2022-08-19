Man denied bond following fight that led to shooting in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was denied bond following a fight that led to a shooting Wednesday evening in Greenville County.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a shooting just before 10 p.m. at a home on Jordan Road.

Investigators said a fight took place between at least two people and one person was shot.

Deputies arrested Jorian Leerell Williams, 32, with three counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime after learning that he went to the residence of a former domestically-related partner and got into a fight.

Williams made verbal threats after that initial altercation and left before returning within thirty minutes, the sheriff’s office said.

Once Williams returned to the residence, he fired at least two shots at occupants standing outside before one of the occupants returned fire, hitting Williams in the leg.

Williams left the scene and drove to Spartanburg County, where deputies arrested him with assistance from the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Williams is currently being held in the Greenville County Detention Center without bond.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.