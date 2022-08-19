Read full article on original website
Related
wrvo.org
4 Democrats vying for nomination in CNY’s 22nd congressional district
The newly drawn 22nd congressional district includes Onondaga, Madison, and Oneida counties and a small portion of Oswego County. In recent years, the majority of that geographic area has been represented by Republican John Katko. Now, four democrats are fighting to clinch the nomination and turn that seat blue in...
Primary Day Can’t Come Soon Enough After Ugly GOP Campaign
Are you sick of it yet? The Republican Primary for NY-22, the newly drawn Congressional district that aligns Oneida and Madison Counties with Syracuse, has completed early voting and the Primary set for Tuesday, 6 a.m. until 9 p.m.. The race is between Steve Wells from Madison County, and Brandon...
Madison County Republicans, Conservatives revoke endorsement, both parties supporting Rhonda Youngs for judge
MADISON COUNTY — On Aug. 19 local attorney and Cazenovia Village Associate Judge Rhonda Youngs launched a write-in campaign for Madison County Judge in the Nov. 8, election. She made the announcement following an alleged overdose involving Brad Moses, who is the only candidate whose name will appear on the ballot.
Mayor Barlow Announces Free Lighthouse Tours September 17, 18
OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today a partnership with the H. Lee White Maritime Museum to offer free tours of the Oswego West Pierhead Lighthouse for the second year in a row. Lighthouse tours, offered by the H. Lee White Maritime Museum at the city of Oswego’s Wright’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A crowded field of Democrats vies to succeed Katko in New York's most competitive seat
The winner of the Democratic primary will face one of two millionaires running Tuesday for the Republican nomination.
Sarah Klee Hood questions integrity of Francis Conole in final Democratic debate
Syracuse, N.Y. – Sarah Klee Hood on Thursday made her most serious charges yet against Francis Conole, the Democratic frontrunner in the primary election for the 22nd Congressional District seat. Klee Hood, speaking at a debate sponsored by WSYR-TV (Channel 9), questioned Conole’s integrity for not trying to stop...
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: August 14 – August 20
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week. According to police, one month after a Fulton man was arrested on burglary and assault charges, he is also now facing murder and manslaughter charges after the 82-year-old victim died from his assault injuries. Full story here.
Weekly COVID-19 Statistics Update: August 22, 2022
OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, there have been a total of 335 additional cases of COVID-19 (data from August 15 to August 21) this past week. This includes both lab-confirmed and at-home tests. The following report reflects the breakdown of data collected during that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Film Screening, Discussion Shines Fresh Light On Holocaust
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego’s Safe Haven Holocaust Refugee Shelter Museum and local PBS channel WCNY-TV will host an upcoming event exploring America’s connection to the Holocaust. The event begins at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25 at WCNY-TV Studios, 415 W. Fayette St., Syracuse, N.Y. The event...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Paint recycling program launches in New York state
VICTOR, N.Y. — The paint industry has come up with a way to safely deal with all of the half-empty cans that many households have sitting around. It's a non-profit called PaintCare. The new paint drop-off program is designed to minimize, reuse and recycle unwanted paint. Hadlock's House of...
Fulton Police Joins County’s ‘STOP-DWI’ Labor Day Campaign
The Fulton Police Department is joining Oswego County’s STOP-DWI program for a focused Labor Day initiative to raise awareness and reduce the number of impaired driving-related injuries and deaths, said Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels. “Labor Day weekend marks the end of summer and is one of the business travel...
Joseph Peter Rotolo Jr.
OSWEGO – Joseph Peter Rotolo Jr., 78, of Oswego, New York, passed away on August 19, 2022. He is survived by his son, Jason Rotolo, his daughter-in-law, Ranya, his grandson, Dominic, his brother and best friend, Robert Rotolo, and his sister-in-law, Patricia Rotolo. Joe was born in the Women’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Edith F. Generous
PHOENIX, NY – Edith F. “Edie” Generous, 99, of Phoenix, New York, passed away peacefully August 20, 2022, at her home. Edie was born May 8, 1923, in Truxton, New York, to the late George and Fern Beard and was raised by her maternal grandparents. She has been a resident of Phoenix since 1947. After graduating as valedictorian from Homer High School, she attended and graduated from the University of Albany with her Bachelor’s degree and Masters from Syracuse University.
Frank Castiglia Jr.: It’s Safe?
Three government officials have said that the smoke coming from the Attis ethanol plant is safe. That is a Mayor, a County legislative Chairman, and a US Senator. Not a single one has a Medical degree. All have said that they will have DEC and EPA monitor the exhaust. CEH...
Fulton Block Builders Celebrate 2022 Awards With Picnic
FULTON – On August 7, organizers for Fulton Block Builders (FBB) invited 200 property owners in 23 distinct Blocks to a celebration picnic. “Normally we would host a dinner at River Vista or Virgilio’s Banquet Centers, but Covid has prevented us from doing that,” said Linda Eagan, FBB Director. “This year, FBB Social Events co-chairs, Kelly Niccoli and Chris Weaver, suggested that we host an outdoor picnic, allowing us to still celebrate as a group while staying safe.”
CCE Oswego County, CCE Harvest NY To Host New York State Pawpaw Conference
PULASKI, NY – Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County (CCE Oswego County) and Cornell Cooperative Extension Harvest NY (CCE Harvest NY) will be hosting a state-wide conference on a native fruit called pawpaw (Asimina triloba). The conference will be held on Saturday, October 1 from 8 a.m. to 5:30...
$825K home in Manlius: See 170 home sales in Onondaga County
The housing market has yet to experience a significant lull and continues to be competitive this summer. 170 home sales were recorded at the Onondaga County clerk’s office between Aug. 8 and Aug. 12. The most expensive home sold was a 5-bedroom, 4½-bath waterfront contemporary home in the Town...
Oswego Health, U.S. Army Join Partnership Through PaYS Program
OSWEGO – Oswego Health and the U.S. Army are finding common ground through the U.S. Army’s Partnership for Youth Success (PaYS) Program during a cooperative signing event held yesterday in downtown Oswego, Thursday, August 18. Attendees at the event included Vice President of Human Resources at Oswego Health...
CNY Police Officer Moving a Community Both On and Off Duty
A Central New York police officer is moving an entire community whether on or off duty. Jason Crippen is a police officer in the Village of Herkimer. He grew up in the Cooperstown area, graduated from college in 2002, and decided to stay in the area. His impact on the community makes him our First Responder of the week.
Oswego County Today
Fulton, NY
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
656K+
Views
ABOUT
Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source. Free, No Subscription.https://oswegocountytoday.com
Comments / 0