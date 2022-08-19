Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Large home being used as short-term rental heavily damaged by fire in north Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — An early-morning blaze that was originally thought to be extinguished at a Scottsdale home flared back up into a large fire that caused extensive damage. Fire crews were initially called to the single-story home around 5:30 a.m. located on 79th Street, just north of...
AZFamily
Monsoon storms move through the Phoenix area; flights headed to Sky Harbor diverted
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Monsoon storms made their way through the Phoenix area, causing some flights heading to Sky Harbor to have to land elsewhere and so we declared a First Alert Weather Day on Sunday. The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for most of the Valley, including Phoenix, Chandler and Queen Creek. A dust advisory was issued for parts of the West Valley, including Buckeye, Goodyear and Tonopah. Both have since expired. Officials at Sky Habor said six flights bound for Phoenix were diverted to other airports, with five going to Tucson and one going to Las Vegas.
AZFamily
Highs near 100 in Phoenix as storm chances diminish for Monday
Residents began evacuating flood-prone areas of Duncan early Monday morning. RAW VIDEO: Fire breaks out at large Scottsdale home being used as short-term rental. Raw video shows flames shooting through the roof of a large Scottsdale home being used as a short-term rental. All fifteen people inside made it out safely.
AZFamily
RAW VIDEO: Fire breaks out at large Scottsdale home being used as short-term rental
Early Monday afternoon, Fire Chief Hayden Boyd said around 25-30 homes have been impacted and that up to 60 people have been evacuated. Raw Video: Monsoon rain storms cause river to overflow in eastern Arizona town of Duncan. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Dozens of residents of a small town...
ABC 15 News
RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area? 8-21-22
Monsoon storms moved in from the north, dropping heavy rain on parts of the Valley Sunday evening. How much rain has fallen in your area? See the latest rainfall totals from the Flood Control District of Maricopa County (last updated at 10:28 p.m. Sunday):. See the full forecast or check...
AZFamily
Peoria students heading back to school Monday following power outages
A fugitive is in the hospital after being shot by police when he drove into a pizzeria in Mesa to try and escape law enforcement. Parts of the Valley saw rain on Sunday. Fallen tree in neighbors backyard leads to criminal trespassing charges in Surprise. Updated: Aug. 20, 2022 at...
AZFamily
Peoria Unified schools reopen following power outage from Thursday’s storms
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The extent of the destruction from Thursday’s storm in Peoria could be seen from a bird’s eye view. Heavy wind and rain knocked down trees and power lines across the city. Danielle Airey with the Peoria Unified School District says six schools closed after the storm knocked out their power, preventing them from using air conditioning. “We had a microburst occur right in the area of Peoria High School and in that surrounding community, we have neighborhood schools and a number that are close by,” she said.
AZFamily
Fugitive drives into Mesa pizzeria, shot by Mesa police
Six schools in the Peoria Unified School District that were closed Friday due to monsoon destruction will be back open on Monday. Parts of the Valley saw rain on Sunday. Fallen tree in neighbors backyard leads to criminal trespassing charges in Surprise. Updated: Aug. 20, 2022 at 11:43 PM MST.
AZFamily
Mesa burglary call ends in officer-involved shooting
The site features a 10-mile oval track and off-road areas to test vehicle performance. Fire chief: Mass evacuations underway in town of Duncan as Gila River overflows. Evacuations began Monday morning as monsoon rains caused the Gila River to begin spilling into parts of town. Highs near 100 in Phoenix...
AZFamily
Powerful storms damage trees, power lines in Peoria
Video from our news helicopter shows damage left behind by powerful storms in the West Valley. Trees knocked over, power outages reported across the Valley. Peoria police said there are multiple power lines down on 83rd Avenue between Cactus Road and Peoria Avenue and also along 91st Avenue in the same area.
fox10phoenix.com
Woman dead after red light-running crash in Peoria intersection
PEORIA, Ariz. - A two-car crash killed a woman in Peoria on the stormy night of Saturday, Aug. 21. At around 9:45 p.m., Peoria Police officers and Peoria Fire-Medical crews responded to a crash at Cactus Road and 79th Avenue between two SUVs, a black and a red one. Police...
Roughly 700 students evacuated from Santa Fe Elementary in Peoria due to air conditioning failure
PEORIA, Ariz. — Roughly 700 students have been evacuated from Santa Fe Elementary School in Peoria after problems with the HVAC unit caused the school to reach unsafe temperatures. Officials with the Peoria Unified School District announced the evacuation just after 9 a.m. Soon after, buses began to arrive...
Car goes up in flames after hitting power pole in Mesa
A car went up in flames overnight after it hit a power pole near Broadway Road and Roosevelt Road in Mesa.
ABC 15 News
LIVE UPDATES: Storms creeping into Valley Sunday
PHOENIX — More storms are expected Sunday after a busy week of Monsoons. Storms are moving into the Valley from the north. Track the latest conditions and watch the latest forecasts. 6:33 p.m. A dust storm advisory has been issued for parts of Maricopa County, including Avondale, Goodyear and...
Peoria homeowners continue monsoon cleanup with more storms on the way
As more storms are expected to roll into the Valley through the weekend, some communities are still trying to get the lights back on.
AZFamily
Monsoon storm hits parts of Phoenix and west Valley cities Saturday evening
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — While heavy rain fell earlier Saturday in isolated areas of Pinal and Coconino counties, several areas in the west Valley and parts of Phoenix were blanketed by a fast-moving monsoon storm Saturday evening. Saturday is a First Alert Weather day, as much of the state...
KTAR.com
City of Peoria offering free bulk trash cleanup due to monsoon storms
PHOENIX — The city of Peoria is offering a free bulk trash cleanup on Aug. 27 due to the ongoing monsoon storms that have hit the Valley. The service will be offered to those near the area of Cactus Road to Olive Avenue and 75th to 91st avenues, according to a press release.
AZFamily
A break from storms to begin the workweek
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Not a bad start to our morning with lows in the upper 70′s; we will also get a break from storms Monday afternoon and evening. The rainfall totals were impressive the last three days, with over an inch of rain in places like Cave Creek, Carefree, and Queen Creek. In addition, we received close to a half inch at Sky Harbor over the last three days. So far, it has been a pretty active monsoon.
AZFamily
Red light runner dies at hospital after causing crash in Peoria, police say
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman died at the hospital after police said she ran a red light and slammed into an SUV in Peoria on Saturday night. Investigators said just before 10 p.m., 45-year-old Cynthia Tapper was driving a red SUV and was heading west on Cactus Road when she blew through a red light and crashed into a black SUV that was going north on 79th Avenue. Tapper wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the SUV. She was taken to the hospital, where she later died. The driver and passenger in the black SUV didn’t suffer any major injuries and didn’t go to the hospital. The intersection was closed for nearly four hours.
AZFamily
Monsoon storms leave Phoenix intersections flooded, power lines down in Peoria
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Another round of monsoon weather is here! Thunderstorms moved from the north and made their way into the Phoenix area on Thursday night. Peoria police said there are multiple power lines down on 83rd Avenue between Cactus Road and Peoria Avenue and also along 91st Avenue in the same area. SRP said nearly 3,500 customers in the Northwest Valley area are without power. Pockets of rain hit some north Phoenix residents, and Scottsdale had a lightning show. Nearly two-thirds of an inch of rain was reported near 7th Avenue and the Loop 101 freeway. Storms are continuing to move southwest with winds up to 35 mph.
