Please come watch our Cougars and Stingarees in all of their events this year

We love to see our stands filled!

Jimmy Graves 409-916-2970

!

They work so hard and deserve cheering fans!

If you are going to be attending a game in our stadium or gyms, please make sure you are familiar with the rules that are in place for the enjoyment and safety of others.

Here are a few you may not be aware of:* clear bag policy or small clutch (5x7) only; diaper bags subject to search* no re-entry* no umbrellas, large signs, Fat Heads, or balloons* students up to 6th grade must be accompanied by an adult* no balls, backpacks, strollers, noisemakers, coolers, outside food and drink You can read the full list of policies online here: https://www.tcisd.org/departments/athleticsGo Coogs and Go Stings!