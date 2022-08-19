‘Take Me Out’ coming back to Broadway with Jesse Williams after scandal

Jesse Williams and Jesse Tyler Ferguson are returning to the Broadway stage later this fall, reprising their roles in “Take Me Out.”

The show, directed by Scott Ellis and written by Richard Greenberg, will begin a limited, 14-week run starting Oct. 27 at Manhattan’s Schoenfeld Theatre.

The performance previously ran this spring and scored four Tony nominations , despite the leaked nude photos scandal .

Jesse Williams, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Patrick J. Adams starred in spring 2022 revival of Broadway’s “Take Me Out.” AP

The “Grey’s Anatomy” alum, 41, stars as Darren Lemming, a baseball player who comes out as gay, while Ferguson, 46, plays Lemming’s business manager. The “Modern Family” actor won the Tony for Featured Actor in a Play earlier this year for his work.

“Fran and I are so honored to serve as pinch-hitters and take the show into extra innings,” Barry Weissler, who produced the show, said in a statement. “We were blown away when we saw it at the Hayes [Theater] earlier this year… After being big fans when the play premiered back in 2004, we were struck by how relevant and timely it continues to be.”

Williams and Ferguson are reprising their roles in the Tony-nominated play later this fall. Getty Images

Controversy struck the production in May when leaked nude photos of Williams surfaced online. The footage from the locker room scenes, where full-frontal nudity was shown, was taken during a performance despite audience members being required to lock up their phones at the beginning of the play.

Ferguson and Williams both opened up about the incident earlier this year, with the “Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2” actor saying he was fine with it .

“Everybody around me [was] going, ‘Are you serious? Are you sure? Nude , nude? Naked , naked? Front?’ Everybody makes such a big deal,” Williams said on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” at the time. “It’s a body. Once you see it, you realize [it’s] whatever. It’s a body!”

Ferguson tweeted in May that he was “appalled by the disrespect shown to the actors of our company whose vulnerability on stage every night is crucial to ‘Take Me Out.'”