Baltimore, MD

foxbaltimore.com

Police identify southwest Baltimore homicide victim

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say they have identified a man shot and killed in southwest Baltimore on Saturday. 38-year-old Delaney Simmons (B/M) was killed on August 20, 2022, in the 2300 block of Ashton Street.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Man shot in northwest Baltimore dies at hospital, police say

A man shot Monday afternoon in northwest Baltimore died at a hospital, police said. City police said officers were called around 12:10 p.m. to the 2400 block of Loyola Northway, where a 28-year-old man was found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he died,...
BALTIMORE, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Nottingham MD

Gun displayed at White Marsh intersection, shots fired in Middle River

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Assaults in White Marsh and Middle River are among the local crimes police are investigating. At noon on Tuesday, August 16, an individual pointed a firearm at a vehicle while stopped at a red light in the area of Rossville Boulevard at Perry Hall Boulevard in White Marsh/Nottingham (21236).
WHITE MARSH, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man crashes into pole after shooting in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE-- Baltimore City Police officers are investigating the circumstances around the murder of a 46-year-old man. Officers were called to the 3500 block of E. Northern Pkwy around 11:52 p.m. Saturday for a report of a shooting and car crash. Investigators determined a vehicle crashed into a pole and the driver had been shot.The man was transported to Johns Hopkins Bayview where he died a short time later. The victim has not been identified yet, pending next of kin notification.Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore police responding to calls for increased presence in Federal Hill after brawl

BALTIMORE --  A significant increase in police presence is expected this weekend in Federal Hill after a video of a violent brawl on Charles Street circulated on social media.The video from last weekend showed people fighting, kicking and screaming in the middle of the street near E. Cross Street. "We need BPD to take action to regain control of the neighborhood," City Councilman Eric Costello told WJZ earlier this week. Four officers could be seen around 10 p.m. on Saturday night near the intersection where the incident happened.Costello represents the neighborhood. He asked for the deployment of the police department's...
BALTIMORE, MD
rockvillenights.com

Assault at Twinbrook Metro station in Rockville

Rockville City police were called to the Twinbrook Metro station on Saturday afternoon, August 20, 2022, after an individual reported being the victim of a 2nd-degree assault there. The assault was reported at 3:00 PM Saturday.
ROCKVILLE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Two men shot in separate incidents overnight

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One man was killed and another shot at an unknown location Saturday night into Sunday morning. Just before midnight, officers were dispatched to the scene of a crash and possible shooting near E. Northern Parkway. Once on scene, officers observed a vehicle that had crashed into...
BALTIMORE, MD

