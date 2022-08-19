Read full article on original website
TMZ.com
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Second Wedding, Awesome Wedding Dress, Photos
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made a pretty spectacular entrance to their second wedding ceremony Saturday night ... he looked great but she ... well, wow. J Lo wore a pretty magnificent white gown with a long, long train -- approx 20 feet -- as she and Ben got ready for the march down the aisle.
Casey Affleck tells Jennifer Lopez to ‘get ready for some real dysfunction’ after marrying Ben Affleck in Georgia
Ben Affleck’s older brother Casey Affleck seems to be the family member with dark humor. The actor and filmmaker took to social media to officially welcome Jennifer Lopez to the family. Casey even warned his new sister-in-law. “Good things are worth waiting for,” he began. “Here is...
Casey Affleck Missed Brother Ben Affleck's Wedding Celebration Due to 'Parental Obligations'
Not all of the Afflecks could be in attendance at this weekend's big wedding celebration weekend. A source tells PEOPLE that Casey Affleck missed the Georgia ceremony celebrating his brother Ben Affleck's nuptials with Jennifer Lopez on Saturday "unfortunately because of family, parental obligations at home." Casey, 47, was previously...
People
Stars Begin to Arrive for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Georgia Wedding Celebration
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez 's friends have been spotted arriving in Georgia for the couple's weekend wedding extravaganza. On Saturday, friends of the actors were spotted arriving in Georgia for the big day. Among the attendees are Affleck's longtime friends Matt Damon and his wife Luciana, filmmaker Kevin Smith and wife Jennifer, Clerks actor Jason Mewes and wife Jordan Monsanto, top Hollywood talent agent Patrick Whitesell and his wife model and actress Pia Miller.
LaTisha Chong: Iconic hairstylist behind Serena Williams’ September Vogue cover dies at 32
LaTisha Chong, the iconic Black hair stylist who counted Serena Williams, Tracee Ellis Ross and many more stars among her exclusive clientele, has died at the age of 32.Chong died on 19 July after a prolonged battle with breast cancer, Vogue magazine reported.She was responsible for the hair styling of Williams’ cover on Vogue’s September issue where the famed tennis star announced, with great fanfare, that she planned to retire from the sport.Chong was also renowned for producing looks for star-studded names such as actor Ross, fashion designer Telfar Clemens – who donned a much marvelled after wig to the...
Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares Glimpses of Daughter Malti in a Sweet Tribute: 'Love Like No Other'
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is blossoming with motherly love. On Sunday, the Baywatch star shared glimpses of her baby daughter Malti via Instagram while penning a sweet note in the caption. "Love like no other ❤️," Chopra Jonas, 40, wrote alongside pictures of the mother-daughter duo. One snap shows...
People
Mick Jagger Is a Coldplay Fan! Watch the Rocker Jam Out to 'Fix You' at Their London Show
Mick Jagger is a Coldplay fan and he's not afraid to show it!. On Monday morning, the Rolling Stones frontman shared a video on social media from Coldplay's London concert at Wembley Stadium — and he was having the best time. "Had a great time watching Coldplay last night...
Get a Sneak Peek at Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Wedding Details, from Her Shoes to the Gift Bags
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Georgia wedding weekend was filled with lots of special touches. Though they officially wed in Las Vegas in July, the couple saved their celebration with family and friends for Affleck's Georgia home on the Hampton Island Preserve, hosting a ceremony in front of those closest to them on Saturday.
Brad Pitt Looks Dapper in All Pink at 'Bullet Train' Premiere in South Korea
Brad Pitt is embracing his variety sense of style!. While attending the Seoul, South Korea premiere for his latest thriller, Bullet Train, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star sported a light pink suit with matching trousers. As he spoke to the audience onstage, Pitt, 58, rocked the outfit over a white T-shirt and completed the bold look with a pair of comfy pink sneakers.
People
Chris Hemsworth Announces 'Thor: Love and Thunder' Disney+ Release Date: 'Get Your Couches Ready'
Chris Hemsworth gave Marvel fans exciting new information about Thor: Love and Thunder as it heads to the small screen. The 39-year-old actor revealed on Instagram Monday that the film, which also stars Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, and Christian Bale, will be available to stream on Disney+ starting Thursday, Sept. 8, as part of the platform's Disney+ Day.
People
Gwen Stefani Celebrates Son Zuma's 14th Birthday with Fun-Filled Pics: 'We Love U'
Gwen Stefani celebrated her middle child's 14th birthday over the weekend, sharing a sweet Instagram post featuring a throwback shot of her teen alongside some more current pics. In one image, an infant Zuma can be seen looking up at the camera with wide eyes, while another shot shows him...
'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' 's Paget Berry Engaged to Girlfriend Johana Mills: 'I Am Super Stoked'
Paget Berry is officially off the market. On Sunday, the Below Deck Sailing Yacht star announced via Instagram that he is engaged to his girlfriend Johana Mills, sharing a montage of the couple's special moments including his proposal set to "Brandy (You're a Fine Girl)" by Looking Glass. "I was...
Lukas Graham on What His Wife's 'Biggest Stamp of Approval' Was on His Song 'Wish You Were Here'
Lukas Graham is celebrating a new worldwide release, which has gotten the attention of not only his fans on TikTok, but his wife, too. On Friday's episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast, the "Wish You Were Here" singer, 33, revealed the moment his wife showed particular interest in his new single.
People
Kate Hudson and Kurt Russell Watch Ryder Perform With His Band in Los Angeles
Kate Hudson posted three new photos Sunday on her Instagram from a night out watching a performance by her son's band. The actress, 42, shared snaps from watching her son Ryder's band Codependence. In the third photo, Hudson and her stepfather, Kurt Russell, grin at the camera from the audience.
Stephen Colletti Says 'Laguna Beach' Kristin Cavallari/Lauren Conrad 'Love Triangle' Made His 'Blood Boil'
Stephen Colletti is getting real about a major Laguna Beach storyline. Reflecting on the MTV show's portrayal that he was cheating on then-girlfriend Kristin Cavallari with costar Lauren Conrad, the 36-year-old shut down that narrative as being crafted by the show's producers. "I had a huge problem with this because...
Olivia Wilde Recalls Harry Styles' 'Don't Worry Darling' Scene That 'Left Us All in Tears' on Set
Olivia Wilde got emotional witnessing Harry Styles' performance in her upcoming thriller Don't Worry Darling. In a cover story about Styles for Rolling Stone's September issue, costar/director Wilde recalled the "strange scene, full of fascist references, and a disturbing amount of male rage." Wilde, 38, said the "dark as hell"...
People
