waer.org
Public concerns over the Upstate-Crouse merger include staffing and quality of care
Many of the same concerns were raised at the second community forum regarding the planned merger of Upstate University Hospital and Crouse Health. Members of the public again expressed concerns over wait times, quality of care, and staffing. Panelists from Upstate and Crouse were met with even more questions and...
Weekly COVID-19 Statistics Update: August 22, 2022
OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, there have been a total of 335 additional cases of COVID-19 (data from August 15 to August 21) this past week. This includes both lab-confirmed and at-home tests. The following report reflects the breakdown of data collected during that...
G & C Foods Provides Healthy Support for Oswego County Opportunities
OSWEGO COUNTY – For more than 55 years Oswego County Opportunities has been fighting poverty and addressing the need for access to healthy, affordable food throughout our communities. It’s this commitment to improving the quality of life for others and the many human services OCO programs offers that has...
Oswego Health Invests In Future Of Healthcare With ?New Position Overseeing Student Engagement
OSWEGO – According to the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment in healthcare occupations is projected to grow 16 percent from 2020 to 2030, much faster than the average for all occupations, adding about 2.6 million new jobs. This projected growth is mainly due to an aging population, leading...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Coffee company provides employment and experience for individuals with disabilities
If you’re looking for a new brand of coffee to try, this is just the story for you. Based in Rome, Generous Roasting is a coffee company run primarily by volunteers and employees with intellectual and developmental disabilities as a way of gaining work experience. Generous Roasting is owned...
Heather Wilsey To Oversee Family Support Services At The Arc Of Oswego County
FULTON – The Arc of Oswego County is pleased to announce Heather Wilsey has been promoted to a new role overseeing the agency’s Family Support Services as Behavior Support Coordinator. Wilsey, who has been with the agency since 2016, supports individuals in certified Day Habilitation spaces and will continue to do so in her new role.
Oswego Health, U.S. Army Join Partnership Through PaYS Program
OSWEGO – Oswego Health and the U.S. Army are finding common ground through the U.S. Army’s Partnership for Youth Success (PaYS) Program during a cooperative signing event held yesterday in downtown Oswego, Thursday, August 18. Attendees at the event included Vice President of Human Resources at Oswego Health...
Oswego Health Foundation Announces New Board Leadership
OSWEGO – The Oswego Health Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the health system, has announced changes to leadership within its Board of Directors. Lifelong native and recent Exelon retiree, Pete Cullinan has been appointed as Board Chair, and CEO for CRA Medical Imaging, Mary Ann Drumm will serve as Vice Chair.
Lyman Named Regional Property Manager at Christopher Community
Oswego NY – Christopher Community, Inc. has announced the appointment of Tammy Lyman as Regional Property Manager. “We are very pleased to announce the promotion of Tammy Lyman to Regional Property Manager within our organization,” said Christopher Community President and CEO Justin Rudgick. “Tammy maintains years of affordable housing experience, and her previous roles in property management will serve her well in this new position.”
spectrumlocalnews.com
Paint recycling program launches in New York state
VICTOR, N.Y. — The paint industry has come up with a way to safely deal with all of the half-empty cans that many households have sitting around. It's a non-profit called PaintCare. The new paint drop-off program is designed to minimize, reuse and recycle unwanted paint. Hadlock's House of...
Mayor Barlow Announces Free Lighthouse Tours September 17, 18
OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today a partnership with the H. Lee White Maritime Museum to offer free tours of the Oswego West Pierhead Lighthouse for the second year in a row. Lighthouse tours, offered by the H. Lee White Maritime Museum at the city of Oswego’s Wright’s...
Learn How “It Just Clicks” At CCE Oswego Workshop August 25
OSWEGO COUNTY – Marketing products using social media and the internet can unlock a world of benefits for businesses large and small, and in any industry, including agriculture. Whether it’s increasing public awareness of your brand, engaging more effectively with your audience, and simply saving yourself some money, the...
Restaurant inspections: Flies, ‘slime mold’ cause failures; 54 satisfactory; 3 corrected
Here are the food service inspections reported by the Onondaga County Health Department from July 31 to Aug. 6:
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: August 14 – August 20
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week. According to police, one month after a Fulton man was arrested on burglary and assault charges, he is also now facing murder and manslaughter charges after the 82-year-old victim died from his assault injuries. Full story here.
localsyr.com
Local pediatrician says he’s concerned about the flu this school year
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- For about two years students got used to wearing masks and taking COVID tests to make sure they weren’t infected by the virus. With those rules relaxed heading into the 2022-2023 school year, a local pediatrician has concerns about the flu season. Dr. Robert Dracker, Medical...
cnycentral.com
First daycare center opens in the Southside neighborhood of Syracuse
SYRACUSE, NY — A daycare center called Kool Kidz Daycare Center has opened at 1816 Midland Ave. in Syracuse, becoming the first center of its kind on the south side. Joshua Olatunde says the Southside is a daycare desert, meaning there isn’t daycare options readily available for parents in the neighborhood. Olatunde, who recently moved to Syracuse, decided to open the Kool Kidz Daycare Center to help the community’s needs.
Oswego County Announces EEEV In Albion, Mexico
OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department announced today that Eastern equine encephalitis virus (EEEV) was found in two mosquito pools (samples). One was in the town of Mexico and the other was in the town of Albion. The Albion pool is the same location where WNV was...
Back To School, Faith At Christ The Good Shepherd, Roman Catholic Community
OSWEGO – Christ the Good Shepherd, Roman Catholic Community for the City of Oswego and Town of Scriba, is once again offering Faith Formation classes for the 2022-2023 school year. The schedule is as follows:. – Grades 1 thru 6, including 2nd Grade Sacramental Prep (First Communion), classes start...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Kool Kidz Daycare opens in ‘daycare desert’ of Syracuse’s South Side
A new child care center in Syracuse is hoping to provide relief to working parents in the area. Access to child care on the city’s South Side has long been a problem, but that changed this week with the opening of Kool Kidz Daycare on Midland Avenue. Founder Joshua...
CCE Oswego County, CCE Harvest NY To Host New York State Pawpaw Conference
PULASKI, NY – Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County (CCE Oswego County) and Cornell Cooperative Extension Harvest NY (CCE Harvest NY) will be hosting a state-wide conference on a native fruit called pawpaw (Asimina triloba). The conference will be held on Saturday, October 1 from 8 a.m. to 5:30...
