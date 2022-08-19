SYRACUSE, NY — A daycare center called Kool Kidz Daycare Center has opened at 1816 Midland Ave. in Syracuse, becoming the first center of its kind on the south side. Joshua Olatunde says the Southside is a daycare desert, meaning there isn’t daycare options readily available for parents in the neighborhood. Olatunde, who recently moved to Syracuse, decided to open the Kool Kidz Daycare Center to help the community’s needs.

