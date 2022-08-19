ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego County, NY
Oswego County, NY
Paint recycling program launches in New York state

VICTOR, N.Y. — The paint industry has come up with a way to safely deal with all of the half-empty cans that many households have sitting around. It's a non-profit called PaintCare. The new paint drop-off program is designed to minimize, reuse and recycle unwanted paint. Hadlock's House of...
Oswego County Today

Joseph Peter Rotolo Jr.

OSWEGO – Joseph Peter Rotolo Jr., 78, of Oswego, New York, passed away on August 19, 2022. He is survived by his son, Jason Rotolo, his daughter-in-law, Ranya, his grandson, Dominic, his brother and best friend, Robert Rotolo, and his sister-in-law, Patricia Rotolo. Joe was born in the Women’s...
Oswego County Today

Edith F. Generous

PHOENIX, NY – Edith F. “Edie” Generous, 99, of Phoenix, New York, passed away peacefully August 20, 2022, at her home. Edie was born May 8, 1923, in Truxton, New York, to the late George and Fern Beard and was raised by her maternal grandparents. She has been a resident of Phoenix since 1947. After graduating as valedictorian from Homer High School, she attended and graduated from the University of Albany with her Bachelor’s degree and Masters from Syracuse University.
Oswego County Today

Frank Castiglia Jr.: It’s Safe?

Three government officials have said that the smoke coming from the Attis ethanol plant is safe. That is a Mayor, a County legislative Chairman, and a US Senator. Not a single one has a Medical degree. All have said that they will have DEC and EPA monitor the exhaust. CEH...
Oswego County Today

Fulton Block Builders Celebrate 2022 Awards With Picnic

FULTON – On August 7, organizers for Fulton Block Builders (FBB) invited 200 property owners in 23 distinct Blocks to a celebration picnic. “Normally we would host a dinner at River Vista or Virgilio’s Banquet Centers, but Covid has prevented us from doing that,” said Linda Eagan, FBB Director. “This year, FBB Social Events co-chairs, Kelly Niccoli and Chris Weaver, suggested that we host an outdoor picnic, allowing us to still celebrate as a group while staying safe.”
Big Frog 104

CNY Police Officer Moving a Community Both On and Off Duty

A Central New York police officer is moving an entire community whether on or off duty. Jason Crippen is a police officer in the Village of Herkimer. He grew up in the Cooperstown area, graduated from college in 2002, and decided to stay in the area. His impact on the community makes him our First Responder of the week.
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today

Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source. Free, No Subscription.

