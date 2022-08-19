ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, AZ

AZFamily

Monsoon storms move through the Phoenix area; flights headed to Sky Harbor diverted

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Monsoon storms made their way through the Phoenix area, causing some flights heading to Sky Harbor to have to land elsewhere and so we declared a First Alert Weather Day on Sunday. The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for most of the Valley, including Phoenix, Chandler and Queen Creek. A dust advisory was issued for parts of the West Valley, including Buckeye, Goodyear and Tonopah. Both have since expired. Officials at Sky Habor said six flights bound for Phoenix were diverted to other airports, with five going to Tucson and one going to Las Vegas.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Highs near 100 in Phoenix as storm chances diminish for Monday

Residents began evacuating flood-prone areas of Duncan early Monday morning. RAW VIDEO: Fire breaks out at large Scottsdale home being used as short-term rental. Raw video shows flames shooting through the roof of a large Scottsdale home being used as a short-term rental. All fifteen people inside made it out safely.
PHOENIX, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
ABC 15 News

RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area? 8-21-22

Monsoon storms moved in from the north, dropping heavy rain on parts of the Valley Sunday evening. How much rain has fallen in your area? See the latest rainfall totals from the Flood Control District of Maricopa County (last updated at 10:28 p.m. Sunday):. See the full forecast or check...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Peoria students heading back to school Monday following power outages

A fugitive is in the hospital after being shot by police when he drove into a pizzeria in Mesa to try and escape law enforcement. Parts of the Valley saw rain on Sunday. Fallen tree in neighbors backyard leads to criminal trespassing charges in Surprise. Updated: Aug. 20, 2022 at...
PEORIA, AZ
AZFamily

Peoria Unified schools reopen following power outage from Thursday’s storms

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The extent of the destruction from Thursday’s storm in Peoria could be seen from a bird’s eye view. Heavy wind and rain knocked down trees and power lines across the city. Danielle Airey with the Peoria Unified School District says six schools closed after the storm knocked out their power, preventing them from using air conditioning. “We had a microburst occur right in the area of Peoria High School and in that surrounding community, we have neighborhood schools and a number that are close by,” she said.
PEORIA, AZ
AZFamily

Fugitive drives into Mesa pizzeria, shot by Mesa police

Six schools in the Peoria Unified School District that were closed Friday due to monsoon destruction will be back open on Monday. Parts of the Valley saw rain on Sunday. Fallen tree in neighbors backyard leads to criminal trespassing charges in Surprise. Updated: Aug. 20, 2022 at 11:43 PM MST.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Mesa burglary call ends in officer-involved shooting

The site features a 10-mile oval track and off-road areas to test vehicle performance. Fire chief: Mass evacuations underway in town of Duncan as Gila River overflows. Evacuations began Monday morning as monsoon rains caused the Gila River to begin spilling into parts of town. Highs near 100 in Phoenix...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Powerful storms damage trees, power lines in Peoria

Video from our news helicopter shows damage left behind by powerful storms in the West Valley. Trees knocked over, power outages reported across the Valley. Peoria police said there are multiple power lines down on 83rd Avenue between Cactus Road and Peoria Avenue and also along 91st Avenue in the same area.
PEORIA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Woman dead after red light-running crash in Peoria intersection

PEORIA, Ariz. - A two-car crash killed a woman in Peoria on the stormy night of Saturday, Aug. 21. At around 9:45 p.m., Peoria Police officers and Peoria Fire-Medical crews responded to a crash at Cactus Road and 79th Avenue between two SUVs, a black and a red one. Police...
PEORIA, AZ
ABC 15 News

LIVE UPDATES: Storms creeping into Valley Sunday

PHOENIX — More storms are expected Sunday after a busy week of Monsoons. Storms are moving into the Valley from the north. Track the latest conditions and watch the latest forecasts. 6:33 p.m. A dust storm advisory has been issued for parts of Maricopa County, including Avondale, Goodyear and...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

A break from storms to begin the workweek

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Not a bad start to our morning with lows in the upper 70′s; we will also get a break from storms Monday afternoon and evening. The rainfall totals were impressive the last three days, with over an inch of rain in places like Cave Creek, Carefree, and Queen Creek. In addition, we received close to a half inch at Sky Harbor over the last three days. So far, it has been a pretty active monsoon.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Red light runner dies at hospital after causing crash in Peoria, police say

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman died at the hospital after police said she ran a red light and slammed into an SUV in Peoria on Saturday night. Investigators said just before 10 p.m., 45-year-old Cynthia Tapper was driving a red SUV and was heading west on Cactus Road when she blew through a red light and crashed into a black SUV that was going north on 79th Avenue. Tapper wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the SUV. She was taken to the hospital, where she later died. The driver and passenger in the black SUV didn’t suffer any major injuries and didn’t go to the hospital. The intersection was closed for nearly four hours.
PEORIA, AZ
AZFamily

Monsoon storms leave Phoenix intersections flooded, power lines down in Peoria

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Another round of monsoon weather is here! Thunderstorms moved from the north and made their way into the Phoenix area on Thursday night. Peoria police said there are multiple power lines down on 83rd Avenue between Cactus Road and Peoria Avenue and also along 91st Avenue in the same area. SRP said nearly 3,500 customers in the Northwest Valley area are without power. Pockets of rain hit some north Phoenix residents, and Scottsdale had a lightning show. Nearly two-thirds of an inch of rain was reported near 7th Avenue and the Loop 101 freeway. Storms are continuing to move southwest with winds up to 35 mph.
PHOENIX, AZ

