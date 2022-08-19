ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

mynewsla.com

Two Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash in South LA Area ID’d

The man and woman who were killed in South Los Angeles when a motorist allegedly avoiding an attempted police traffic stop sped into an intersection and slammed into their vehicle were publicly identified Monday. Jamarae Keyes, 38, died from blunt force traumatic injuries, the coroner’s office said. His city of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Teen Fatally Struck by Two Vehicles Near Large South LA Party ID’d

The coroner’s office Monday confirmed the identity of a 17-year-old boy struck and killed by two vehicles during a gang-related assault in South Los Angeles on the outskirts of a party that included at least 150 people. Matthew Lobos was a Los Angeles resident. The death occurred shortly before...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Shooting at liquor store leaves woman injured

LOS ANGELES – A woman was wounded in a shooting at a liquor store in the Florence-Firestone area of unincorporated South Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting was reported about 4:10 p.m. Sunday at 1766 Firestone Blvd., according to Lt. D. Martinez of the Century Sheriff’s Station.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Pedestrian Hit by Vehicle and Killed in Long Beach

A woman was fatally struck by a vehicle Monday in Long Beach. The woman was struck about 1:40 a.m. at East Seventh Street and Campus Drive, and she died at the scene, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Her name was withheld, pending notification of her relatives. The motorist...
LONG BEACH, CA
onscene.tv

Woman Found Dead With a Gunshot Wound to The Back of The Head | Los Angeles

08.21.2022 | 6:00 AM | LOS ANGELES (CNS) – A woman in downtown Los Angeles was shot dead this morning by a man who fled the scene on a bicycle, authorities said. The shooting occurred shortly before 6 a.m. in the area of Seventh Street and Central Avenue, where the victim and suspect were arguing, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Division reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

One Killed, One Injured In Two-Vehicle Collision In Palmdale Area

One person was killed and another was injured in a two-vehicle collision in Palmdale Monday. The crash occurred about 1:20 p.m. in the 23000 block of East Avenue O, near Sierra Highway, according to the California Highway Patrol. One person was trapped inside their vehicle following the collision but was...
PALMDALE, CA
foxla.com

1 killed after truck rolls over divider on Anaheim highway

ANAHEIM, Calif. - At least one person was killed in a rollover crash on State Route 91 in Anaheim Sunday, according to the California Highway Patrol, and three other people were hospitalized. Reports of the crash began coming in just before 6 p.m. Sunday on the eastbound lanes of Route...
ANAHEIM, CA
KTLA

Street takeover rolls right over ‘Botts’ Dots’ in Compton

An effort to stop street takeovers in Compton has hit a bump in the road. A series of hard rubber dots called “Botts’ Dots” were recently installed at the intersection of Wilmington Avenue and Caldwell Street, but that didn’t stop several drivers from doing donuts as spectators watched around 2:30 a.m. Monday. The dots, which […]
COMPTON, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Riding Electric Bike Killed By Vehicle

A man riding an electric mountain bike was fatally struck by a vehicle in Pomona Sunday. The crash took place at the intersection of Val Vista Street and Paige Drive, just north of the Pomona (10) Freeway, around 5 p.m., the San Gabriel Valley Tribune reported. The crash remains under...
POMONA, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Injured in Woodland Hills House Fire

A man was injured in a house fire Monday in Woodland Hills. Los Angeles Fire Department units were called just after 2:25 p.m. to the home at 5144 N. Don Pio Drive, near Topanga Canyon Boulevard, according to department spokesman Brian Humphrey. Firefighters extinguished the flames — on the second...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Wrong-Way Driver Killed in Head-On Crash on 605 Freeway

A wrong-way driver was killed Saturday night in a head-on crash on the 605 Freeway in Cerritos. The man crashed into a pickup at about 6:30 p.m. Witnesses told the California Highway Patrol the sedan was northbound on the southbound side of the freeway in southern Los Angeles County. It...
CERRITOS, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Shot Dead in Downtown LA, Suspect Flees on Bicycle

A woman in downtown Los Angeles was shot dead Sunday morning by a man who fled the scene on a bicycle, authorities said. The shooting occurred shortly before 6 a.m. in the area of Seventh Street and Central Avenue, where the victim and suspect were arguing, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Division reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Driver, passenger in custody after high-speed chase through Carson area

LOS ANGELES - Two people are in custody after leading the Los Angeles Police Department on a chase through the Carson area Saturday night. Police responded to reports of a stolen vehicle around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, with the chase initiating on the southbound 110 Freeway. The driver eventually left the...
CARSON, CA
mynewsla.com

Two-Vehicle Collision Injures Three In Indio

Three people were transported to the hospital Monday following a two-vehicle crash in Indio. Fire crews responded to the intersection of Fred Waring Drive and Burr Street about 7:10 a.m. to extricate at least one person from the collision, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Two people suffered major...
INDIO, CA

