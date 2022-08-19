ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County restaurant inspections: critical violations

By From Public Records
Mansfield News Journal
Mansfield News Journal
 3 days ago
The following restaurant inspections with critical violations were conducted by Richland Public Health (RPH) between Aug. 16 and Aug. 18:

South Side Pizza LLC. dba South Side & Drive Thru, 1026 Lucas Road, Mansfield, Aug. 16. Employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health (critical, corrected during inspection). Person in charge (PIC) unable to locate signed copies of employee health policies at the time of inspection. Provided RPH's employee illness reporting agreement form.

Quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness (critical, corrected during inspection). Sanitizer solution in the three compartment sink at 100 ppm. PIC drained solution at the time of inspection. Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed a container of diced ham in the make table cooler without a date mark. PIC voluntarily discarded ham.

NC State/OSU-M Child Development Center, 2441 Kenwood Circle, Mansfield, Aug. 16. Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed cutting board with dried food particles. PIC had employee scrub cutting board and placed in warewashing area to be cleaned. Presence of live insects (critical). Observed multiple small flying insects near drain in cabinet below two-compartment sink. Correct by Aug. 23.

Panchos Tacos Bellville, 844 Ohio 97, Bellville, Aug. 17. PIC unable to demonstrate knowledge by having no critical violations (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed multiple critical violations during inspection. Education provided throughout inspection regarding critical violations. Employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health (critical, corrected during inspection). Facility did not have signed employee health policy on site for employees working in facility. PIC had employees sign policy during inspection. Handwashing sink not accessible (critical, corrected during inspection).

Observed handwashing sink along cook line to have bucket stored in front of it, as well as utensils and equipment stored on top. PIC removed all items during inspection. Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging and segregation (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed box of lard and container of seasoning in back dry good storage area to not be covered/protected. Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging and segregation (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed multiple food items in freezer along cook line to be uncovered/unprotected. Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed raw chicken stored above raw pork, as well as raw pork stored above cabbage and other ready-to-eat foods in walk-in cooler. PIC moved raw chicken and raw pork during inspection.

Madison Early Childhood Learning Center, 1035 Grace St., Mansfield, Aug. 18. Chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature and/or concentration (critical, corrected during inspection). Bleach water in the three-compartment sink at 10 ppm. Working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled (critical, corrected during inspection). Container of bleach water was not labeled with common name. Manual wash solution not being maintained at 110 degrees or above (critical, corrected during inspection). Wash water in the three-compartment sink at 103 degrees.

I-71 & Rt. 97 Duchess #1188, 860 Ohio 97, Bellville, Aug. 18. Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (critical). Perfect fryer has visible food build-up on the inside. Manager stated it was not being used. Clean or removed Perfect fryer immediately. Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked (critical repeat, corrected during inspection). Observed cheddar brats in refrigerator date marked Aug. 10. District manager voluntarily disposed of nine brats.

Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked (critical, corrected during inspection). Creamers were not date marked. Missing and/or incomplete allergen declaration(s) (critical). Cake pops without label in the bakery book. Correct by Aug. 29.

For full inspection details, visit healthspace.com/Clients/Ohio/Richland/web.nsf.

