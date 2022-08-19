ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas City, TX

Please come watch our Cougars and Stingarees in all of their events this year

Bay Area Entertainer
Bay Area Entertainer
 3 days ago

Texas City ISD

We love to see our stands filled!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YBAUp_0hNUSH1u00
Jimmy Graves 409-916-2970

!

They work so hard and deserve cheering fans!

If you are going to be attending a game in our stadium or gyms, please make sure you are familiar with the rules that are in place for the enjoyment and safety of others.

Here are a few you may not be aware of:* clear bag policy or small clutch (5x7) only; diaper bags subject to search* no re-entry* no umbrellas, large signs, Fat Heads, or balloons* students up to 6th grade must be accompanied by an adult* no balls, backpacks, strollers, noisemakers, coolers, outside food and drink You can read the full list of policies online here: https://www.tcisd.org/departments/athleticsGo Coogs and Go Stings!

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dailyphew.com

Poor Stray Dog Comes To Rest On This Family’s Porch, Refuses To Leave

Some stray doggie families get lucky and are taken care of as a full and happy family despite being strays, like Lil’Mama and her 15-puppy litter which Bored Panda covered recently. Other stray canine families, however, aren’t as lucky, and are often broken up with the younglings wandering off and ending up living alone on the streets, subject to danger.
LA PORTE, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

“Hey!” We loved meeting you, Tiffany!!

Today was a wonderful and amazing and absolutely great day At one of the oldest of Texas’ United Ways After our President, said, “Let’s adjourn, if we may…. ”We welcomed Tiffany Patterson the new Leader of United Ways of Texas, who popped in to say, “Hey!” We loved meeting you, Tiffany!!
GALVESTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Texas City, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Texas City, TX
Click2Houston.com

60-year-old body builder with inspiring story

Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, how often do you exercise? How often do you workout? Maybe you go for the occasional jog or swim in the pool. Perhaps you chase your kids or grandkids around the park? Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2 Derrick Shore will introduce us to a 60 year-old female body builder with an inspiring story. It’s so inspiring she was invited to give a TED x Talk!
Click2Houston.com

Houston-area cop and Tik Tok star!

Monday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, we’re introducing you to a Houston-area police officer that’s viral on TikTok. He’s known as @texascop2.0 on TikTok, with 1.6 million followers and 32.4 million likes. He created his TikTok account last year and his funny videos are a hit! He’ll join us in studio, Monday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food And Drink#Gyms#Umbrellas#Stingarees
Bay Area Entertainer

Check out Santa Fe Soap Factory

We are a small family business dedicated to making soaps, lotions, bath bombs, as well as many other bath and body products from natural ingredients your whole family can enjoy and appreciate! We also carry essential oils and unique gifts.
SANTA FE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Sports
pearland.com

Old Pearland Farmers Market This Saturday

Don’t miss the Back to School Bash at Old Pearland Farmers Market on Saturday, August 20!. Head over to Independence Park for live music from the Pearland Community Jazz Band, adoptable pets from the local animal shelter, and a variety of craft & food vendors. Don’t miss out on...
foxsanantonio.com

Hotel resident falls asleep while cooking and starts fire

HOUSTON - A hotel resident fell asleep after cooking in their room early Monday morning. The Houston Fire Department arrived near Highway 290 and Pinemont Drive around 1:15 a.m. on Houston's Northwest side. Authorities arrived to the hotel and found a fire with heavy smoke on the third floor. The...
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

Cupcake Kitchen Houston offers deal to local support teachers

The Cupcake Kitchen Houston, a popular Black woman-owned bakery and soul food restaurant in Houston’s Historic Third Ward, is offering a sweet deal to help support HISD teachers with a Back-To-School Supply Drive August 17-September 30, 2022!. The Cupcake Kitchen Houston is owned by Patrice Farooq, a 10-year HISD...
HOUSTON, TX
spacecityweather.com

Houston’s wet pattern continues, with a soggy weekend, and high rain chances next week

Good morning. I’m jumping in with a quick weekend update due to the ongoing wet pattern. We don’t have any concerns about significant, widespread flooding right now. However, these storms will bear a lot of moisture, and some will produce high rainfall rates that can quickly lead to flash flooding in Houston’s streets. This is a concern for today, and for the next week or so.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Former Blue Angels FA-18 makes a pit stop near Houston

HOUSTON — Houston drivers got a unique sight on Saturday as a former U.S. Navy Blue Angels FA-19 Hornet was seen riding through town. The aircraft is currently on a cross-country road trip from Florida to California where it will make its final home at the Castle Air Museum.
HOUSTON, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

Bay Area Entertainer

8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
634K+
Views
ABOUT

Bay Area Entertainer has grown. We are a super hyper-local online publication that covers Galveston County. We inform the community of all the fun and great things there are to do in our great county. We cover local events and promote a shop local attitude. Share your pictures, story ideas, or just anything you think people would enjoy.... You can find us online at www.bayareaentertainer.com For advertising, pricing call Jimmy 409-916-2970

 http://www.bayareaentertainer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy