Oswego, NY

Oswego, NY
Oswego, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego Health Foundation Announces New Board Leadership

OSWEGO – The Oswego Health Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the health system, has announced changes to leadership within its Board of Directors. Lifelong native and recent Exelon retiree, Pete Cullinan has been appointed as Board Chair, and CEO for CRA Medical Imaging, Mary Ann Drumm will serve as Vice Chair.
Oswego County Today

Lyman Named Regional Property Manager at Christopher Community

Oswego NY – Christopher Community, Inc. has announced the appointment of Tammy Lyman as Regional Property Manager. “We are very pleased to announce the promotion of Tammy Lyman to Regional Property Manager within our organization,” said Christopher Community President and CEO Justin Rudgick. “Tammy maintains years of affordable housing experience, and her previous roles in property management will serve her well in this new position.”
OSWEGO, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Paint recycling program launches in New York state

VICTOR, N.Y. — The paint industry has come up with a way to safely deal with all of the half-empty cans that many households have sitting around. It's a non-profit called PaintCare. The new paint drop-off program is designed to minimize, reuse and recycle unwanted paint. Hadlock's House of...
ROCHESTER, NY
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
localsyr.com

Local pediatrician says he’s concerned about the flu this school year

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- For about two years students got used to wearing masks and taking COVID tests to make sure they weren’t infected by the virus. With those rules relaxed heading into the 2022-2023 school year, a local pediatrician has concerns about the flu season. Dr. Robert Dracker, Medical...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

First daycare center opens in the Southside neighborhood of Syracuse

SYRACUSE, NY — A daycare center called Kool Kidz Daycare Center has opened at 1816 Midland Ave. in Syracuse, becoming the first center of its kind on the south side. Joshua Olatunde says the Southside is a daycare desert, meaning there isn’t daycare options readily available for parents in the neighborhood. Olatunde, who recently moved to Syracuse, decided to open the Kool Kidz Daycare Center to help the community’s needs.
SYRACUSE, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today

Fulton, NY
Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source.

